A Love to Die For teasers for February 2022: Fake tragic deaths

Glow TV's A Love to Die For series takes entertainment to a higher level. Bindiya and Masi's murders are real. The latter is killed after guards, and Deep see her knocking on Aarohi and Manpreet's windows. A Love to Die For teasers for February 2022 also unveils some phoney tragic deaths.

A Love to Die For teasers for February 2022. Photo: @Arjun Bijlani

Source: Facebook

Mansi dies while trying to expose the person behind the troubles in the mansion. Later, Virat, Vasundhara, and Tara find Deep's body on the ground floor, and Manpreet is found dead in her room. Abhimanyu burns down an ambulance carrying Aarohi's body. What is happening?!

A Love to Die For teasers for February 2022

As for the new viewers, the Indian series A Love to Die For began with Deep marrying Aarohi under false pretences of love and frames her with his wife's crimes. The lady loses the case because she resembles Deep's wife, Tara. Aarohi is now out of jail and has learnt self-defence skills from martial artist Abhimanyu. Her priority is to get back at Deep. Here are the February updates:

Tuesday, 1st February 2022

Episode 315

Someone slays Bindiya.

Episode 316

Masi runs away when the guards see her knocking on Aarohi's window. Deep later spots Masi knocking on Manpreet's window.

Wednesday, 2nd February 2022

Episode 317

Abhimanyu explains to Vasundhara that Tara must fast and wash her mother-in-law's feet to restore harmony among family members.

Episode 318

Masi promises to expose the person behind all the misfortunes in the mansion.

Thursday, 3rd February 2022

Episode 319

Someone kills Masi.

Episode 320

Deep's mum slaps Tara for lying to her.

Friday, 4th February 2022

Episode 321

Will Tara perform the feet-washing ritual Abhimanyu talked about?

Tara assumes she is the queen of the house. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 322

The mansion feels like a living hell to everyone.

Monday, 7th February 2022

Episode 323

Tara burns her sarees and mangal-sutra because Deep and his mum do not appreciate her efforts to make them happy.

Episode 324

Will Deep see Aarohi walking on the road?

Tuesday, 8th February 2022

Episode 325

Laila discloses to Deep that she is Aarohi.

Episode 326

Guru Maa informs Aarohi about Abhimanyu's sleepwalking condition.

Wednesday, 9th February 2022

Episode 327

Tara steals Deep's money and businesses, thus leaving him bankrupt. Later, investors and employees demand money from Deep.

Episode 328

A masked man kidnaps Aarohi.

Thursday, 10th February 2022

Episode 329

Virat accuses deep of Deep pushing him off the cliff. He also files a murder case and calls the cops to arrest him.

Episode 330

Deep sneaks into the mansion disguised as a guard to talk to his mum. She, however, summons Abhimanyu to throw him out before proving his innocence.

Friday, 11th February 2022

Episode 331

Tara turns against Aarohi after working together to destroy Deep.

Tara looks like a virtuous woman on the outside. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 332

Tara proposes a meeting with Aarohi in the jungle, unaware that Deep will get there before them.

Monday, 14th February 2022

Episode 333

Aarohi neutralizes the bomb that Deep tied around Tara.

Episode 334

Aarohi suspects Deep's intentions after seeing him talking to Abhimanyu.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022

Episode 335

Deep's mum stops him from killing Tara.

Episode 336

Aarohi stabs Abhimanyu.

Wednesday, 16th February 2022

Episode 337

Someone sends a huge gift to Deep's birthday party.

Episode 338

Virat, Vasundhara, and Tara hear screams downstairs while looking for Manpreet. The sight of Deep's body astounds them.

Thursday, 17th February 2022

Episode 339

The police make further investigations after Manpreet dies in her room.

Episode 340

Abhimanyu sets the ambulance carrying Aarohi's body on fire.

Friday, 18th February 2022

Episode 341

Deep and some other prisoners board a private jet. They later spit on food and force him to eat it.

Tara and her mother-in-law rarely get along. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 342

Deep is thunderstruck when Aarohi visits him in prison disguised as Manpreet.

Monday, 21st February 2022

Episode 343

Deep's mother faints upon seeing Guru Maa.

Episode 344

Deep assures Aarohi that she will regret framing and sending him to jail when she discovers the truth.

Tuesday, 22nd February 2022

Episode 345

Deep confesses to the cops that he loves Aarohi.

Episode 346

Aarohi drops her plans to leave the city for good when she overhears Abhimanyu, Tara, and Virat planning to kill Deep.

Wednesday, 23rd February 2022

Episode 34

Aarohi gives Deep a picture of his mother and Guru Maa to prove their connection.

Episode 348

Tara assists Deep to flee from jail.

Thursday, 24th February 2022

Episode 349

Aarohi demands to know why Abhimanyu has a grudge against Deep.

Episode 350

Virat is dismayed when Aarohi assures him Manpreet is alive and will bring her to get Deep out of jail.

Friday, 25th February 2022

Episode 351

Tara and Aarohi fight.

Tara demands respect and love from her in-laws, yet she cannot do the same for them. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 352

Deep and Abhimanyu are not aware that they are fighting each other.

Monday, 28th February 2022

Episode 353 (Part 1)

A masked man called Mr X fools Aarohi and Deep.

Episode 353 (Part 2)

Someone traps Deep and Aarohi in a cold room.

Tara

Tara feels her husband and mother-in-law do not value her. She, therefore, liaises with Aarohi to steal Deep's assets, thus leaving him indebted to his business partners and workers.

Aarohi

Tara plans to kill Aarohi in the jungle after their deal succeeds. However, tables turn around when Deep arrives at the scene. Aarohi ends up neutralizing the bomb that Deep ties on Tara.

Deep

He escapes jail, fakes his death, and boards a private plane, but the police re-arrest him. Elsewhere, Manpreet fakes her death and gives Aarohi her identity, while Abhimanyu fakes Aarohi's death.

Deep acknowledges his love for Aarohi when she visits him in jail as Manpreet. He also begs her to stop framing him with crimes. Aarohi resolves to look for Manpreet to get Deep out of jail before Abhimanyu, Tara, and Virat kill him.

Watch all the premiere episodes discussed in A Love to Die For teasers on Glow TV. The series airs on weekdays at 20h00 and 20h30. The story is guaranteed to have you on the edge of your seat!

