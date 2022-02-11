Dream Girl Teasers for March 2022: Samar and Laxmi break up!

Ayesha plans Laxmi’s downfall in the Dream Girl March episodes. She instigates Samar against her, and Samar falls for her tricks. Laxmi’s efforts to make him believe that she still loves him fail to work, and she decides to give up on him. Get the whole story from the Dream Girl teasers.

Karan professes his love for Lakshmi and later asks him to marry him. Will she say yes? Elsewhere, Manav encourages Samar to get ready for his big launch as the Dream Girl contest comes to an end.

Dream Girl teasers for March 2022

How does the drama unfold in March episodes of the Dream Girl television series? Here are all the show’s teasers on what to expect.

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 61 and 62

Samar finds out that Lakshmi wants what is best for him. Later, Ayesha goes to Lakshmi’s house and is shocked to see Samar with her. Ayesha then has a dream about the actor and Laxmi getting married.

Laxmi is left speechless when Karan asks her to marry him, while Ayesha finds out that Laxmi does not know anything regarding Samar’s conduct. Later, Ayesha hoodwinks Karan into believing that the actor is trying to snatch Lakshmi from him.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 63 and 64

Ayesha’s plan to blackmail Karan regarding the actor’s intentions unfolds as expected. She promises to help him win over Laxmi. The next day, Ayesha organizes a magazine interview for Karan while Laxmi makes Samar aware of the proposition made by Karan. Meanwhile, Ayesha asks Karan to surprise Lakshmi with money.

Karan finds a way he can lie to Laxmi regarding the actor and asks her to put on the dress she gave her. Later, Ayesha asks Karan to ensure Laxmi accompanies him to the party organized by K Jo. However, their plan fails to work when Lakshmi makes him aware of her planned meeting with Samar. Ayesha seeks Samar’s forgiveness and is grateful for the present he gave her.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 65 and 66

Ayesha is surprised to learn that Laxmi did not attend the party at K Jo’s place. She and Karan later discuss the best way to turn Lakshmi against her actor boyfriend. Later, Samar is angry when he spots a picture of Laxmi with the outfit she received from Karan. Meanwhile, Laxmi is confused regarding her feelings for Samar.

Lakshmi is confused on whether to follow her feelings for Samar or say yes to Karan’s marriage proposal. Ayesha persuades the actor to attend Laxmi’s audiovisual round at the Navrang Studio. Later, a fight ensues among Samar’s friends, ruining Lakshmi’s audiovisual. She then misinterprets Samar’s situation.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 67 and 68

The actor feels guilty for ruining Laxmi’s audiovisual round. The following day, Ayesha pretends to care about Karan getting Lakshmi back. Later, Laxmi is happy with the audiovisual that her boyfriend prepared for her, but Karan tries to make her see that it is terrible.

Manav makes Samar aware of his plans to launch him after the end of the Dream Girl competition. On the other hand, Karan takes Lakshmi to his new house and invites her to the house warming ceremony. Ayesha informs the actor that Laxmi does not have any feelings for him. Later, Lakshmi’s responses leave Samar heartbroken.

5th March 2022, Saturday: Episodes 69 and 70

Samar informs Laxmi that he will continue waiting for her response while Ayesha tricks Manav as part of her plan against Lakshmi. Karan is excited when Laxmi shows up for his housewarming ceremony. Ayesha later feigns about wanting what is best for Laxmi and then tricks her. The girl is again confused about the choice to make.

Karan looks forward to casting Laxmi in three films in which he will be the director. Meanwhile, Ayesha deceives the actor and makes him believe that the girl he loves has said yes to Karan’s proposal. Later, Lakshmi does not want to confess how he feels regarding Samar, and he decides to leave her house.

6th March 2022, Sunday: Episodes 71 and 72

Laxmi finds out that she has feelings for the actor and regrets never confessing it to him. Samar goes back to the Sareen mansion while the girl she loves plans to confess her feelings to him during the final round of the competition. Manav encourages the actor to prepare for his upcoming big launch.

