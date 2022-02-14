The situation does not seem to favour some people in the March episodes of Scandal! on eTV. Freddie is caught out and tries to spin the truth to save himself but instead lands into more trouble. On the other hand, Hlengiwe is forced to lie after crossing a line, and her later efforts to do things right lead to more problems. Go through the Scandal! teasers for more on how the drama unfolds in the upcoming March episodes.

A relationship reaches its lowest, but it becomes difficult to end things when one party refuses to let go. Elsewhere, the Kubeka family decides to accept defeat, and their efforts to contain a secret that threatens to destroy them are foiled when an outsider ruins their plans.

Scandal! teasers for March 2022

The Scandal! television series gets more entertaining with each episode release. The upcoming March episodes promise to be more engaging with unexpected twists and riveting drama. Here are all the local show’s teasers on the drama to expect during the month.

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 4030

Nhlamulo gathers his confidence to persuade a dangerous individual to leave. A mother makes peace with her daughter-in-law while Zenzele is not ready to forgive his sibling. Elsewhere, Dintle is determined to get the deceptive individual.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4031

A kingpin with no way to escape loses his crucial associates. The Kubekas resolve to accept defeat, while Freddie embarks on extravagant spending.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 4032

Former friends make peace, and business deals are made. Some renew vows, and others are serving time in prison. Dudu is discovered in a compromising situation and will need the help of a family member to get out of her predicament. Elsewhere, Dintle starts acting with caution.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 4033

An unexpected birth takes place at the Q Lounge, and a physician is hailed the new local hero. Lera is willing to do anything to ensure Dudu perverts the course of justice, while Dintle places Freddie in an unpleasant situation.

7th March 2022, Monday: Episodes 4034

Jojo learns a disturbing fact and decides to deal with the situation himself. Meanwhile, Dr Nyasha Mugari has a lasting impact on an employee of NFH, while Freddie is found in the wrong as he attempts to impress Rorisang.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 4035

Vukile is forced to make a dangerous and radical decision to rescue the organization, while Dr Mugari is attracted to a gorgeous girl. Freddie tries to lie his way out of a predicament, but he lands himself in more trouble.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 4036

People are focused on making their love lives and businesses successful, even if it means going to the dark side. Jojo comes to the rescue but is unaware of the ongoing deception. Meanwhile, Dintle will not stop until he catches Freddie in his deceit.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 4037

Skhumba is not happy when Vukile reverses the situation. A lady leaves her man in the house to join another man on a date, and the unavoidable takes place. Meanwhile, Gloria finds out the truth regarding her tenant. How is she going to deal with him?

11th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 4038

A lady is guilt-ridden for not being transparent with her partner but does not feel bad enough not to stop herself from lying. Vukile is ready to join a new world, but is he aware of the situation he is creating for himself? Freddie twists the truth to save himself.

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 4039

Hlengiwe goes beyond what is acceptable and has no choice but to lie about it. Mbali fools a physician to ensure her husband is happy, while a daughter goes back home with hopes of a happy reunion.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4040

An uninvited visitor creates disagreements at the Kubeka household, while a man is in despair when he fails to get in touch with the lady he loves. Meanwhile, a mother is not happy when her son fails to give her something she wants most.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4041

Aspirations and dreams are at a point where important decisions must be made. Winnie and Mbali must compromise to ensure an unborn future is secured, while Mukuna is fascinated by Jojo and his respectable ways. Elsewhere, an unashamed Lera proceeds with her selfish conduct.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 4042

Hlengiwe is forced to make a big sacrifice for doing things right, while Mukuna is ready to do whatever it takes to win over Nomvula. Dintle gives an old acquaintance emotional support.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episode 4043

Mbali is suspicious of a particular affair, while Jojo is not pleased with his new neighbour. Hlengiwe is in a dilemma on whether to follow her heart or what the mind tells her. Ndu tries to rekindle an old flame, but it fizzles out as soon as it starts.

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 4044

Hlengiwe has no option but to reveal her secret, while Mbali persuades Zen to join the mission in her quest to discover the truth. A worried mother has a brilliant idea that will ensure she wins over her son.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4045

Mbali is doing all she can to unearth the truth, while another lady leans that calling it quits is not as easy as she had initially thought. An estranged mother wants to bond with her son away from his loved ones.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4046

A relationship is at its lowest, but it is becoming hard to call it quits when one side decides to cling to their partner. Mbali is under immense pressure, while Zen is not happy when he finds out that something that makes him happy is about to be taken away. Gloria is surprised to learn that a planned trip is a further away destination than she had imagined.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 4047

A cold heart warms up when a daughter comes back, while a family is left speechless after finding out the truth. Amo gives his all to make things work, while Gloria is determined to get an invitation, but her daughter seems to have other plans.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 4048

People are forced to lie their way out of their various predicaments, while Amo is yet to give up on fighting a losing battle. Gontse is not telling Ndumiso the whole truth. Elsewhere, Nomvula and Vukile make a radical decision to ensure Dudu is safe, while Jojo continues to doubt their newfound financial break.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 4049

Nomvula is left speechless after finding out what her son has been working on. Stokkies and Dintle find themselves in a love-triangle predicament, while Gloria overhears Gontse’s surprising plans.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 4050

A man has a hard time accepting rejection, while Nomvula and Vukile find themselves in a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Gloria is traumatized after failing to change a set mind.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 4051

A family gets together to rescue a daughter from definite heartbreak. Meanwhile, Hlengiwe is convinced that her problems are over, unaware of the troubles ahead. Gontse is faced with the same situations she is doing her best to get rid of.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episode 4052

A deadly obsession is building up, while Gontse receives an ultimatum from Gloria. The Kubeka household does their best to conceal a secret that threatens their stability, but the wild card outsider ruins their plans.

What happens to the Scandal! cast members?

People seem interested in making things work out, even if it means perverting the course of justice or using dark means to succeed. However, the outcome does not favour most of them. Take a look at what happens to some of the show’s characters in the Scandal! March episodes.

Freddie

He engages in extravagant spending and is later caught out while trying to impress Rorisang. He tries to lie to escape his predicament but lands in more trouble. How will he redeem himself now that Dintle is determined to expose his deception?

Jojo

After making a shocking discovery, he decides to take matters into his own hands. He later comes to the rescue but is unaware of the deception happening around him. His respectable conduct fascinates Mukuna.

Hlengiwe

She crosses a line and is forced to lie to get out of her predicament. Later, she has to pay a huge price for doing things right and is confused about whether to follow her mind or heart. She is later forced to reveal the truth regarding her hidden secret. However, just when she believes her troubles are over, new problems emerge.

The Scandal! television series promises to light up your evening home entertainment this March, as revealed by the Scandal! teasers. How will the Kubeka family deal with their current predicament? The local show airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

