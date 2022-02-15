Happy Hearts Teasers for March 2022: Coming up on StarLife!

Happy and Rocky are growing closer in the upcoming Happy Hearts March episodes. Their closeness makes Sania jealous, while RV threatens Rocky to stay away. Ranvir also threatens to kill both Happy and Rocky following Smiley’s molestation. Keep reading the Happy Hearts teasers for more shocking revelations.

Happy Hearts Indian series airs of StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m. Photo: @nitzrulzx412

Happy Hearts Indian series revolves around Happy, a free-spirited middle-class lady. She gets married to a kind-hearted Chintu and constantly fights with his younger playboy brother, Rocky. Happy and Rocky have a love-hate relationship but later realize that they have feelings for each other.

Happy Hearts teasers for March 2022

Happy Hearts on StarLife narrates a unique love story that Indian soapie lovers are sure to find interesting. Go through these teasers to discover how the drama unfolds in the show's March episodes.

RV contacts Anaya after two years. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 61 and 62

Rocky gives Happy and RV another chance by asking them to come to his party. Meanwhile, RV is thinking of a deceptive arrangement.

RV goes to look for confirmation while Rocky and Happy proceed with the ceremony. Later, Shaan is fascinated when RV fails to attend the conference.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 63 and 64

RV and Blissful try to demonstrate Shaan’s character and are later shocked by the results of the DNA test. Meanwhile, Rocky and his mother are excited to link up.

Shaan comes up with an inclusive plan while Sania is determined to seduce him. Later, the girl (Happy) traps Shaan while RV tries to get him in the act.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 65 and 66

RV is attracted to the girl because of her generosity, while Sania is irritated by Bhatia’s insecurities. She later does the unimaginable after a waitress tries to get Shaan’s attention.

A distressed Happy breaks down in front of RV after Shaan buys her hotel. Afterwards, Shaan makes advances towards Sania so that he can expose RV.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 67 and 68

Anaya is shocked when RV decides to contact her after two years. Afterwards, Shaan decides to show the girl around his newly-acquired hotel.

Shaan and the girl have a disagreement when the latter decides to stop working at the hotel. Shaan (Rocky) is agitated after finding out that the girl is going away from Amritsar.

5th March 2022, Saturday: Episodes 69 and 70

Happy does not believe Shaan when he shows her the theme of the party. Later, an envious Sania abuses the girl after Shaan fails to pay attention to her.

Shaan comes to the girl’s rescue when she experiences a wardrobe malfunction. He also rescues her from some eve-teasers as an envious Sania watches them.

6th March 2022, Sunday: Episodes 71 and 72

Shaan is excited to see the girl he likes helping his brother while RV cannot believe what is going on. Afterwards, the girl does the unanticipated after Shaan attempts to have a romantic moment with her.

RV is tired of Shaan’s antics and decides to fight him while the girl unknowingly shouts the name of Rocky. She then accosts Shaan regarding his true identity.

Sania is jealous when Rocky does not pay attention to her. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

7th March 2022, Monday: Episodes 73 and 74

RV is stunned when Anaya makes a surprise visit. Anaya later asks Happy to assist her in organizing a surprise. Elsewhere, Rocky gets surprising news.

Anaya is left speechless when RV reveals that he loves Happy as the guests look on. Afterwards, Rocky starts working on his plan as he tricks Sania into drinking liquor.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episodes 75 and 76

Sania plots to sabotage incriminating evidence against Rocky. Meanwhile, Anaya suspects RV and her dad’s intentions while Simmi reveals a surprising fact regarding RV to Rocky.

RV seeks Anaya’s forgiveness, but she reprimands him. On the other hand, Shaan lets the girl he likes see his true identity as he tries to prove that he is innocent.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episodes 77 and 78

Anaya wants to establish facts and decides to take all the case files from Grover’s office to gather evidence. Elsewhere, the girl is ready to support Rocky.

Happy does not believe that Rocky is innocent, while RV asks him to keep his distance. Afterwards, Rocky starts working on his plan to ruin Ranvir.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episodes 79 and 80

A terrified Ranvir makes RV aware of the people trying to blackmail him. Happy and RV are left speechless after being interrogated by Anaya while Rocky starts working on his next step.

Ranvir threatens to ensure Happy and Rocky are dead and opens up about the truth regarding Smiley’s harassment. On the other hand, RV has a hard time trying to book a flight that will take him to Amritsar.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episodes 81 and 82

A guilt-ridden Happy feels terrible for hurting Rocky, and they later share a romantic moment. Afterwards, a frightened Smiley escapes from Rocky and finds herself in Ranvir’s arms.

Ranvir threatens to ensure Rocky is dead while RV does the unimaginable. Rocky is admitted to the medical facility, and a worried Happy is not sure if he will get better.

12th March 2022, Saturday: Episodes 83 and 84

RV is increasingly worried about the girl, and he later gets unanticipated help to file his release documents. Meanwhile, Rocky’s condition improves, and he is discharged from the medical facility. He then heads out to meet Smiley.

Rocky is not pleased when the girl he likes worries about RV as he mourns the loss of Ranvir. Afterwards, an infuriated Sania and Happy have a physical altercation.

Ranvir threatens to kill Rocky and Happy. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Happy Hearts cast?

The viewers of Happy Hearts on StarLife have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming March episodes. Happy’s married life has fascinating twists as she grows closer to her brother-in-law, Rocky. Here is a summary of how things unfold in Happy Hearts March episodes.

Happy

She is heartbroken when Shaan (Rocky) buys her hotel. She later decides to quit working at the hotel, but Rocky is not ready to let her go. After deciding to stay, she agrees to help Rocky but does not believe he is innocent. The girl is insulted by Sania, who feels jealous about her closeness to Rocky. She later feels guilty for hurting Rocky and looks after him when he is admitted to the hospital.

Rocky

He purchases Happy’s hotel, which leads to the girl deciding to resign. He is later heartbroken when he finds out that she is leaving Amritsar. Later, a fed-up RV fights him and threatens him to stay away. Ranvir also threatens to kill him and Happy, and he later lands in the hospital where a concerned Happy looks after him. He is not pleased when Happy worries about RV as he mourns the loss of Ranvir.

Anaya

She is surprised to receive a call from RV after two years. She is later shocked when RV confesses his feelings for Happy in front of the guests. Anaya starts suspecting RV and her father and decides to take all the case files from Grover’s office to gather evidence.

Happy Hearts television series will keep you elated this March with its entertaining episode lineup, as seen from the Happy Hearts teasers. The Indian show airs on StarLife from Mondays to Sundays at 9.00 p.m.

