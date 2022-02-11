13 Weeks to Find Mr Right teasers are officially here. If you have not checked out SABC 1's new comedy-drama show, you are missing out on so much. The show premiered on 6th February 2022 and is only one episode in, so you still have time to catch up. Meanwhile, check out the hints in these teasers for snippets of how captivating 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right is.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right storyline is centred on Nkuli, played by Kea Zawadi, YFM's radio presenter. Nkuli is an enthusiastic journalist at Dazzle Magazine. She is forced to make a drastic step to retain her position at the job when she learns that she might get retrenched. She creatively comes up with a plan to save her job. 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right teasers highlight snippets of her experiences and how challenging it is to find love.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right teasers

Nkuli's life is a mess. Her failed love life takes a toll on her. However, she is willing to give it a shot. She brushes shoulders with other 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right cast members as she does so.

These hints of 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right episodes pre-empt her experiences and what her possible decision might be.

Episode 1 - 6th of February 2022

Nkuli makes an unforeseen decision to shift her focus from finding love to pursuing her career. However, she realizes that the only way to save her job opportunity is by going on multiple dates. She resorts to documenting the experiences of the dates on a digital column which she dubs "13 Weeks to Mr Right." The column takes us on the rollercoaster that is her journey to finding love.

Her first date is a complete mess. However, it culminates in an unforeseen connection with an unexpected suitor.

Episode 2 - 13th of February 2022

Nkuli goes on a date with a handsy guy. The experience makes her realize she has to prepare to defend herself in potentially dangerous situations if she continues with her online dating.

Zakhele attempts to thwart his brother's efforts. After missing his nephew's prize-giving, his brother is determined to get him into a steady job and get his finances and life in order.

Episode 3 - 20th of February 2022

Nkuli receives one last shot at succeeding when her online column fails to create buzz on Dazzle's social media. Her next date fails to show up; hence, she ends up in the company of a married public figure. However, the guy prepositions her.

Olwethu interprets Andile's secretive behaviour as cheating on her; hence, she becomes paranoid. She spies on him and realizes he is hiding something from her.

Episode 4 - 27th of February 2022

Nkuli's new date is an obnoxious perfectionist. After their date, he suggests they go to Donny's comedy club, where she reunites with Zakhele.

Elsewhere, Andile is a man on a mission to propose to Olwethu. Therefore, he asks Pumla to help him sell more hair to raise enough funds to buy an engagement ring. However, when he discovers what Olwethu considers the perfect ring, he realizes his efforts fall short by a long shot.

Episode 5 - 6th of March 2022

Nkuli's strategy to steam things up with her next date take an unforeseen turn. She experiences the pain that comes with lost love.

Sparks fly between Pumla and Bolelo, her neighbour. However, according to Nkuli, Pumla is guarded about the possibilities of finding new love.

Olwethu becomes too clingy and demands romance from Andile. Andile exceeds her expectations when he asks to take her on a date. Will he meet her expectations of the perfect date?

Episode 6 - 13th of March 2022

Nkuli goes on a date with a guy who is not over his ex, and the terrible experience makes her second-guess her decision to meet him. After the date, she bumps into Zakhele, who asks to spend time with her. They walk around the city, spend some quality time, and know more about each other.

Episode 7 - 20th of March 2022

Zakhele stumbles upon Nkuli's cell phone and attempts to find her real identity and track her down. Meanwhile, Lerato eavesdrops on Elaine, referring to Nkuli as the frontrunner for the junior editor job and her plan to sabotage her.

Olwethu offers to help her best friends by asking Andile to help track Zakhele down. However, Andile is focused on his mission to get her the perfect engagement ring.

Episode 8 - 27th of March 2022

Zakhele cuts communication with Nkuli just when she was starting to get into the vibe of a consistent man in her life. Nkuli realizes she might lose her job when Lerato takes over the digital column. Therefore, she agrees to go on a date with a rapper who is more interested in using her influence on social media for clout.

Zakhele is in denial. He is obsessed with the idea of his performance for comedy executive, hoping it will help propel his career.

Episode 9 - 3rd of April 2022

Nkuli faces the consequences of going out on a date with a married man. His wife calls demanding an apology and a piece about her family to remedy the damage she caused them.

This request lands Nkuli in Elaine's home, giving her a snippet of what Elaine has been up to and who she is. She is shocked to learn that not all that glitters is gold.

Olwethu and Andile bump into a loan shark who threatens to break Andile's legs for defaulting his loan.

Episode 10 - 10th of April 2022

Lesiba catfishes Nkuli, and she uses the opportunity to tell him why she left him. However, an unrelenting Lesiba insists they should reconcile.

Later, Nkuli decides to relocate home to get her life in order. Her presence forces Pumla to hide her romance with Bolelo. However, Bolelo is unimpressed by the decision. He does not want to be kept as a dirty little secret.

After Nkuli moves out, Olwethu contemplates sharing her space with Andile for the first time.

Episode 11 - 17th of April 2022

Zakhele is still in ghost mode, and Lesiba relentlessly persuades Nkuli to give him another chance. However, Nkuli is focused on meeting someone new. Therefore, she decides to spruce things up a little by going on a date with a woman.

Zakhele's woes manifest in a crisis of confidence. He suffers from stage fright when he is due to perform, and the incident makes him question himself and whether comedy is his forte. He realizes he has to make a serious decision.

Episode 12 - 24th of April 2022

Circumstances force Zakhele to work at Dumisani's firm. He makes peace with being at his lowest and finally gathers the courage to fight for what he loves. He is willing to risk it all to get Nkuli back. Is it too late?

Episode 13 - 1st of May 2022

The D day is finally here, and Nkuli gambles with the pressure to declare Lesiba her Mr Right despite what she sincerely feels about him. Elaine worsens her situation when she reveals that if she chooses Lesiba, she will land the junior editor job. Nkuli is in a dilemma about securing her dream job and making the right decision with her chance of true love.

Meanwhile, Zakhele toys with the idea of moving on with his life without Nkuli. He prepares to make significant moves in his career and possibly pursue a new romantic relationship. Is it as easy as he thinks?

Nkuli

Nkuli opts to focus on her career when her relationship with Lesiba fails. However, her job forces her to go on multiple dates, hoping to find the perfect man. Most of her dates have one thing in common, Zakhele. After seeing her around severally, he asks to take her out for a walk.

Zakhele realizes he is falling for her. However, he is more concerned about her real identity. When things do not work out with his career, he ghosts her.

Nkuli moves on and goes on other dates. However, Lesiba pleads with her to give him another chance. Will she declare Lesiba her Mr Right for the sake of her job?

Andile

Andile is obsessed with Olwethu. He is willing to go the extra mile to make her happy. However, his finances are a setback. He intends on asking her to marry him.

When he learns of Olwethu's ideal ring, it discourages him. Nonetheless, he is focused on the mission to buy the best ring.

13 Weeks to Find Mr Right teasers elaborate on how captivating the comedy-drama show is. The best part about it is it airs on Sundays at 19h30 on SABC 1. So, if you are the type that does not like being hooked to shows, one episode of 13 Weeks to Find Mr Right every week is perfect.

