A Touch of Love Teasers for February 2022: Vasundhara plans to ruin Thapki!

Thapki's life at the Pandey household is becoming a living hell after she fails to expose Shraddha's true intentions to Dhruv and the family. Dhruv's mother, Vasundhara, welcomes Shraddha as a daughter-in-law despite knowing her intentions and vows to ruin Thapki, whom she has never liked. How will Thapki get through all the challenges? Keep reading A Touch of Love teasers to find out!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Touch of Love Indian series airs on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m. Photo: @Starsatsa

Source: Twitter

A Touch of Love on Glow TV tells the story of Thapki, a girl who is ridiculed by society because she stutters. Her nature scares men away, and she has a hard time finding a suitable husband. She later meets Dhruv, a media magnate who is impressed with her work and falls in love with her. She faces another obstacle when Dhruv's mother Vasundhara disapproves of their marriage.

A Touch of Love teasers for February 2022

A Touch of Love February episodes have exciting drama that will leave you feeling sorry for Thapki, who has to endure so much in her quest to bring the truth to light. Here are all the teasers for the upcoming drama.

Bihaan offers to help Thapki expose Shraddha. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st February 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 148 and 149

Thapki paints mehndi on Chukti and Badki's hands.

Shraddha is excited when Dhruv shows her the tickets to their honeymoon destination. Elsewhere, Bihaan wants to help Thapki bring Shraddha's deception to light.

2nd February 2022, Wednesday: Episode 150 and 151

Shraddha wants Vasundhara to tell her where Dhruv has gone.

People are left speechless when they hear Shraddha's ill-mannered conduct during a phone call.

3rd February 2022, Thursday: Episode 152 and 153

Aditi makes an announcement that she has tied the knot with Diwakar.

Diwakar pokes fun at Bihaan and challenges him to a game of cards. What is his intention?

4th February 2022, Friday: Episodes 154 and 155

People take part in the Diwali ceremony. Meanwhile, their grandmother wants Thapki and Bihaan to pray together.

Bihaan manages to rescue Thapki in time before she can get hurt during the fireworks display. Later, Diwakar mother arrives.

Aditi and Diwakar get married in February episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7th February 2022, Monday: Episodes 156 and 157

Bihaan tries to persuade his family that he cares for them, but Balvinder is fed up with him.

Bihaan and Thapki are surprised to spot Shraddha partying with her buddies. They then hear her telling them that she is getting popular because of her engagement with Dhruv. What will they do?

8th February 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 158 and 159

Thapki wants Dhruv to reveal if she is excited about making Shraddha his wife. Bihaan then tells Thapki his plan that will make Shraddha expose herself.

Shraddha asks Thapki and Bihaan to share a dance. What are her intentions?

9th February 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 160 and 161

Thapki asks Vasundara to cancel Shraddha and Dhruv's engagement. What will Shraddha do when she finds out?

Shraddha cautions Thapki to stop meddling in her life.

10th February 2022, Thursday: Episodes 162 and 163

Diwakar decides to go on a walk with Aditi to give the neighbours something to talk about.

Thapki takes Shraddha's cell phone when she is taking a bath. She then gets Ritwik's contact and makes a call.

11th February 2022, Friday: Episodes 164 and 165

Bihaan and Ritwik arrive and ask Kiran to stop drawing mehndi on Shraddha.

Thapki trips and falls inside the quicksand in the forest behind the house. Will she get help in time?

Shraddha starts mocking Thapki after getting married to Dhruv. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

14th February 2022, Monday: Episodes 166 and 167

Aditi wants Diwakar to push their wedding night ceremony to a later date. Will he do what she asks?

Shraddha reveals to Thapki that the only reason she is tying the knot with Dhruv is to gain fame, status, and get riches. But does Dhruv know the truth?

15th February 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 168 and 169

Shraddha and Dhruv wedding ceremony kicks off.

Thapki hands a tape containing Shraddha's confession to Dhruv. However, Dhruv is not ready to hear her after the way their relationship turned out.

16th February 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 170 and 171

Bihaan is angry and wants Shraddha to leave the house.

