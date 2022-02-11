Never Say Goodbye teasers for March 2022: Vividha makes Atharva angry

Never Say Goodbye teasers for March 2022 are officially here. So, if you have been bingeing on the show's latest development, you need to go through these snippets. If you are not a fan, you might want to consider checking the soapie out. These hints highlight the twists and turns in the Never Say Goodbye storyline.

Recently, Never Say Goodbye episodes depicted Atharva and Vividha's budding relationship. The two lovebirds get attracted to one another at a tender age. Some Never Say Goodbye cast members are against them being together. Nonetheless, they are determined to fight for what they have. Check out the details in Never Say Goodbye teasers for March 2022 for more about the show.

Never Say Goodbye teasers for March 2022

Recent episodes saw a confident Vividha ready to face her father and stand her ground about her relationship. She risked being disowned and losing her father's favour. Is that enough to convince her father that she is in love? If so, is she making the right decision?

Episodes 69 - 70 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Atharva clears the air about Revati to her family. Kailash rescues Vividha when she leaps from the precipice and later blames her for her actions. Vividha professes her love for Atharva, although she does not get the response she had anticipated.

Sujata persuades Atharva to apologize to Vividha. Later, Kailash observes the man of the hour for Vividha, although she settles on a significant choice.

Episodes 71 - 72 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Vividha's decision to marry Atharva disturbs Kailash. Nonetheless, Vividha demands he acknowledges their relationship.

Atharva and Vividha are stressed as they think about the future f their relationship. Sujata feels nostalgic as she prepares to meet someone, and Indumati organizes a meeting for Vividha and Atharva.

Episodes 73 - 74 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Atharva breaks Vividha's heart by telling her that Kailash will not acknowledge their relationship. However, she clings on to the hope that Kailash will change his mind.

Vividha and Atharva spend quality time together. Later, Uma vulnerably opens up about her past to Vividha, and Sujata slaps Atharva.

Episodes 75 - 76 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Atharva refuses to meet his father, and Vividha attempts to convince Kailash to change his mind about her relationship. Elsewhere, Guddi apologizes to Ankit for getting him into trouble.

Kailash refuses to acknowledge Atharva. Later, Atharva tells him he will not relent on his love for Vividha.

Episodes 77 - 78 - Saturday, 5th of March 2022

Atharva questions Kailash for humiliating him. Later, Indumati threatens Kailash for frightening the rest of the family and threatens to relocate to a nursing home. Atharva attempts to calm an infuriated Vividha.

Indumati convinces Atharva and Vividha to elope. Vividha spends quality time with Atharva and Sujata, discussing their next move. Meanwhile, Uma eavesdrops on their conversation.

Episodes 79 - 80 - Sunday, 6th of March 2022

Kailash lashes out at Vividha for wearing the bangles Sujata gave her. Later, Atharva sneaks into Vividha's classroom to get her.

Vividha spends a romantic moment with Atharva. Meanwhile, Sujata tells her husband that Atharva does not want to meet him.

Episodes 81 - 82 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Kailash questions Sujata for gifting Vividha the bangles, and Atharva gives Vividha a ride back home.

Atharva sneaks into Vividha's room, and when something terrible happens to Sujata, he offers to help her. Later, Kailash stops Vividha from going to Atharva's house, although Indumati authorizes her.

Episodes 83 - 84 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Indumata sends Vividha and Atharva to the temple, and Atharva is bummed to bump into his father there.

Sujata is startled to learn that Atharva met his father at the temple. Vividha's attempt to tease Atharva leads to her getting hurt, although he calms her. Later, they brainstorm the idea of Vividha telling Kailash how she feels about Atharva and her decision to go ahead with the relationship.

Episodes 85 - 86 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Vividha finally gathers the courage to tell Kailash the truth about her relationship with Atharva. However, Kailash lashes out at her for going ahead with the relationship despite his stand. Later, Sujata tells Vividha that Atharva hates his father.

Vividha angers Atharva when she demands to know more about his father. Elsewhere, Kailash interrogates Uma about Vividha's whereabouts.

Episodes 87 - 88 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Atharva talks to his father on Sujata's phone, and the conversation makes him more inquisitive. Kailash threatens Uma not to tell Vividha the truth about what he has been up to.

Vividha takes up a food challenge and makes food using jackfruit. Elsewhere, Kailash's business suffers a tremendous loss.

Episodes 89 - 90 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Vividha gets so upset that she locks herself up in the bathroom. Ankit borrows a gun from a friend to save his family's honour and get into his father's good books.

Atharva manages to calm Vividha down and convince her to prepare for her examinations. Later, Vividha picks Shweta's side and slaps Ankit.

Episodes 91 - 92 - Saturday, 12th of March 2022

Vividha faces Kailash to tell him she failed her exams. However, he taunts her for being a bad daughter. What will she do to get into her father's good books?

Atharva sneaks into Vividha's room, and they share a romantic moment. Later, Vividha dares Atharva to strip in front of Indumati's friends during a challenge. Elsewhere, Sujata panics when her husband visits her.

Vividha

She falls in love with Atharva and willingly expresses her feelings for him. However, she faces the challenging task of convincing her father to let her go ahead with the relationship. When he declines, she decides to go on with the relationship. Luckily, her mother supports her.

Atharva

Atharva genuinely loves Vividha. However, he is forced to deal with her father's uncouth nature. He makes peace with not being in his good books. However, as he gets to know more about his girlfriend's family, his father resurfaces. What does Sujata know about his father?

The hints in Never Say Goodbye teasers for March 2022 do not pre-empt enough how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. Tune in to StarLife for more gist about the show.

