Twist of Fate Teasers for March 2022: Will Pallavi honour Daljeet's request?

If the most recent episode of Twist of Fate left you asking questions, you might want to check out what this month's show holds. Additionally, the fresh episodes of this fascinating drama draw you into a series of themes about friendship, kindness, and sacrifice. Although Pragya finds out that it is impossible to fire Abhi on the spot, will Gautam succeed in getting rid of him? Get to know more about this month's show by reading through the Twist of Fate teasers below.

Twist of Fate cast members.

The Twist of Fate Indian soap opera makes the evenings the best time for its viewers with its unique episodes. Considering several unanticipated and delightful surprises that the cast of Twist of Fate Zee World come up with, you can understand why the show remains relevant to date. Moreover, every episode has unique scenes that stick in the viewers' minds long enough. The proofs are evident from the teasers of Twist of Fate below.

Twist of Fate Teasers for March 2022

Will Gaurav and Gautam's plan work out without biting fingers? The highlights below explain more.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022 - Episode 59

Gautam convinces Pragya to visit his farmhouse because of his ulterior motive, while Abhi consents to deliver Pragya’s car. But, in the process, he is directed to go to Gautam’s farmhouse, where Gautam insists that Pragya has a drink.

Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022 - Episode 60

Abhi eavesdrops on Gautam’s plans for Pragya, leading to a contention eventually. Meanwhile, Daljeet pleads with Pallavi to save Vikram by making sure that Ranbeer and Prachi return.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022 - Episode 61

Sushma knows about the accident and demands Abhi to bear responsibility for the damage. Meanwhile, the garage’s manager pays the money to Sushma and threatens Abhi. After being confused by his actions, Pragya tries asking Abhi concerning their past.

Sushma knows about the accident and demands Abhi to bear responsibility for the damage.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022 - Episode 62

Alia and Tanu discuss how to puncture Pragya’s reputation. Meanwhile, Pragya is surprised to see Abhi working in her office while he misunderstands Gautam. Later, Abhi clarifies why and how he got the employment. Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbeer receive a warm welcome home.

Saturday, 5th of March, 2022 - Episode 63

Pragya finds out that it is impossible to fire Abhi immediately, while Gautam is relentless in getting rid of him. The lift Pragya and Abhi are in does not work well, but she declines his assistance immediately. Daljeet eavesdrops on Teji and Rhea and advises Prachi to be serious with the competition.

Sunday, 6th of March, 2022 - Episode 64

Daljeet is confident that Prachi will win the house keys. Meanwhile, Gaurav Thapar is welcomed to deal with Pragya, while Abhi and Gaurav challenge each other. Rhea finds out that she has lost Vikram’s prescription, while the Thapar brothers plot against Abhi and Pragya.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022 - Episode 65

Gaurav and Gautam execute their plan. However, Gaurav resolves to make Pragya’s MMS prevent her from taking revenge after taking charge of her business. Abhi attempts to get out of the storeroom after realising that the Thapar brothers have a plan up their sleeves.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022 - Episode 66

Pragya informs Sushma how she plans to deal with the Thapars. Meanwhile, Sushma slaps Gaurav and apprises him about Pragya’s press conference, while Gaurav joins forces with Alia and Tanu when they approach him.

Gaurav joins forces with Alia and Tanu when they approach him.

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022 - Episode 67

Gaurav phones Sushma and persuades her to allow him to attend the conference. Gaurav accuses Pragya of molesting him at the press conference, while Tanu and Alia question her multiple marriages.

Pragya

Against Pragya's wish, Gautam, persuades her to visit his farmhouse, although the former does not know that the latter has an ulterior motive. In an attempt to assist in delivering Pragya's car, Abhi visits Gautam's farmhouse only to find Gautam forcing Pragya to have a drink. Later on, she asks Abhi to tell her more about their past before Alia and Tanu plot how to puncture her reputation. Now that the Thapar brothers know that she and Abhi are close, what will they do?

Abhi

Pragya is surprised to discover that Abhi, the man who did her well, now works in her office. After Abhi explains how he got the miracle job, it becomes clear to Pragya that he cannot be fired anyhow. He offers to assist Pragya when the lift they are in does not work, but the latter does not accept the offer. Knowing that the Thapar brothers have a plan, Abhi finds a way to escape out of the storeroom.

The Twist of Fate teasers for March 2022 prepare you for the incredible roles the characters play and the intrigues the show offers. For instance, how well will Pragya's press conference end? Catch up with the show as the episodes broadcast on Zee World at 21h00 from Mondays to Sundays.

