Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for March 2022; Manoko loses a loved one
Since desperate times call for desperate measures, Manoko welcomes curses in her family, hoping they will save a dear one. Unfortunately, the law of nature does not guarantee a happy ending in every situation. Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for March 2022 has more details about what is happening to other characters.
In Giyani's March episodes, everyone thinks the groom intentionally went missing on his wedding day, unaware that he was in danger. So, what happened to Musa?
Giyani: Land of Blood 2 teasers for March 2022
Musa and Judy's relationship issues are not the only captivating parts of the Giyani: Land of Blood's upcoming episodes. More entertainment is on your way. Here are more updates:
Tuesday, 1st March 2022
Episode 53
Mike urges Musa to overcome the past trauma. Meanwhile, Thomas and Mahlatse hide their relationship.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022
Episode 54
Mhani Tsakani eagerly longs to know Musa's new plans, whereas Elias witnesses a dumbfounding incident at the lodge.
Monday, 7th March 2022
Episode 55
Thomas' lie backfires, and Musa's promise delights his family.
Tuesday, 8th March 2022
Episode 56
Judy is caught off guard by the direction her relationship with Musa is heading.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022
Episode 57
Thomas gets out of his comfort zone, and people gossip about Musa and Judy's bold decision.
Monday, 14th March 2022
Episode 58
Khensani rescues Musa. Elsewhere, Mike and Mhani Tsakani suspect Musa fooled them and Judy when he misses the wedding.
Tuesday, 15th March 2022
Episode 59
Judy meets more unpleasant surprises.
Wednesday, 16th March 2022
Episode 60
Manoko defends her son. Meanwhile, no one believes Musa.
Monday, 21st March 2022
Episode 61
Manoko encourages herself as her loved one fights for her life, and Musa's relationship collapses.
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022
Episode 62
The desperate Manoko looks for help. Elsewhere, Musa holds on to Judy while trying to reconcile with his family.
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022
Episode 63
Kokwani and Khensani privately solve the latest scandals. Unfortunately, what Manoko thinks is a solution for her problems turns into a nightmare.
Monday, 28th March 2022
Episode 64
Judy falls into a dilemma, and Manoko willingly invites a curse upon her household to keep a loved one alive.
Tuesday, 29th March 2022
Episode 65
Musa, Khensani, and Judy jeopardize their lives, and Manoko refutes Mahlatse's death.
Thomas and Mahlatse
The duo keeps their relationship to themselves. Later, Thomas' lie catches up with him, and Mahlatse passes away.
Musa and Judy
Musa begs Judy to end their relationship and tries to make amends with his family. Judy later discovers that Khensani saved Musa from danger on their wedding day.
SABC2 airs Giyani: Land of Blood from Mondays to Wednesdays at 21h30. South Africa has many electrifying and addictive local novella, but this is among the best.
