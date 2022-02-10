Emperor Ashoka teasers for February 2022: Kaurwaki begins to trust Ashoka

Ashoka is right to suspect that Helena killed Chanakya. He later begs to send him to Takshshila to avenge Chanakya's death. Meanwhile, Keechak has enslaved Kaurwaki's dad. Emperor Ashoka teasers for February 2022 unveil how Ashoka earns Kaurwaki's trust.

Ashoka barely escapes death traps from enemies like Keechak, Rakshas and Siamak in Takshshila. As a result, he becomes cautious of who he trusts. However, something about Kaurwaki makes him feel comfortable around her.

Emperor Ashoka teasers for February 2022

Is it alright to make friends with your enemy's rival? Learn the benefits of working together against a common enemy from Emperor Ashoka's February episodes.

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 212

Dastaan and Noor are ready to attack the castle.

Episode 213 (Part 1)

Dastaan puts Akramak to death.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 213 (Part 2)

Noor confesses to Bindusara that she wants Siamak to ascend the throne. Hence, she brought Dastaan to the castle to kill everyone.

Episode 214

Chanakya assures Ashoka that someone is controlling Dharma using black magic.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 215

Dastaan threatens to expose Helena's secrets if she refuses to free him.

Episode 216

Helena stabs Chanakya.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 217

Ashoka tries to save Chanakya's life.

Episode 218

Chanakya's situation troubles Ashoka.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 219

Mir and Dastaan break out of prison.

Episode 220

Ashoka fights Dastaan.

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 221

Ashoka pledges to avenge Chanakya's death during the funeral.

Episode 222

Ashoka becomes suspicious of Helena and her friends when he spots them celebrating their victory.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 223

Ashoka coaxes Bindusara to send him to Takshshila.

Episode 224

Siamak turns against Ashoka and tries to kill him.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 225

Rakshas hires a vishkanya to abduct Sushim and exterminate Ashoka.

Episode 226

Rakshas disguises himself as a Buddhist.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 227

Dharma reads out Chanakya's letter to console Ashoka.

Episode 228

Ashoka learns about Keechak's story. The son of a poor shepherd chose wickedness to gain wealth and power.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 229

The royal family discovers Dharma's pregnancy.

Episode 230

Bindusara grieves Ashoka's death. Meanwhile, Dharma is in denial regarding her son's demise.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 231

Ashoka lies about his identity when he regains consciousness.

Episode 232

Helena informs Niketor about Sushim through a letter.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 233

Ashoka follows Mir only to see him meeting Niketor.

Episode 234

The ship's captain locks up Ashoka for fighting with Durjan.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 235

The ship's crew praises Ashoka for overcoming the stormy sea.

Episode 236

Is Ashoka falling in love with Kaurwaki?

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 237

The Takshshila community's suffering breaks Ashoka's heart.

Episode 238

Since Keechak fears meeting Ashoka, he uses goons to capture him.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 239 (Part 1)

Ashoka discovers that Keechak closed the university because he would not manipulate enlightened people.

Episode 239 (Part 2)

Dharma establishes a new court that protects women's rights.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 240

Kaurwaki smells a rat after finding lots of gold in Rakshas' pot. Elsewhere, Rakshas sends Helena a letter.

Episode 241

Dharma digs deeper into what killed Chanakya.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 242

Kaurwaki and Ashoka use fake identities to get into the ancient fort.

Episode 243

Nayak fights Ashoka.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 244

Kaurwaki discovers from Adinath that her dad is still alive but enslaved by Keechak.

Episode 245

Kaurwaki and Ashoka head towards Keechak's castle.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 246

Ashoka and Kaurwaki use a secret chamber that leads to a maze.

Episode 247

The palace's door opens after Ashoka and Kaurwaki solve the puzzle. The girl pretends to be a servant while searching for her dad.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 248

The palace guards stab Kaurwaki.

Episode 249

Kaurwaki reveals her identity to Ashoka because she now trusts him.

Keechak and Ashoka

Ashoka discovers that Keechak was a poor shepherd's son but used wicked ways to gain power. Meanwhile, Keechak fears Ashoka so much that he sends men to abduct him instead of a face to face confrontation.

Keechak shuts down the university to hinder the people of Takshshila. He fears losing control over the community because education will open their minds.

Ashoka and Kaurwaki

Ashoka changes his name when he regains consciousness, knowing that his rivals believe he is dead. He later meets Kaurwaki while working with a ship's crew and realizes that she wants to rescue her dad from Keechak's palace.

Kaurwaki willingly tells Ashok her true identity after noticing his determination to protect and help her rescue her father. But, will they fall in love?

Watch all episodes unveiled in Emperor Ashoka teasers on Glow TV. The shows' premier episodes air on weekdays at 19h00. Furthermore, catch the repeats on weekdays at 12h00 and the omnibus on Sundays from 10h30 to 14h30.

