I Do Teasers for March 2022: How will Ayaan win Vikram and his goons?

You do not have to worry again about how your evenings will end when the I Do Indian TV series is already on air. The show is a story of love spanning several centuries between two lovers who continue to reincarnate to keep their romance going through ages. It is the story of Zoya, now a civilised American lady, and Ayaan, who runs a lucrative business. The I Do teasers for March 2022 allow you a sneak peek of how lovers navigate the stormy oceans of romance.

The I Do Indian series for March 2022 introduces you to the attempts on Humeira and Ayaan's lives. You will also learn about Ayaan and Asad, two brothers separated by their families but united in their hearts. In the process, you will get to know Asad, Ayaan, Zoya and Humeira's attempt to put someone's life above the continuance of their love affairs. So, will they sustain their plot?

I Do teasers for March 2022

The storyline of this drama series is enmeshed in a twist of old tradition and modern civilisations. You get a balance of the old and the new by watching this series. Continue reading the highlights below to know what to expect in the upcoming series.

Tuesday, 1st of March 2022 - Episode 98

Ayaan is agitated when he discovers someone is trailing his car, while Vikram and his fellow miscreants round up Humeira and Ayaan. Meanwhile, Zoya's zeal to prevent harm from coming to Najma lands her in bigger trouble with Tanveer.

Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022 - Episode 99

Ayaan struggles with Vikram and his gang to stop them from abducting Humeira. Zoya and Ayaan attempt to hide from the crooks searching for them, and they achieve this by disguising themselves as a bride and a groom in an enormous marriage ceremony. The twist, however, is that they get married.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022 - Episode 100

Zoya runs home as fast as her legs afforded her, but she is too late to prevent the wedding of Najma and Imraan. Haseena Bi hatefully puts an end to the marriage between Nikhat and Farhan, leading to a suicidal attempt.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022 - Episode 101

Ayaan pleads with Asad to allow Zoya to become his partner until Farhan and Nikhat are married. However, Asad makes a tough decision by bringing Zoya to Ayaan's home. Asad sadly gives out Zoya to Ayaan as a wife, while Humeira also looks on unhappily.

Saturday, 5th of March, 2022 - Episode 102

Shireen pleads with Asad to persuade Zoya to append her signature on the marriage certificate as this was the only way to save Nikhat's life. Zoya and Ayaan go to append their signature to the marriage certificate to help keep Nikhat alive. Finally, Dilshad hears about the coincidental marriage between Zoya and Farhan and wonders at the inevitability of fate.

Sunday, 6th of March, 2022 - Episode 103

Razia is just discovering that Zoya and Ayaan must stay married for three months. Zoya and Asad cannot keep the memories that they share out of their heads. Elsewhere, Humeira and Ayaan bemoan their separation, while Razia will do everything to keep Zoya's paternity in the dark.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022 - Episode 104

Asad converses with Zoya through a joint call, while Ayaan comes back to inform Zoya that Nikhat is married. Sometimes later, Asad hangs around Ayaan's property to contact Zoya, and then, Farhan's family pays Nikhat a visit at her place.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022 - Episode 105

Najma requests that Asad and Zoya meet up after a while.

Ayaan

Ayaan is deeply in love with a young woman, but fate plays a cruel prank on them, and they must be separated for a little while. He risks his life to make sure that the woman he loves continues to stay alive, but at some point, he must make the ultimate sacrifice of letting her go so that someone else can be kept alive.

Zoya

Zoya lands in hot soup even though her intentions are pure, and she is all about saving her friend. In an attempt to escape the people after her life, Zoya disguises herself as a bride and gets married to someone who is not her lover. However, she is in a predicament as any decision to break the accidental marriage will lead to the death of someone she cares about.

The I Do teasers for March 2022 show why this series is popular among viewers. Some of the characters find themselves in situations that could have been easily incomprehensible to them. However, with the help of unexpected allies, they can surmount the issues.

