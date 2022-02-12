The Estate on SABC1 Teasers for March 2022: Muzi strips Sindi of her inheritance

Muzi’s problems with the land claim case weigh him down in March episodes of The Estate on SABC1. He faces the wrath of the Echelon residents, and the people of Thembalethu are angry when he backtracks. He later strips Sindi of her inheritance and persuades her not to lay charges, an issue that angers Lwandle and his brother Siya. How is Muzi going to handle the increasing problems? Keep reading The Estate on SABC1 teasers for more on the upcoming drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Estate on SABC1 airs from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. Photo: @Masengasile

Source: Twitter

The Phakathwayo and Nkosi families unite at the traditional wedding, and later chaos erupts during the white wedding. Elsewhere, Leah discovers she is not the only woman in Gilles' life while Castro informs Siya that Muzi is hiding something about their parents’ murder.

The Estate on SABC1 teasers for March 2022

The Estate is currently a household favourite soapie across South Africa with a captivating storyline that keeps viewers engaged. What should fans expect in The Estate March episodes? Here are all the teasers for the upcoming drama.

Muzi is burdened by the cost of giving back the land in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 127

Muzi makes a shocking announcement regarding the land claim case while Tessa’s plan does not unfold as expected. Susan is not ready to admit defeat despite her increasing worry for Chantelle.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 128

The Mokobane household gets exciting news. Elsewhere, Martin is not ready to be manipulated by Tessa while Gigi comes to Chantelle’s rescue.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 129

Muzi is weighed down by the expense of returning the piece of land. Tessa increases her efforts to frustrate Jo, while Suzaan has to deal with two losses.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 130

Dumisani accosts Muzi regarding his newfound conscience. Tessa continues to be a threat to Jo and Martin’s romance. Meanwhile, Suzaan makes a radical decision. Will it help mitigate the loss?

Tessa creates tension in Jo and Martin's relationship. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 131

Castro attempts to discourage Muzi from abandoning Phase 3. Later, Muzi has a surprise for the Mokobane family while Leah wants her mother to rethink her decision.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 132

Castro informs Siya that Muzi is not telling the truth regarding the murder of their parents. Elsewhere, Suzaan does not reveal anything to Chantelle.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 133

Castro threatens to make everyone aware of the dark secret that Muzi has been keeping. Tessa wants to end her disagreements with Jo, while Suzaan wants Chantelle to help her.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 134

Siya’s controversial video becomes the talk of the town while Muzi is in big trouble with Elias Nkosi. Sindi vows that she no longer has any association with Dumisani. But is she telling the truth?

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 135

There is increased tension between brothers Muzi and Siya. Elsewhere, Sindi is forced to make a difficult decision. This is the last time that Siya and Suzaan get to wake up together.

Castro threatens to expose Muzi's secret. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 136

Muzi is confronted by the anger of Echelon inhabitants, while Shadrack is accused of being a traitor. Uninvited individual forces their way into the Van Wyk household.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 137

There seems to be trouble in paradise for couples Ayanda and Sindi as well as Lwandle and Muzi. Meanwhile, Martin’s egocentric behaviour is threatened by Jo.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 138

The Phakathwayo Nkosi marriage ceremony starts. Suzaan catches Leah in the wrong again while Tessa wants Martin to give her money.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 139

The Nkosi and Phakathwayo families meet at the traditional marriage ceremony. Jo is in the way of Tessa getting the money she wants while Leah tries to help Suzaan and Gilles set aside their differences.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episode 140

The white marriage ceremony becomes chaotic while Tessa increases her attacks on Jo. Meanwhile, Lesiba leaves Mmakoena distressed at the marriage ceremony.

Leah discovers she is not the only woman in Gilles' life. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 141

The Phakathwayos deal with the aftermath of the wedding chaos. Muzi vents his anger on Mmatshepo while Ayanda resolves to do things his way.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 142

Muzi takes all the inheritance belonging to Sindi. Elsewhere, Leah discovers that Gilles has other women.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 143

Muzi thinks about making Shadrack pay while Tessa’s plot to create a rift between a happy couple does not unfold as expected. Chantelle makes Leah aware of Gilles’ indiscretion.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 144

The people of Thembalethu are not happy when Muzi goes back on his promise while Ayanda and Tsholofelo prepare to intervene. At last, Tessa gets the money she needs while Leah reprimands Chantelle for following her boyfriend.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 145

A mortified Sindi comes back to The Estate. Tessa and Jo have a misunderstanding, and the former goes to spiritualist Precious to connect with her dead mother.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 146

The Phakathwayo brothers are angry and ready to inflict pain on those who wronged them. Jo and Martin have a disagreement on the best way to deal with Tessa’s lousy conduct. Elsewhere, Leah links up with the other woman in Gilles life.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 147

Muzi persuades a confused Sindi not to lay charges against the culprits, and Lwandle is angry. Precious helps Tessa connect with her dead mother.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 148

Siya seeks the help of a sangoma to ensure his family is safe. Meanwhile, Martin is angry after finding out that Tessa did not tell him the truth about seeking psychic help. Leah seeks relationship advice from Chantelle.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episode 149

Siya plans to make the culprits pay on Sindi’s behalf. Elsewhere, Martin is angry when Tessa goes against his orders while Leah receives an ultimatum from Gilless.

Chaos erupts at Nkosi's white wedding in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to The Estate on SABC1 cast?

The Estate characters have to deal with issues that threaten to ruin them in the upcoming March episodes. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the characters in The Estate television series during the month.

Tessa

She is determined to frustrate Jo and manipulate Martin, an issue that threatens Jo and Martin’s relationship. She later tries to make peace with Jo and wants Martin to give her some money, but Jo seems to be in the way. She then visits psychic Precious, who helps her connect with her mother, but Martin is angry when he finds out.

Muzi

The land claim case is taking a toll on Muzi as the tension between him and his brother rises. His relationship with Lwandle is also not in a great place. He decides to take all the inheritance from Sindi and later discourages her from filing charges.

Leah

She pleads with her mother to rethink her decision and later finds out she is not the only woman in Gilles’ life. She seeks relationship advice from Chantelle. Later, Gilles gives her an ultimatum. Will their relationship survive?

From The Estate on SABC1 teasers, viewers should get ready to be entertained by the unending chaos on The Estate. How is Siya planning to seek revenge on Sindi’s behalf? The local television series airs on SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: A Touch of Love teasers for February 2022: Vasundhara plans to ruin Thapki!

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in February 2022 episodes of A Touch of Love. The Glow TV series is getting more exciting and will take you through an emotional rollercoaster as Thapki’s life at the Pandey household becomes a living hell.

Thapki knows that Shraddha is only marrying Dhruv for the money and fame. However, her efforts to expose the truth are frustrated when Dhruv does not want to listen to her while Dhruv’s mother Vasundhara has never liked her and plans to ruin her life.

Source: Briefly News