Laxmi’s dad pardons her for not telling him the truth regarding the competition. Later, she breaks Karan’s heart after confessing that she has feelings for the actor. Lakshmi’s determination and courage in the last round of the competition worries Ayesha.

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 73 and 74

Ayesha finds out that Laxmi has made a love letter for Samar, and she manages to lay her hands on it. Laxmi’s final performance wows everyone as she defeats Ayesha. Later, Ayesha congratulates her for emerging victorious in the Dream Girl competition. However, during Lakshmi’s speech, Ayesha keeps interrupting when she mentions her actor boyfriend.

Lakshmi is left speechless after finding out Samar’s identity. Manav tells her that the actor disguised himself as Raj Samosawala, which will be his next character in the upcoming movie. Samar does not want to talk to Laxmi, and Ayesha informs her that she knows about her love for Samar.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 75 and 76

Ayesha degrades Laxmi and reveals that she does not deserve her new title. Later, Karan seeks Lakshmi’s forgiveness for failing to disclose the identity of Samar to him, while Ayesha tricks Samar into believing that Laxmi does not love him. Karan later tricks the actor and makes him link up with Laxmi at Navrang Studio.

Laxmi wants to talk to the actor, but he misinterprets her intentions while Karan promises Ayesha that he will ensure the two lovers get along. Laxmi plans to let go of the Dream Girl title, but Karan advises her against it. The following day, Samar and Laxmi get ready to shoot.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 77 and 78

The actor degrades Karan when he attempts to read a scene to him, and he continues to ignore Laxmi’s efforts to set aside their differences. Ayesha discourages Laxmi about her shoot, and Manav is concerned when Samar and the girl fail to do the romantic part of the shoot. Later, Ayesha discovers that Samar still loves the girl.

Manav decides to leave when Samar and Lakshmi refuse to do the romantic scene. He later decides to organize a workshop for the two, an issue that worried Ayesha. The latter asks Manav to take care of the workshop while Laxmi’s efforts to get Samar back fail to work.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 79 and 80

Ayesha tries to pin Samar against Laxmi and Karan. Later, Samar does not believe that Laxmi has feelings for him but threatens her when she reveals her decision to stop acting for good. The chemistry between the two is evident during the workshop, an issue that worries Ayesha.

Karan tries to make Samar see Laxmi’s love for him, but Samar accosts him, and Laxmi is forced to intervene. Later, Laxmi tells her dad the truth regarding Samar, and Ayesha lies to him that Samar will be coming to meet him.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 81 and 82

Ayesha degrades Laxmi’s dad, which makes Ayesha angry. Later, Samar misinterprets Laxmi’s conduct and accosts her. She makes up her mind to forget him after the incident.

Laxmi decides to return the presents that Samar gave her. The two burn the presents they gifted each other, as they call it quits. The following day, Laxmi’s dad falls unconscious, and Karan offers to help.

What happens to the Dream Girl cast?

Laxmi’s dream of becoming the next big actress is almost killed by Ayesha’s envy. Will she let Ayesha’s selfishness ruin her future?

Laxmi

She is in a dilemma about choosing between her love for Samar and Karan’s marriage proposal. She later confesses to Karan about her feelings for Samar. However, her relationship with Samar starts falling apart after Ayesha manages to instigate the actor against her. Her efforts to win him back fail, and she decides to give up. She returns the presents he gifted her, and they resolve to end their relationship.

Ayesha

Her hatred for Laxmi reaches new levels in the Dream Girl March episodes. She continually degrades her after her Dream Girl title win and tries all she can to separate her and Samar. She wins in the end when the lovers decide to end their relationship despite loving each other.

Karan

He loves Laxmi and even proposes marriage to her. Ayesha takes advantage of his love for the girl to create a rift between Samar and Laxmi. Karan feels bad for Laxmi when Samar starts ignoring her. He then resolves to bring the lovebirds back together against Ayesha’s wishes.

The drama at the Navrang Studio is must watch this March, as you have seen from the Dream Girl teasers. When will Laxmi and Samar realize that they are being tricked into hating each other by Ayesha? Do not miss a single episode of the Indian series by tuning in to StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m.

