Star Life A Lockdown Love Story series: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

StarLife is excited to bring you a new show, A Lockdown Love Story. It features some of the most talented minds and a captivating plot. So, if you are a lover of soap operas, you should consider adding this new show to your watchlist. Check out these details to know what happens in the new episodes of A Lockdown Love Story.

A Lockdown Love Story is a thrilling Indian romance-comedy show. The soapie does not bring out the ordinary rich girl, poor boy love plot that most shows embrace. It has a little twist, the pandemic.

A Lockdown Love Story highlights how relationships were affected by the changes brought by COVID-19. Therefore, most of the events in the show are relatable. Check out these details for more as you brace yourself for what is coming up in the new episodes.

A Lockdown Love Story profile summary

Native name: Quarantine Mein Prem Kahaani

Genre: Romance, comedy

Romance, comedy Starring: Sana Sayyad and Mohit Malik

Sana Sayyad and Mohit Malik Country of origin: I ndia

ndia Original language: Hindi

Hindi Number of seasons: 1

1 Number of episodes: 125

125 Channel: StarLife Africa

StarLife Africa Time slot: Monday-Sunday at 9.00 pm

A Lockdown Love Story cast

As you catch up with the show, you might want to familiarize yourself with the faces bringing you the magic in the captivating storyline. The talented A Lockdown Love Story cast members include:

Mohit Malik as Dhruv Jaiswal

Dhruv is Milky's former husband and Sonam's husband. Dhruv is also Nutan and Shashikant's son and Sneha and Dheeraj's brother.

Sana Sayyad as Sonam Dhruv Jaiswal

What is the real name of Sonam in Lockdown Ki Love Story? Sana Sayyad features as Sonam Dhruv Jaiswal in the show. She is Dhruv's wife, Subadra, and Pratap's daughter. Sonam is also Amber and Tanu's sister.

Jayati Bhatia as Nutan Shashikant Jaiswal

Nutan is Dheeraj, Sneha, and Dhruv's mother and Shasikant's wife.

Anjita Poonia as Shweta "Milky” Gupta

Shweta "Milky” Gupta is Dhruv's ex-wife. He is also Kutal's daughter.

Ananya Agarwal as Sneha Shashikant Jaiswal

Sneha Shashikant is Nutan and Shashikant's daughter. She is also Dhruv and Deeraj's sister.

Rakesh Kukreti as Pratap Goel

Pratap Goel is Subadra's husband. He is also Sonam, Amber, and Tanu's father.

Deepika Upadhyay as Ankita Dheeraj Jaiswal

Ankita Dheeraj Jaiswal is Dheeraj's wife.

Kashish Duggal Paul as Subhadra Pratap Goel

Subhadra Pratap Goel is Pratap's wife. She is also Sonam, Amber and Tanu's mother.

Ashutosh Tiwari as Dheeraj Jaiswal

Dheeraj Jaiswal is the husband of Ankita and also Nutan and Shashikant's elder son, and Sneha and Dhruv's brother.

Nazea Hasan Sayed as Tanu Pratap Goel

Tanu Pratap Goel is Subdra and Pratap's daughter. Tanu is also Amber and Sonam's sister.

Ravin Makhija as Amber Goel

Amber Goel is Pratap and Subhadra's son. He is also Sonam and Tanu's brother.

Ananya Khare as Sheetal

Sheetal is Shobhakant's sister, and Dhruv, Sneha, Dheeraj, and Raghav's aunt.

Aniruddh Dave as Raghav Jaiswal

Raghav Jaiswal is Sumitra and Shobhkant's son. He is also Dhruv's younger cousin.

A Lockdown Love Story plot summary

The show is set in Mughalsarai. It is centred on the love story of Sonam and Dhruv. Their budding love flourishes during the COVD-19 pandemic lockdown. The circumstances force their families to share a home.

Dhruv's mother and aunt oppose the relationship because of Sonam's modern ways. On the other hand, Sonam's father finds Dhruv's family backward. Dhruv's father and Sonam's mother support them.

The complicated situation forces Sonam and Dhruv to go through the murky waters to keep the relationship afloat.

A Lockdown Love Story full story

Sonam embraces her contemporary ways despite moving into Dhruv's family. She falls in love with Dhruv, but Dhruv's family has other plans in store. They secretly arrange his marriage to Milky, his childhood friend.

During Sonam on the wedding day, Milky's mother drugs Sonam. Milky disguises herself as Sonam and is presented as the bride. Sonam wakes up when it is too late, and the rituals for the wedding have already been made. Sonam attempts to explain why she was not at the wedding, but instead, Milky and Nutan blame her for her predicament.

From a frying pan to direct fire?

Raghav, Dhruv's estranged cousin who hates him, comes into the picture. He has a clip of Milky's mother admitting what she did to have her daughter marry Dhruv. Therefore, he plans on using Sonam to hit back on Dhruv.

Raghav creates friction which leads to Dhruv ousting Sonam. Raghav takes advantage of the situation to marry her forcefully. Luckily, Dhruv rescues her, and while doing so, he comes across the evidence and ashamed of his attitude towards Sonam. He takes her in and decides to marry her. He also confronts those involved. However, Milky is not ready to let go. Therefore, she plots to stop their marriage.

What is next?

Nutan's plan to ensure Dhruv does not change his mind bears fruit. She makes Dhruv so mad at Sonam that he ousts Sonam and her family. A devastated Dhruv does not accept Milky as his wife. Sonam tests positive for COVID-19, and the police demand she stays with Dhruv and his family.

Dhruv attempts to return Sonam to Mumbai by instructing his kidnappers to get her. However, the kidnappers take Milky instead. Dhruv finds Milky before her mother confesses. He takes Milky's side and alleges that Sonam is lying about her COVID-19 diagnosis. Sonam insists on proving her innocence when Dhruv gives her an ultimatum.

A Lockdown Love Story teasers

The story is a rollercoaster of events. As the episodes unfold, the plot thickens, and every episode guarantees to leave you in suspense. If you wish to check out hints of how the show will unfold, check out our teasers. We compile snippets of A Lockdown Love Story episodes every month.

These details about A Lockdown Love Story prove why the show is worth checking out. If you want to find out more about the drama, tune in to StarLife every Monday to Sunday at 9.00 pm.

