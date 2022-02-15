Days of Our Lives Teasers for March 2022: Chloe moves in with Stefan!

Days of Our Lives March episodes are full of unexpected twists that will keep you hooked on the show. Chloe refuses Brady's request to move into the mansion with the kids after having a near-death experience. In an exciting turn of events, she starts living with Stefan, a decision that upsets Brady. Keep reading the Days of Our Lives teasers to find out how the drama unfolds.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Days of Our Lives television series airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 4.45 p.m. Photo: @Azamtv_MW

Source: UGC

Ciara almost dies in a cabin fire after being abducted. Ben later decides that he and Ciara should break up as he fears he might hurt her. Elsewhere, Chad and Abigail wed while Sarah is confused about saying yes to Rex's proposal as she starts getting closer to Eric.

Days of Our Lives teasers for March 2022

Days of Our Lives on eTV is the world's longest-running scripted television program that has been around for more than half a century. The series incorporates various storylines that revolve around romance, adventure, mystery, comedy, and drama. Find out what is coming up in the Days of Our Lives March episodes from these teasers.

Ben desperately looks for Ciara after she is abducted. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13526 (640)

Abigail is surprised when her old friend Jordan shows up and wants to discuss Ben. Meanwhile, Ben is desperately looking for Ciara and asks Tripp and Claire if they have spotted her. Eric wants Marlena to give her perspective on Ben's innocence.

Eric, Sarah, and Rex have an uncomfortable moment, and Eric later leaves to link up with Marlena. He opens up to her about Sarah and Rex rekindling their relationship. Elsewhere, Leo wants Diana to leave, but she is not ready to go while John opens up to Roman.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13527 (641)

Abigail is not happy to get Stefan at home. She later discovers that Charlotte is nowhere to be found after Stefan's departure. Lani and Eli interrogate Ben regarding Ciara's whereabouts. Meanwhile, Jordan goes back to the cabin, and Ciara is horrified.

After finding out about Chloe's horrifying experience, Brady asks her and the children to stay at the mansion. However, Victor rejects his suggestion. Eric is not happy when he finds out that Rex and Sarah shared a romantic moment. He and Sarah later discuss their friendship.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 13528 (642)

Ciara attempts to break free while Eli intercepts when Chad confronts Ben. Chad later goes to see an irritable Abigail while Ben finds Jordan in his chamber at the motel. Haley and JJ confess their feelings.

Eve reads about Charlotte's abduction but does not reveal it to Jack and acts innocent when Jennifer comes. Jennifer is accompanied by a clumsy Jack to Abigail's place. JJ resolves to accost Ben and goes to his motel chamber but is drawn away by Eli. Meanwhile, Melinda criticizes Abe for being an incompetent mayor.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 13529 (643)

Jordan is waiting for Ben to arrive at his motel room, and she attacks him about going to see Abigail. Later, he gets a surprise. Elsewhere, Hope finds out that Rafe will not make it on time, while Ted offers to assist her as she copes with Ciara's situation.

Eli tells Hope that Jordan made an implicating statement. Kate promises to help Abigail and Chad regarding Charlotte, but Abigail attacks her. Chad desperately seeks the safe return of his child and offers a reward while Kate meets Jordan. Meanwhile, Haley and JJ share a kiss.

Chad proposes to Abigail and they tie the knot. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 13530 (644)

Kate suspects Jordan and accuses her of conspiring with Ben to take baby Charlotte. Ciara is not happy when baby Charlotte cries, and she later hears someone knocking on the door. Eli and Hope interrogate Ben regarding the information that Jordan revealed in the statement.

Brady is not happy to learn that Chloe and the children will start living with Stefan. He attempts to discourage Chloe from going, but she refuses to hear him, and he turns his emotions to Maggie. Elsewhere, Stefan refuses to sign off a business decision for Gabi.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13531 (645)

Salem celebrates Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, John establishes his suspicions with Diana while Leo increases the pressure on Sonny. Will opens up to Marlena about his fear of him and Sonny never rekindling their relationship while Sonny confides in Gabi.

