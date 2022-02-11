SABC 1 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right series: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers

Have you been looking for a great local series to keep you entertained on Sunday nights? SABC 1 has got you covered with its new comedy-drama that will be taking the Sunday prime time slot at 7.30 p.m. 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right season 1 debuted on SABC 1 on 6th February 2022. Herein is everything you need to know regarding the television series.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right is a comedy-drama on SABC 1. Photo: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

13 Weeks to find Mr Right comedy-drama was proposed by Raffaella Delle Donne and written by Lwazi Mvusi. A team of talented crew members helped put the series together. The events are brought to life by a pool of talented actors and actresses. You will get to meet veterans like Bonko Khoza and Lerato Mvelase, including fresh talent from Kea Zawadi.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right plot summary

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right is a comedy-drama that focuses on online dating and the print media industry. The series tells the story of a hardworking journalist living in Jorburdg and working at a beauty magazine. She decides to join an online dating site and documents her experiences in the magazine’s column to impress her boss and get a promotion.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right story

The SABC 1 series revolves around Nkuli, an overworked, undervalued, and underpaid junior journalist at Dazzle, a beauty and lifestyle magazine. She looks up to the magazine’s editor-in-chief, the witty and tenacious Elaine Thabethe, and wishes to follow in her footsteps. However, her dream is almost killed when Elaine declares that Dazzle is going digital and some employees will lose their jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Elaine announces a possible promotion to junior editor, and Nkuli hopes to get the position. However, she has to face her rival Lerato, who is just as determined to land the promotion.

Meanwhile, Nkuli gets a marriage proposal from Lesiba, her long-term boyfriend. She decides to turn down his proposal as she feels he is not the one. Nkuli then tries to find Mr Right on Flirt, an online dating site where people are promised love in just three months.

Nkuli decides to document the dating experience as a dating column for Dazzle to prove that she is the right person to get the promotion. Impressed with her idea, Elaine allows Nkuli to start a dating column using another identity.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right teasers

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right season 1 premiered on SABC 1 on 6th February and will run until 1st May 2022. Find out how the comedy-drama will unfold from the season one teasers.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right cast members

The cast consists of fresh talent and experienced actors and actresses who promise to make your Sundays nights worth looking forward to. Here are all the members of the 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right cast.

Keamogetwe Zawadi as Nkuli

Kea Zawadi stars as Nkuli on the new SABC 1 comedy-drama. Photo: @kea_zawadi

Source: Instagram

Kea Zawadi is a South African actress and radio presenter born on 7th April 1997. The 24-year-old started working as a radio DJ at Yfm in April 2019 and had her first acting role in 2020 on Episode 11 of M-Net’s Inconceivable season 1. Nkuli character on SABC1’s 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right is Kea Zawadi’s first lead role in a primetime show.

Bonginkosi Khoza as Zakhele

Bonko Khoza made his acting debut in 2015. Photo: @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza is an experienced South African actor born on 13th August 1991 in Johannesburg. He made his acting debut in the 2015 feature film Necktie and later starred in Roots. The 30-year-old actor has also been in other movies and TV shows, including How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding, The Wife, Abomama, Getroud Met Rugby, The Mauritian, Cabin Fever, and Broken. He currently stars on 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right as lead character Zakhele.

Lerato Mvelase as Elaine

Actress Lerato Mvelase plays the role of Elaine on the new SABC 1 show. Photo: @lerato_mvelase

Source: Instagram

Lerato Mvelase is a seasoned South African actress with extensive experience that spans more than 15 years. She was born on 7th September 1982 and is best known for her role as Katlego on SABC1’s Home Affairs (2005 to 2009). Other shows she has been in include Home Sweet Home, Thola, The Road, isiBaya, Shreds & Dreams, and Kaelo - Stories of Hope.

Mohau Mokoatle-Cele as Olwethu

Mohau Cele is best known for her role as Bongi on MTV Shuga. Photo: @mohaucele

Source: Instagram

Mohau Cele was born on 28th September 1991 in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, South Africa. The 30-year-old actress is best known for her role as Bongi on MTV Shuga, an MTV Base edutainment series. She holds a drama degree from Wits University and can speak several languages, including Setswana, IsiXhosa, IsiZulu, Sesotho, and English. In 2022, she landed the role of Olwethu on SABC 1’s 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right.

Monnye Kunupi as Pumla

Veteran actress Monnye Kunupi plays the role of Pumla on the new SABC 1 comedy-drama. Photo: @monnyek

Source: Instagram

Monnye Kunupi is a veteran South African actress, radio presenter, and producer. She has starred in several television shows, including eKasi: Our Stories, 4Play: Sex Tips for Girls, The Throne, Jozi Streets, Generations, Soul City, Jacob’s Cross, Backstage, and Society. In 2022, she was cast as Pumla on 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right.

Didintle Khunou as Lerato

Didintle Khunou stars as Lerato in 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right. Photo: @didintle_khunou

Source: Instagram

Didintle Khunou is a South African actress, musician, presenter, voice artist, and MC. She was born on 14th November 1982 in Klerksdorp, South Africa and holds a BA Honours Degree in Dramatic Arts from the Wits School of Arts. The actress has featured in several TV shows and theatre productions, including Isono, The Throne, Single Galz, and Mamello.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right has already proven to be a favourite weekly show. Ensure you do not miss a single episode by tuning in to SABC 1 every Sunday at 7.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Once There was a King Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Briefly.co.za published Once There Was a King plot, full story and the show's cast members. The Zee World TV series is a romantic period drama set in the 1940s, and it revolves around Gayatri and Indravadhan’s romance. Gayatri is the daughter of a wealthy zamindar, while Indravadhan Singh, also called Ranaji, is the King of Ameerkot.

Ranaji was left traumatized after losing his first wife, Sulakshana. Indravadhan’s mother, Rajmata, decides to marry her son to Gayatri to repay the debt she owes her father. Ranaji half-heartedly ties the knot with Gayatri, but they slowly build a strong bond.

Source: Briefly News