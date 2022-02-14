Once There Was a King teasers for March 2022 are officially here, and they are reason enough for you to be excited. The show is a few weeks old, so if Indian soapies are your jam, you might want to consider checking it out. Meanwhile, the hints in these teasers highlight the drama that is the show's plot. So, if you have been meaning to check it out, these teasers are the best place to start.

Once There Was a King storyline is set in the 1940s. It is centred on Gayatri's life. She is born to a wealthy father. However, she is regarded as auspicious because of the circumstances of her birth. Gayatri interacts with Indravadhan, the king of Amerkot. Indravadhan's first marriage traumatizes him so much that he loses hope in love. Indravadhan's mother owes Gayatri's father money, so they arrange for their children to get married in exchange for the debt. Once There Was a King teasers for March 2022 explain how complicated it is for the couple to thrive.

Once There Was a King teasers for March 2022

Recently, Once There Was a King episodes revealed Gayatri's desire to make Indravadhan like her. She does everything within her capacity to win his attention. However, apart from Indravadhan, she has to deal with other Once There Was a King cast members like his mother. His mother dislikes her. Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Episode 77 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Gayatri gathers the courage to ask Indravadhan why he hates her.

Episode 78 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Gayatri takes Lakshyaraj's offer and later goes on a mission to find out who Rageshwari's accomplice is and what they are plotting.

Episodes 79 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Lakhan postpones the task Kuwar Singh assigned her. Lakshyaraj is excited to discover that Gayatri is fulfilling her promise. Gayatri asks Indravadhan why he hides the things he likes.

Episodes 80 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Indravadhan is impressed by Gayatri's confidence; hence, he changes his mind and gives her a chance. Meanwhile, Kuwar Singh and Badi Rani Maa share their thoughts about the kingdom's heir. Rageshwari walks in on them and refutes Badi Raani Maa's dreams to sire the heir of the kingdom.

Episodes 81 - Saturday, 5th of March 2022

Gayatri secretly plans a meeting between Indravadhan and Raj Mata. Indravadhan gets so pissed off that he orders that Raj Mata is whipped a hundred times as a punishment.

Episodes 82 - Sunday, 6th of March 2022

Rageshwari meets Indravadhan and tells him that they should commemorate their first Holi after their wedding by celebrating grandly. Badi Raani Ma assures Kokila that Kuwar Singh will replace Indravadhan. Later, Indravadhan realizes that Gayatri is missing; hence. he gets so troubled that he goes out to look for her.

Episodes 83 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Lakshyaraj gets involved in a tragic accident when a trident stabs him in the chest. Badi Rani Maa stumbles upon an earing in the house and is convinced that Gayatri is still in the palace. The following day, Badi Rani Maa decides to conduct 'shraadh' for Gayatri. The gesture leaves Savitri puzzled.

Episodes 84 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Kuwarji tells Savitri that he will ensure Swarna is safe. Lakhan overhears their conversation and is surprised by how much Kuwarji is willing to lie to Savitri to win his trust.

Episodes 85 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Badi Rani Maa's instincts sense danger; hence, she fires a bullet in anger. Gayatri, who disguises herself as Savitri, realizes she made a big mistake, and Indravadhan will not act fast enough to get to her enemy.

Episodes 86 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Indravadhan excuses himself to leave Rageshwari by herself. Rageshwari takes advantage of the situation to gulp on some wine.

Gayatri

She is willing to be the perfect wife to Indravadhan. However, when he refuses to pay attention to her, it troubles her so much that she gathers the courage to confront him. The awkwardness in the conversation prompts Indravadhan to change his mind and give her a chance.

Later, Gayatri implements her plan to disguise herself as Savitri to determine Indravadhan's intentions. However, her plan goes south when she realizes she made a mistake. Will the mistake cost her her golden chance?

Indravadhan

Indravadhan's first marriage traumatizes him. Pressure from his mother does not do him any good either. His mother insists on him getting an heir for the throne. Amidst the confusion, Gayatri goes missing, which troubles him. Nonetheless, he does not act fast enough to tackle her enemy. How will he feel when he discovers the truth about Gayatri's stunt?

The snippets in Once There Was a King teasers for March 2022 highlight how dramatic the show is. If you are a lover of drama, tune in to Zee World for more details. You will be in for a bumpy ride!

