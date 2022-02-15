My Heart Knows teasers for March 2022: Vanam shoots Atul

Zee World's My Heart Knows novella is one of the most popular Indian series. Unlike most Indian dramas whose episodes are like one long phone call that could have been an email, this one presents content in an over-explosive and ultra-dramatic manner. Find out what is up next on My Heart Knows teasers for March 2022.

My Heart Knows' cast hijacks the audience's attention by engaging them emotionally. Manipulation, regressive content, and fake news are some of the themes and tactics they use to capture the viewers' interest.

My Heart Knows teasers for March 2022

Who cares what My Heart Knows' actors use to get them addicted to the show? As long as the series is entertaining and has some moral lessons, the show is suitable for millions who tune in. So here are the March updates:

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 114

The Deshmukhs save themselves from terrorists while Sampada begs Malhar to rescue Kalyani. Eventually, the family returns the unconscious Kalyani home, and Anupiya stumbles upon vital evidence when chasing after an anonymous man. Elsewhere, Ketki hears about Vaman's arrest.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 115

Ketki forces Sarthak to obey her instructions after showing him Atul's video. Meanwhile, Kalyani tells Anupriya why she pretended to be unconscious, and Sampada returns Ketki's hearing aid.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 116

Anupriya informs Kalyani that she caught Ketki and Atul's secret conversation on camera. Elsewhere, Malhar discovers that Kalyani faked her unconsciousness, and Kalyani shows him Anupriya's video when he returns home.

Friday, 4th March 2022

Episode 117

After Kalyani and Sarthak save Anupriya from drowning in the swamp, Sarthak asks Malhar to keep Kalyani away from his wedding with Ketki. As a result, Anupriya fulfils Sarthak's request. Later, the endangered Atul begs for Malhar's help.

Saturday, 5th March 2022

Episode 118

Malhar spies on Ketki after Pawar informs him that Vanam escaped from prison. Kalyani consoles Malhar after he discovers Ketki's secret. She later finds some leads about some stranger.

Sunday, 6th March 2022

Episode 119

Malhar enters the academy's premises. Afterwards, Atharva informs him and Kalyani that he rescued Atul. Later, Vanam shoots Atul before he stops Sarthak's wedding.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 120

Kalyani persuades Madhav to stay till Malhar returns home. That is after the man unveils how he and Swara forged their deaths. Elsewhere, Atharva gives Moksh to a friend.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 121

Kalyani comforts Aau Sahen when she remembers the late Atul. Meanwhile, Swara tries to steal money from the temple, and Madhav explains to Malhar why they faked their deaths.

Ketki

Anupriya video records Ketki and Atul's secret conversation using a quality camera and shows it to Kalyani. Also, Malhar discovers Ketki's secret before Atul's sudden death.

Sarthak

His wedding to Ketki leads to Atul's demise. Vanam breaks out of jail and shoots him for opposing the marriage.

Atul

He reaches out to Malhar for help when it is too late. Malhar tries to protect him in vain. Ketki and Atul's secret will crush many people, especially now that he is no more.

Watch all the premiere episodes discussed in My Heart Knows teasers for March 2022 on Zee World (DStv channel 166). Be assured that every scene will delight you.