Several parties are organized in the Pandey household to welcome the newly-wed couple.

17th February 2022, Thursday: Episodes 172 and 173

Vasundhara comes across the video the footage that has the truth regarding Shraddha. What will she do after knowing the truth?

Today is Shraddha's first morning as a married woman, and she is expected to prepare food for the whole Pandey household. She does not know what to do and tries to find a way out of the predicament.

18th February 2022, Friday: Episodes 174 and 175

Vasundhara makes up her mind to make Thapki's life a living hell.

Aditi asks Diwakar to do celibacy fast for 10 days to ensure he is healthy.

Vasundhara plans to ruin Thapki's life. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

21st February 2022, Monday: Episodes 176 and 177

Vasundhara gives Shraddha some cooking lessons. Later, Shraddha is excited when Vasundhara asks her to go shopping because she is a new wife.

Shraddha ridicules Thapki. Will she let her win?

22nd February 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 178 and 179

Chutki and Badki do all they can to ensure Vasundhara and Shraddha do not get along.

Vasundhara blackmails Bihaan so that he stops defending Thapki all the time.

23rd February 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 180 and 181

Thapki's dad shows up after a long time to see her daughter. She finds her in a deplorable state with a bell put around her neck. What will he do regarding the situation?

Dhruv's wife continues to ridicule Thapki as she breaks her phone. She then makes it look like Thapki is the one on the wrong. For how long is Thapki going to stand her brutality?

24th February 2022, Thursday: Episodes 182 Part 1 and 182 Part 2

Vasundhara has no choice but to place the bell on Shraddha's neck. How will she take it?

Chutki and Badki accidentally put the Pandey home on fire with their trick.

25th February 2022, Friday: Episodes 183 and 184

Vasundhara cannot find a way out of the inferno. Thapki manages to rescue Vasundhara, but she gets hurt in the process. Will Vasundhara's experience change the way she perceives Thapki?

Chutki and Badki mock Shraddha for constantly waking up late. Interestingly, her mother-in-law Vasundhara defends her.

28th February 2022, Monday: Episodes 185 and 186

Dhruv's wife does not want Thapki to take part in the competition. She decides to spike Thapki and Bihaan's milk with sleeping pills.

Diwakar enrols himself and Aditi in the competition, although Aditi does not want to take part. He forces her to do it.

Badki and Chutki desperately try to turn Vasundhara against her new daughter-in-law. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to A Touch of Love cast?

A Touch of Love continues to prove itself as one of Glow TV's best Indian series. In February episodes, all odds seem to be against Thapki but work in Shraddha's favour. Here is a recap of the month's drama.

Thapki

She tries to find the best way to expose Shraddha's lies but fails. Dhruv does not want to hear her after how their relationship ended and proceeds to marry Shraddha. The latter cannot stop mocking her, and Vasundhara, Dhruv's mother, starts mistreating her and only supports Shraddha. How will she make people see Shraddha's true colours?

Shraddha

She is excited when Dhruv shows her their honeymoon tickets. She opens up to her friends that her fame has skyrocketed since she got engaged to Dhruv. Shraddha later tells Thapki that she is only marrying Dhruv for fame, status and money. After getting married to Druv, her mother-in-law Vasundhara supports her and always defends her against Thapki despite knowing the truth.

A Touch of Love Indian series will elicit mixed emotions from viewers, as seen from the A Touch of Love teasers. When will Dhruv find out Shraddha's true intentions for marrying him? The show airs on Glow TV from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: Suidooster teasers for March 2022: Yasmeen and Rhafiek's relationship is at crossroads

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in March 2022 episodes of Suidooster on kykNET and kykNET & Kie. Rhafiek continues to experience intense inner turmoil as his relationship with Yasmeen reaches a point where decisions must be made.

Mymoena has difficulty adjusting to being a working grandmother as she runs into more problems at JPD. Elsewhere, Justin's disagreement with Samantha has serious consequences, while Bridgette and Zoe struggle to come to terms with Tim's betrayal.

Source: Briefly News