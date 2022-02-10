Emperor Ashoka teasers for February 2022: Kaurwaki begins to trust Ashoka
Ashoka is right to suspect that Helena killed Chanakya. He later begs to send him to Takshshila to avenge Chanakya's death. Meanwhile, Keechak has enslaved Kaurwaki's dad. Emperor Ashoka teasers for February 2022 unveil how Ashoka earns Kaurwaki's trust.
Ashoka barely escapes death traps from enemies like Keechak, Rakshas and Siamak in Takshshila. As a result, he becomes cautious of who he trusts. However, something about Kaurwaki makes him feel comfortable around her.
Emperor Ashoka teasers for February 2022
Is it alright to make friends with your enemy's rival? Learn the benefits of working together against a common enemy from Emperor Ashoka's February episodes.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022
Episode 212
Dastaan and Noor are ready to attack the castle.
Episode 213 (Part 1)
Dastaan puts Akramak to death.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022
Episode 213 (Part 2)
Noor confesses to Bindusara that she wants Siamak to ascend the throne. Hence, she brought Dastaan to the castle to kill everyone.
Episode 214
Chanakya assures Ashoka that someone is controlling Dharma using black magic.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022
Episode 215
Dastaan threatens to expose Helena's secrets if she refuses to free him.
Episode 216
Helena stabs Chanakya.
Friday, 4th February 2022
Episode 217
Ashoka tries to save Chanakya's life.
Episode 218
Chanakya's situation troubles Ashoka.
Monday, 7th February 2022
Episode 219
Mir and Dastaan break out of prison.
Episode 220
Ashoka fights Dastaan.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022
Episode 221
Ashoka pledges to avenge Chanakya's death during the funeral.
Episode 222
Ashoka becomes suspicious of Helena and her friends when he spots them celebrating their victory.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022
Episode 223
Ashoka coaxes Bindusara to send him to Takshshila.
Episode 224
Siamak turns against Ashoka and tries to kill him.
Thursday, 10th February 2022
Episode 225
Rakshas hires a vishkanya to abduct Sushim and exterminate Ashoka.
Episode 226
Rakshas disguises himself as a Buddhist.
Friday, 11th February 2022
Episode 227
Dharma reads out Chanakya's letter to console Ashoka.
Episode 228
Ashoka learns about Keechak's story. The son of a poor shepherd chose wickedness to gain wealth and power.
Monday, 14th February 2022
Episode 229
The royal family discovers Dharma's pregnancy.
Episode 230
Bindusara grieves Ashoka's death. Meanwhile, Dharma is in denial regarding her son's demise.
Tuesday, 15th February 2022
Episode 231
Ashoka lies about his identity when he regains consciousness.
Episode 232
Helena informs Niketor about Sushim through a letter.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022
Episode 233
Ashoka follows Mir only to see him meeting Niketor.
Episode 234
The ship's captain locks up Ashoka for fighting with Durjan.
Thursday, 17th February 2022
Episode 235
The ship's crew praises Ashoka for overcoming the stormy sea.
Episode 236
Is Ashoka falling in love with Kaurwaki?
Friday, 18th February 2022
Episode 237
The Takshshila community's suffering breaks Ashoka's heart.
Episode 238
Since Keechak fears meeting Ashoka, he uses goons to capture him.
Monday, 21st February 2022
Episode 239 (Part 1)
Ashoka discovers that Keechak closed the university because he would not manipulate enlightened people.
Episode 239 (Part 2)
Dharma establishes a new court that protects women's rights.
Tuesday, 22nd February 2022
Episode 240
Kaurwaki smells a rat after finding lots of gold in Rakshas' pot. Elsewhere, Rakshas sends Helena a letter.
Episode 241
Dharma digs deeper into what killed Chanakya.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022
Episode 242
Kaurwaki and Ashoka use fake identities to get into the ancient fort.
Episode 243
Nayak fights Ashoka.
Thursday, 24th February 2022
Episode 244
Kaurwaki discovers from Adinath that her dad is still alive but enslaved by Keechak.
Episode 245
Kaurwaki and Ashoka head towards Keechak's castle.
Friday, 25th February 2022
Episode 246
Ashoka and Kaurwaki use a secret chamber that leads to a maze.
Episode 247
The palace's door opens after Ashoka and Kaurwaki solve the puzzle. The girl pretends to be a servant while searching for her dad.
Monday, 28th February 2022
Episode 248
The palace guards stab Kaurwaki.
Episode 249
Kaurwaki reveals her identity to Ashoka because she now trusts him.
Keechak and Ashoka
Ashoka discovers that Keechak was a poor shepherd's son but used wicked ways to gain power. Meanwhile, Keechak fears Ashoka so much that he sends men to abduct him instead of a face to face confrontation.
Keechak shuts down the university to hinder the people of Takshshila. He fears losing control over the community because education will open their minds.
Ashoka and Kaurwaki
Ashoka changes his name when he regains consciousness, knowing that his rivals believe he is dead. He later meets Kaurwaki while working with a ship's crew and realizes that she wants to rescue her dad from Keechak's palace.
Kaurwaki willingly tells Ashok her true identity after noticing his determination to protect and help her rescue her father. But, will they fall in love?
Watch all episodes unveiled in Emperor Ashoka teasers on Glow TV. The shows' premier episodes air on weekdays at 19h00. Furthermore, catch the repeats on weekdays at 12h00 and the omnibus on Sundays from 10h30 to 14h30.
