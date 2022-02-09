New! A Lockdown Love Story Teasers for February 2022: Where is Sonam?

Nothing beats the thought of a new show on your programme line-up. The thrill of a new storyline and new faces gracing your screen is what every soapie lover longs for. A Lockdown Love Story is the new soap opera joining your programme line-up. As you anticipate seeing the drama unfold, you should check out the hints in A Lockdown Love Story teasers for February 2022.

A Lockdown Love Story storyline features a budding love between Sonam and Dhruv. Their love thrives during a pandemic, and they insist on getting married. However, they are forced to deal with an epidemic, the groom's mother. She dislikes Sonam and is willing to do everything to ruin her son's happiness. A Lockdown Love Story teasers for February 2022 highlight her escapades.

A Lockdown Love Story teasers for February 2022

The oncoming A Lockdown Love Story episodes will have you glued to your screen. Meanwhile, these teasers give hints of the storyline. They also highlight how evil some A Lockdown Love Story cast members are. Read on for more gist about the show.

Episodes 1 - 2 - Sunday, 13th of February 2022

Dhruv's family is delighted to welcome Sonam into their house. However, everything takes a different turn when the lockdown is imposed. The two families are compelled to live together for months.

Sonam worries about her marriage, although Dhruv consoles her. Later she goes against the house's custom, and Pratap expresses his concerns about Jaiswals to his wife.

Episodes 3 - 4 -Monday, 14th of February 2022

During a power outage, Sonam and Dhruv's little romantic moment takes an unforeseen turn. Later, Shashikant furiously gives Dhruv a stern warning.

Sonam unwittingly worsens the dire situation between Shashikant and Pratap. Later, Dhruv's mother tricks Sonam into taking up a challenge.

Episodes 5 - 6 -Tuesday, 15th of February 2022

Dhruv urges Ankita to help Sonam prepare breakfast. Later, Sonam gets hurt amidst the mayhem of the families attempting to get along.

Pratap worries about Sonam's wellbeing after observing how reserved the Jaiswals are. Later, the two families talk about Dhruv and Sonam's wedding date.

Episodes 7 - 8 -Wednesday, 16th of February 2022

Sonam concocts a plan to marry Dhruv during the lockdown. However, Nutan, Dhruv's mother, rebukes her for proposing the ridiculous idea.

Dhruv employs his best idea to cheer up a devastated Sonam. Meanwhile, Shashikant punishes Nutan for her ridiculous behaviour.

Episodes 9 - 10 -Thursday, 17th of February 2022

Dhruv gives a confident and comprehensive answer about his plans for the future, winning his family's trust.

Sonam accidentally falls and gets injured. However, Pratap blames Dhruv and demands he stays away from her. Later, Nutan interviews the true culprit.

Episodes 11 - 12 -Friday, 18th of February 2022

Sonam insists on working after marriage, although her parents suggest otherwise. Later, Dhruv announces his decision when his in-laws question his wife-to-be.

Dhruv gives in to Sonam's request and apologises to Shashikant for his behaviour. Later, Shubhadra tells Sonam the truth about her accident and the person behind it.

Episodes 13 - 14 -Saturday, 19th of February 2022

Nutan storms out of the house when she realizes how close Sonam and Dhruv have become. Shashikant gets so infuriated by her move that he gives her an ultimatum.

Sheetal manipulates Nutan against Dhruv and Sonam's relationship. Later, Sonam accidentally walks in on Dhruv, smoking on the terrace.

Episodes 15 - 16 -Sunday, 20th of February 2022

Sonam is shocked by what she hears from Nutan and Pratap's conversation. The Jaiswals and the Goyals cross paths again, and Dhruv consoles a worried Sonam.

Sonam makes an unexpected declaration about their marriage despite Dhruv's attempts to stop her. The move irks Dhruv; hence, he calls off the wedding. Later, the families receive devastating news.

Episodes 17 - 18 -Monday, 21st of February 2022

Sonam attempts to get Krishna to get admitted to a hospital. Dhruv publicly apologizes to his wife-to-be, and they agree to proceed with the wedding preparations.

Sonam and Dhruv decide to have a pre-wedding photoshoot with their family. Later, Nutan makes a shocking demand from Shubhadra.

Episodes 19 - 20 -Tuesday, 22nd of February 2022

Nutan's plan backfires, and Dhruv's romantic words leave Sonam in awe. Later, a fashion show takes place in the house.

Nutan and Shubhadra return to a busy house as everyone prepares for the wedding. Later, Nutan's unethical acts leave everyone bummed.

Episodes 21 - 22 -Wednesday, 23rd of February 2022

Tanu and Nutan get into a heated argument as the rest of the family prepares for the photoshoot. Nutan's behaviour irks Sonam so much that she confronts her.

Nutan lets her anger out on Ankita for wearing western attire along with Tanu and Sonam. Later, Dhruv questions Sonam about her strange behaviour.

Episodes 23 - 24 -Thursday, 24th of February 2022

Sonam leaves everyone in shock when she insists that Nutan apologize to her. Her actions make Pratap more enraged. Later, Dhruv attempts to persuade Nutan to change her mind about marrying Sonam.

Dhruv and Sonam secretly meet at the terrace for a romantic moment as the family prepares for their pre-wedding rituals.

Episodes 25 - 26 -Friday, 25th of February 2022

Pratap conspires to stop Dhruv and Sonam's wedding, and suddenly there are delays in the pre-wedding rituals. Elsewhere, Dhruv reunites with his childhood friend.

As Sonam and Dhruv's Haldi ceremony commences, Pratap and Nutan join forces against the wedding. Later, Sheetal asks Milky to help execute her plan.

Episodes 27 - 28 -Saturday, 26th of February 2022

Milky goes ahead with the wicked plan by stopping Sonam from preparing black coffee for everyone. Later, Pratap attempts to involve Tanu in the plan.

As Sonam gets Mehendi applied in preparation for the ritual, Sheetal copies the exact one on Milky's hand. Later, Sonam gets excited when she hears of Dhruv's surprise.

Episodes 29 - 30 -Sunday, 27th of February 2022

The pre-wedding rituals commence with a bang. Unaware of her intentions, Sonam trusts Milky with her makeup.

Sheetal authorizes Sonam to get her bridal makeup done. However, Milky exchanges her wedding attire and prepares for the pre-wedding.

Episodes 31 - 32 -Monday, 28th of February 2022

Sonam falls unconscious and Milky disguises herself as Sonam and proceeds to meet Dhruv for the wedding rituals. Later, Milky lands in trouble.

Sonam escapes from the police and runs back to the house. She reveals the truth about her disappearance to the newly-married Dhruv, who loses his cool and lashes out at everyone.

Sonam

She falls in love with Dhruv and is determined to marry him during the lockdown. However, she is forced to deal with Nutan, who is against her relationship. Nonetheless, she proceeds with the wedding preparations.

On her pre-wedding, Milky tricks her into believing she has the best intentions towards her. Instead, she drugs her and disguises herself as the bride. What will Dhruv do when he finds out the truth?

Nutan

Nutan disapproves of Dhruv's marriage to Sonam. Her opinions make her cross paths with Sonam's mother. Later, he joins forces with Pratap to stop the wedding. Will they be held accountable for what happened to Sonam on her pre-wedding day?

The gist in A Lockdown Love Story teasers for February 2022 highlights how dramatic the new show will be. Tune in to Star Life from Mondays to Sundays at 19h00 for more details. You will be in for a bumpy ride.

