Geet teasers for March 2022: Geet worries about Maan's changed behaviour

Geet teasers for March 2022 are officially here, and the show is getting better by the day. The blossoming love between your favourite couple continues to face the test of time. Geet cast members commit heinous acts to ruin the beautiful relationship, threatening to end it. The couple is willing to fight for what they have nurtured over the years. Read on for more exquisite details about Geet on StarLife storyline.

Geet on StarLife is centred on Maan and Geet's love story. They are madly in love with one another, although they have to deal with their adversaries. Interestingly, some of their foes are close family members. The details in Geet teasers for March 2022 highlight their brevity and willingness to fight to the core for their love.

Geet teasers for March 2022

Recent Geet episodes highlighted Geet's daunting safety. Brij outsmarts Maan in her series of attacks. She is careful enough to keep her identity under wraps. Will the truth about what she has been up to come out?

Episodes 203 - 204 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Brij tampers with the microwave to electrocute Geet, although the plan backfires. While at the mall, Maan is bummed to discover that Arjun is innocent. His worry about Geet's safety forces him to believe in tabeez and temples.

A helpless Geet starts suffocating inside the hot bathtub. Luckily, Maan shows up on time to rescue her. He catches her attention by dropping a vase. After offering first aid, he rushes her to the hospital.

Episodes 205 - 206 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Maan finds himself in a dilemma requiring him to make a difficult decision. However, he still chooses Geet. Later, Geet is discharged from the hospital, and a worried Maan resorts to tightening the security in the house and lets Adi appoint guards.

The theme of the sangeet ceremony is Geet and Maan's love story. Arjun forgets his lines during the rehearsals. Instead, he confesses his true feelings. Later, Geet realizes Maan is disturbed and attempts to find out why.

Episodes 207 - 208 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Everyone enjoys the performances at the sangeet ceremony except for Maan, who walks out as the session continues. A concerned Geet follows him to find out why and he finally opens up about his concerns. Geet validates his worries and advises him to choose his child in case of any emergencies in the future.

Dadima is excited to see Maan and Geet dance together at the sangeet ceremony. The following day, Adi persuades Maan to let him plan his bachelor's party. At first, Maan is reluctant about the idea, although he finally gives in but insists that they should arrange a girl's party to ensure Geet's safety.

Episodes 209 - 210 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Brij runs out of options to attack Geet. Later, Geet and the rest of the girls gatecrash Maan's bachelor's party and are startled to find him with one of the dancers. Later, Anwesha takes Arjun home and offers her a ring.

Maan rushes home, although Brij succeeds in escaping. Maan suspects Arjun has a hand in what has been happening. Later, he confirms that Arjun is innocent but insists on not telling Geet what Brij has been up to.

Episodes 211 - 212 - Saturday, 5th of March 2022

Maan and Geet succeed in being the first to apply Haldi to each other. Arjun is shocked to find Nayantara back at home, and Nayantara applauds Arjun for using Anwesha.

Nayantara dupes Geet to join her on the terrace and makes her beg for Maan's life. As Arjun searches the house, Maan rushes to the deck to rescue the love of his life. However, Nayantara falls over the terrace. She is rushed to the hospital, and the doctors declare she is in a coma but is unresponsive. Will she make it out alive?

Episodes 213 - 214 - Sunday, 6th of March 2022

Dadima convinces Geet to proceed with the wedding plans, and she overlooks Maan's concerns about her safety and goes to the salon alone. After hearing her conversation with Maan at the hospital, Arjun convinces Anwesha to stay with him.

Maan rescues Geet at the salon and brings her home. He gives her Bluetooth speakers to ensure she is always connected with him. Later, the baraat comes to the house, and Brij takes advantage of the situation to slip into the house.

Episodes 215 - 216 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Brij launches an attack on Geet, who lets out a scream. However, her screams die down due to the noise from Maan's welcoming ceremony. Luckily, Maan hears the faint cries and rushes to her safety. He is shocked to find Brij attempting to set her ablaze. When the police arrest Brij, she tries to defame Geet but is shocked to learn how much the Khuranas know about her tainted past.

The attempted attack leaves Geet and her unborn baby in danger; hence, Maan makes a drastic decision without her knowledge. Later, Maan and Geet spend some romantic time before tying the knot.

Episodes 217 - 218 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Everyone is impressed to learn that Maan and Geet have finally agreed to marry. However, a question about her family sets Geet off, although Dadima and Maan cheer her up.

Arjuna takes mock pheras with Anwesha before consummating their false marriage. Elsewhere, Dadima takes Maan away to allow Geet to prepare for their big day. Later, Maan is mesmerized by his bride.

Episodes 219 - 220 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Darjee shows up unexpectedly, asking Geet to forgive him. He pleads with her to let him perform her kenyadaan. Later, she learns that Maan planned to have Darjee involved in the wedding rituals. Elsewhere, Arjun goes missing!

Dadima welcomes Geet to the Khurana family and even hands over the keys to the house. Maan and Geet motivate Anwesha to believe in love, hoping that Arjun will marry her. After the rituals, everyone teases the newlyweds about their plans for their honeymoon.

Episodes 221 - 222 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Maan walks into the bedroom and is impressed by his bride's beauty. They share a romantic moment, but suddenly, he storms out of the room. Geet worries about his sudden behaviour change.

Maan appreciates Anwesha for successfully planning the wedding. He is also impressed when his wife prepares breakfast for the rest of the family. Anvesha goes to meet Arjun in his office, and when Maan sees them together, he warns her against him. Later Dadima calls Maan and asks him to plan for a meeting when he gets home.

Episodes 223 - 224 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Maan avoids his wife, who spruces things up by lighting a candle in their bedroom. Instead, Maan opts to sleep on the couch. A concerned Geet tries to find out what he is going through.

Geet figures that Maan does not love her anymore, and it breaks her heart. Meanwhile, Maan worries for her and wonders how he will avoid her advancements without hurting her. He pretends to be upset and sleeps on the couch again.

Geet

Her daunting past and cruel family members are the banes of her existence. Her relationship is her escape and her man her haven. However, Brij is willing to go above and beyond to ruin her happiness.

After several attempts to end her life, Maan catches Brij and has her arrested. The dire situation prompts their wedding, but Maan's changed behaviour after the wedding worries Geet. Why is he this cold towards her?

Maan

Maan is focused on ensuring the love of his life is safe. He protects her physical and emotional wellbeing by withholding information that could make her stressed. He also cares for their unborn baby. After their wedding, he is forced to be cold towards her. He even moves out of their matrimonial bed and sleeps on the couch. Why is he doing this to her?

Geet teasers for March 2022 highlight the rollercoaster of emotions that your favourite couple goes through. Will their troubles end? Tune in to StarLife for more details.

