The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for March 2022 are finally here! As the show's plot thickens, it unpacks shocking facts about The River 3 cast members. The feud between the Mokoenas and the Dikanas heightens, forcing the family members to make drastic decisions. Some cast members face the consequences of their actions while others concoct plans against their enemies. Go through these hints to discover how The River 3 on Mzansi Magic storyline will unfold.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic Teasers for March 2022.



Recently The River 3 on Mzansi Magic episodes saw Kedibone at wit's end. The Dikana family members seemed to be living their best life, and the Mokoena empire was crumbling. Zweli' life seemed to be hitting rock bottom after every plan hit the fan. The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for March 2022 highlight how these parties handle their situations.

The River 3 on Mzansi Magic teasers for March 2022

Will Lindiwe succeed in rescuing Andile, who seems to have hit rock bottom? Why are the Dikanas neglecting one of their own? Was Cobra ready for the rollercoaster that is fatherhood? Read on for more details?

Episode 112 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Is Anybody Out There?

The Dikanas live their best life as one of their family members goes through their worst.

Episode 113 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

That Bahiya Lady

Veronica gambles with the reality of the tough decision she has to make for getting in bed with one of the Dikanas.

Episode 114 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Mantwa's Prison

The Dikanas spit on one of their family members' faces by throwing a party when one of them is at wit's end. Nsizwa surfs unchartered waters with Kedibone.

Episode 115 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Bloodcurdling

Everyone takes pride in Kedibone's happiness, and Zweli's worst fears come to pass.

Andile realizes how messed up his life is.



Episode 116 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Hard To Believe

Kedibone races against time to rescue someone dear to her, and Zweli is willing to do all it takes to save a loved one.

Episode 117 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

All Kinds Of Clues

The recent developments push Kedibone to her limits, and she is on the verge of having a nervous breakdown. Lindiwe's latest stint leaves the Dikanas torn in two.

Episode 118 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Amandla!

Zweli discovers more unpleasant news about Nomonde, and Kedibone has an idea that will leave the community in shock.

Episode 119 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

GPS

An enemy of the Dikanas worries that they might not meet a powerful client's expectations. Kedibone's brevity puts a bull's eye on her back.

Episode 120 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Memorandum

Kedibone leaves the residents of Refilwe in shock, and Zweli is on the verge of losing another child.

Episode 121 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Stunning News

Cobra gets a surprise that might change the trajectory of his life. Zweli says a heartbreaking goodbye that leaves everyone startled.

Does loyalty exist?



Episode 122 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

A Tale Of Two Reunions

Cobra's situation forces him to have a difficult reunion with someone he has not seen in years. Meanwhile, Andile has an emotional reunion with someone he loves.

Episode 123 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Insecure

Cobra realizes that being a father is not a walk in the park. Someone battles with a secret he has been hiding from a loved one.

Episode 124 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Team Player

Dimpho is on a mission to leave no stone unturned, and Cobra relentlessly continues his search. Meanwhile, Njabulo is on the verge of opening up to Andile about what he has been hiding.

Episode 125 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Two Faced

Njabulo receives shocking news, and Cobra's family member makes his impression in his hometown.

Episode 126 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Going In Circles

Andile's intriguing love affairs worsen. Meanwhile, a victim faces someone who wronged her and is willing to risk it all to get revenge.

Episode 127 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Case Closed

Flora is determined to get to the bottom of the attack, and the walls are closing in on Njabulo.

Andile pleads with his wife to change her mind.



Episode 128 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

About Turn

Flora's drastic decision leaves the Mokoena family members startled, and Morena leaves his close friends puzzled when he says he is turning over a new leaf. Elsewhere, someone is stunned to realize that putting out an old flame is not as easy.

Episode 129 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Crash

Njabulo and Andile's relationship takes an unexpected direction. Cobra finally faces the unfortunate truth about his complicated family member.

Episode 130 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

My Roof, My Rules

Dark secrets about the Mokoenas are aired in public. Andile is pushed beyond his limits; hence, he does something that might cost him in the future.

Episode 131 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Beware Of The Mom

Cobra is forced to face painful truths about himself. Lindiwe makes a vow that might lead to blood being shed.

Episode 132 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Parenting Woes

Andile's family and friends express their concerns about Andile's decision and handling bad luck. Elsewhere, Cobra is nervous and unsure about his new role.

Episode 133 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Obligations

Kedibone desperately decides to take matters into her own hands, making Cobra feel betrayed. Lindiwe concocts a new plan hoping to help Andile.

Episode 134 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Gut Them With A Hanger

Kedibone threatens to sue Cobra after he mistreats his family member. Lindiwe implements a desperate plan to rescue Andile, whose life seems to be hanging by a thread.

Andile

Andile complicates his life when he starts having love affairs. They cost him his marriage and kid. When he realizes how much he stands to lose, he makes a drastic decision that will cost him in the future. His family and friends worry about his well being and the series of bad luck.

Lindiwe proves the be a true friend during this season. She comes up with a plan, hoping it will get Andile out of the deep hole.

Cobra

Cobra is overwhelmed by how demanding fatherhood is. He is faced with the reality of dealing with a complicated family member. The journey unravels painful truths about his life. His situation worsens when Kedibone takes matters into her hands and threatens to sue him. Everything makes him feel betrayed.

The hints in The River 3 Mzansi Magic teasers for March 2022 elaborate how dramatic the show will be. If you are a fan, tune in to Mzansi Magic on Mondays to Fridays at 19h00 to watch full episodes.

