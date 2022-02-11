Elif 2 teasers for March 2022: Kenan and Arzu's divorce

Arzu has few options left for evading jail and is also mad at Kenan for pushing for a divorce. She, therefore, meets him in court reluctantly to finalize the process. Meanwhile, Necdet must legally prove that Arzu is mentally unstable. Elif 2 teasers for March 2022 disclose drama that follows after the court session.

Elif's March episodes also delve into Koray's grudge against Zeynep and Selim. What did they do to him? Do not miss a single episode because more entertainment is on your way. For those who are yet to learn about Elif's full story, Melek married Veysel while pregnant.

Elif 2 teasers for March 2022

When the abusive man tried to sell her daughter (Elif) to pay off his gambling debt, she took the girl to Kenan's home and fled. Unfortunately, she did not inform Kenan that he was the girl's biological father because he married Arzu. The truth about Elif's paternity is now out, and here are March's updates:

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 197 (380)

Melek fights Arzu and Gonca thinks she is pregnant. She, therefore, resolves to give her child to Necdet after delivery. Meanwhile, Elif is close to finding Melek.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 198 (381)

Necdet punishes Arzu as Gonca's plans fall into place. Elsewhere, Elif battles depression.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 199 (382)

Rabia tracks Kenan's number and uses the cops to intimidate Cemal. Meanwhile, Necdet looks for legal documents that will declare Arzu insane.

Friday, 4th March 2022

Episode 200 (383)

An unexpected person helps Elif and Arzu has one chance to evade imprisonment. Elsewhere, Asuman handles an emergency at the Emiroglu residence.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 201 (384)

Cemal stops Rabia from taking Elif to the Emiroglu house and hurts her. Rabia requests Kenan ignore her condition and rescue his daughter.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 202 (385)

While Cemal is looking for a gun, Kenan gives the cops the man's address. Meanwhile, Veysel meets Elif.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Episode 203 (386)

Arzu receives the shock of a lifetime while Rabia narrates to Melek and Kenan how Elif rescued her. Meanwhile, Veysel plays the hero at a cost.

Thursday, 10th March 2022

Episode 204 (387)

Everyone is happy about Elif's return. Meanwhile, Murat and Tulay receive sad news, and Asuman lands in trouble.

Friday, 11th March 2022

Episode 205 (388)

The police try to arrest Necdet in vain, and the doctors discharge Veysel. Meanwhile, Tugce is shattered when Asuman leaves without a goodbye.

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 206 (389)

Necdet wants to be present when his son is born, and Kenan uncovers Asuman's identity.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Episode 207 (390)

Erkut lets Asuman stay at the Karapinar house. Meanwhile, Inci, Tugce, and Elif have a party, and Gonca receives an unexpected guest.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

Episode 208 (391)

Gonca helps Necdet call the police. Koray and Selim argue while Asuman and Erkut grow closer. Elsewhere, Kenan and Arzu meet in court for a divorce.

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Episode 209 (392)

Elif receives a sweet surprise, Arzu threatens Kenan, Tugce overhears some startling truth.

Friday, 18th March 2022

Episode 210 (393)

Melek's confession stuns Gonca. Meanwhile, Elif and Inci console Tugce.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 211 (394)

Koray surprises Pelin, Murat fears for his future, and Arzu creates drama at the Emiroglu residence.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Episode 212 (395)

While Selim and Kenan rescue Hamit (Elif's friend), Koray abducts Pelin and confines her in a cabin. Later, Arzu confronts Kenan and threatens to separate Tugce from the Emiroglu family.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Episode 213 (396)

Tugce endangers her life while looking for a magic flower, and Pelin calls Selim for help while playing into Koray's hands.

Thursday, 24th March 2022

Episode 214 (397)

While Selim and Pelin's lives are in danger, Murat bears sad news to Zeynep. Elsewhere, Asuman becomes Arzu's ally.

Friday, 25th March 2022

Episode 215 (398)

Arzu uncovers Gonca's plan. Meanwhile, Selim and Pelin fight for their lives.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 216 (399)

Arzu wants to expose Gonca's secret, and the hospital discharges Selim.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Episode 217 (400)

Necdet hits a dead end, a family seems to be reuniting, but Tugce's request might land Murat in trouble.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Episode 218 (401)

Elif encounters a bad day at school, and Arzu desperately seeks Erkut's help. Meanwhile, someone is stalking Selim and Zeynep.

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Episode 219 (402)

Gonca and Necdet's lawyer agree to benefit each other financially. Meanwhile, Koray wants to get back at Zeynep and Selim. Later, Zeynep pranks Selim after polishing her driving skills.

Arzu

She threatens to take her daughter, Tugce, away from the Emiroglu family. Meanwhile, the girl is stressed over her parent's divorce.

Koray

Selim rescues Pelin from Koray when he takes her hostage in a cabin. As a result, Koray begins to hunt down Selim and his wife, Zeynep.

Kenan

While Meek and Kenan are trying to rescue their daughter from kidnapper Cemal, Veysel jumps in to play the hero. Unfortunately, the irrational move lands him in the hospital.

All episodes discussed in Elif 2 teasers for March 2022 air on eExtra on weekdays at 18h25. Moreover, every minute you spend on this mind-calming Turkish drama series is worth it.

