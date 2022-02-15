SABC2's Ou Toppies series: cast with images, plot summary, full story, teasers

SABC2’s Ou Toppies TV series is about a group of four men from different backgrounds who find themselves in inevitable circumstances where they must co-exist to adapt to their new lives in a retirement home. This article highlights everything you need to know about it, starting from its cast, plot summary, and teasers.

Ou Toppies premiered on SABC2 on the 8th of February 2022. Season one of the TV show is expected to have 13 episodes. So far, the show has attracted considerable viewers because of its captivating storyline and cast. The cast is primarily made of prominent South African veteran actors.

What does Ou toppie mean?

According to the online Dictionary of South African English, Ou toppie is an older person of the male gender. In other words, it is a slang word for an old man. Now you know why the title is ideal for this Afrikaans TV show.

Ou Toppies' plot summary

The South African TV show revolved around the lives of four older men, namely Boetus van der Merwe, Jabu Chili, George de Bruin, and Alvin Adonis. The four had illustrious careers before inevitably finding themselves in the small retirement home. For instance, Boetus is an ex-actor, and Jabu is an ex-musician.

On the other hand, George de Bruin is an ex-commander who recently retired from the force, while Jabu is a former food and beverage manager. Contrary to their expectations, life in the retirement home becomes distressful initially.

Their adventure in the new environment slowly becomes fun as they accept their situations. Then, finally, the unlikely allies start to share their life experiences as they try to adapt to the ups and downs of ageing and retirement.

Ou Toppies' full story

The story is set in a retirement home in a piece of land developed by a conglomerate that would otherwise develop it into real estate. In the first episode, the small urn that contains Sus’ ashes is misplaced during her memorial. The first three retirees agree to look for it, and whoever finds it will be privileged to stay in Sus’ old room.

Sus' son, George, arrives for her memorial on the same day. He does not have a place to go because he is a dead-broke. George, a retired ex-commander, fakes an injury so that he can move into his mother’s room.

Soon after, he joins the other retirees. During a medical check-up, George passes out after seeing someone’s blood. Gloria, a beautiful nurse at home, puts the entire house under a high-fibre diet. She is afraid that George has blood sugar problems.

Vikesh, a working staff member, prescribes them a vegan lifestyle. Later, the conglomerate recruits a trainer to help the retirees stay fit.

At first, they do not find the experience fun. However, the retirees suddenly get interested when they finally see Missy Stander, their instructor. However, considering their ages, they quickly get bored because of the same old routines.

At some point, George and Jabu disagree on an issue. But, then, they sort it out the old-school way through a boxing match.

The men are constantly fighting to impress Dr. Gloria. Thus, anytime he tries to do something, they also develop a better plan to impress her. At the same time, life in the home starts to get better by the day. Some retirees such as Jabu engage in a side hustle, selling energy drinks and muscle builders to stay busy.

The conglomerate strictly instructs Dr Gloria to put more emphasis on Wag-n-Bietjie. To him, it is an inevitable investment. Then, one day, everyone gets exhausted. While sleeping, they hear a strange noise and presume it is a ghost only to find out George snoring.

Interestingly, Alvin records him while sleeping and shares the video on the internet. Also, Gloria is mistaken for a ghost when she sleeps walks due to stress and lack of sleep resulting from the conglomerate wanting to demolish the home.

They finally overcome and continue living their lives as usual. In the last episode, the retirees try to impress Gloria during her birthday. However, they are not happy with Fanus. He always wants to outdo them, and Gloria like him more. Jabu also finally gets the answers he has been looking for regarding Siyabonga’s identity.

Ou Toppies' cast

As mentioned early, the cast is made up of top veteran actors. They are exceptionally talented and exciting to watch. Below is a list of the main cast and their real names.

1. Ian Roberts – George de Bruin

Ian Roberts is a legendary actor, playwright, and singer. He plays George, a retired ex-commander and Sus' son, in the TV show. In addition, the 70-year-old actor from Fort Beaufort, Cape Province, has starred in several other movies and TV shows. In total, he has over 91 acting credits.

2. Tobie Cronjé – Boetus van der Merwe

Tobie Cronjé is a talented actor and director born on 2nd November 1948. He hails from Germiston, Gauteng, South Africa. According to IMDb, he boasts over 56 acting credits.

3. Simon Bruinders – Alvin Adonis

Simon Bruinders is a renowned South African actor and author. He has been in the entertainment scene for close to four decades now. Some of his other popular works include 7de Laan, Broer Matie, and Draadloos.

4. Amos Ketlele – Jabu Chiliu

Apart from acting, Amos Ketlele is a naturally talented singer. He has also starred in several other famous South African TV shows such as Isidingo, Generations, and Gaz'lam.

5. Heidi Mollentze – Gloria

Heidi Mollentze is another exceptional actress who significantly contributed to the plot of the TV series. The award-winning actress is also a presenter, lecturer, and motivational speaker. She is also popularly known for 7de Laan, Swartwater, and Sterlopers.

6. Nomsa Buthelezi – Nhlanhla

Nomsa Buthelezi is an accomplished actress, motivational speaker, and TV presenter born on 7th April 1982. She has also starred in Isibaya and Lockdown.

7. Dorette Nel – Narrator

Dorette Nel is a writer, producer, and actress. In the show, she is the narrator.

Ou Toppies' teasers

Currently, all 13 teasers are available online. Therefore, you can read them prior to watching the show to know what will happen next. However, if you do not want any spoilers, you can wait for the episodes, which air every Tuesday on SABC2.

Ou Toppies is an Afrikaans TV series that tells the story of four retirees. Their experiences prove that there is life after retirement; it is not the end but the start of a new adventure. Catch the latest episodes every Tuesday on SABC2 at 19h30.