Rafe runs into Gabi, and she opens up to her brother about her bizarre encounter with Jordan and Kate. Later, Jordan reveals to Ciara that Ben is in police custody while the latter experiences visions of Ciara appearing to him.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13532 (646)

Ciara is in grave danger when the cabin is set ablaze. Meanwhile, Jordan takes Charlotte back to Abigail while Ben attempts to persuade Hope to assist him in saving Ciara. It appears someone is framing him. Ted locates Eli and saves Hope. Ben seeks Chad's assistance, but he is focused on taking Charlotte to Abigail.

Rafe rescues Kate, who is almost dying, and takes her to the medical facility where Kayla looks after her. John reveals to Roman about Diana confessing the truth. Later, Marlena and John, as well as Sonny and Will, celebrate Valentine's Day together.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 13533 (647)

Abigail and Chad are happy after Charlotte's safe return. Meanwhile, Ciara tells Hope that Jordan is the one who abducted her and not Ben. Ben and Ciara are shocked to see Jordan in Ciara's room.

Hope is grateful to Ted for helping her. Things do not go as expected for Rex after planning a romantic Valentine's Day date with Sarah. Later, Sarah arrives but finds Eric, while Rex finds a distressed Jordan

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 13534 (648)

Jordan visits Ciara in her hospital room and hits Ben, making him unconscious so that she can give him a lethal injection. Ciara tries to fight her. Elsewhere, Chad and Abigail narrate to Jennifer how Chad saved Charlotte and took her back to Abigail. Hope is happy to know that Rafe did not see her being kissed by Ted.

Rafe seeks information on Ciara, but Ted tells him he was around for Hope as he was busy chasing Sammy. Eric and Sarah eat the Valentine's Day dinner that Rex made while the latter is with Kate.

Eric is upset when Sarah gets back with Rex. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 13535 (649)

Abigail and Chad are upset when they find out that Stefan is capitalizing on Charlotte's abduction to taint Chad's image before the DiMera Board. John almost confesses to Marlena about Leo being his son, but she is asked to return to the station to perform a psychic test on Jordan.

Diana cautions John about the possibility of Leo reacting negatively. Lani and Eli grow closer as they exchange Valentine's Day presents while Will and Sonny have final romantic moments. Elsewhere, Gabi tries to keep an infuriated Leo occupied.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13536 (650)

Abigail says yes to Chad's proposal and later asks Julie to preside over the ceremony. Later, Chad sets aside his differences with Kate. Eli takes Will and Sonny to the police station.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13537 (651)

Chad and Abigail officiate their union, and Chad later goes to the DiMera mansion to pick some things. Gabi and Stefan's relationship worsens when Gabi finds out that Chad will not be returning to DiMera.

JJ and Jack bond. The former tells her dad not to reveal to anyone about her secret. Meanwhile, a grouchy Eve meets Haley, who she feels is not acting nice towards JJ's family.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 13538 (652)

Ben is tormented as he opens up to Ciara about almost killing his sister if Rafe had not intercepted. On the other hand, Rafe makes Jordan start talking. Ted is made the new interim DA, and Hope later reveals that she recommended him as she thinks they can work well together as professionals.

Claire is jealous after finding out that Tripp and Haley have been spending time together. She is later accompanied by Tripp to see Ciara at the medical facility, and Ciara accepts her apology. Tripp thinks Jordan set the cabin on fire, but the real culprit is made known. Eve is left speechless after finding out about Haley and Melinda's secret.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episode 13539 (653)

Jennifer is the moderator in the initial debate for the mayor position between Melinda and Abe. JJ and Haley are fixed on the television while Eve persuades Jack to make their shocking announcement. Claire discloses to Ciara and Tripp that she is the one who set the first fire on the cabin and not Jordan. Hope reveals to Ben about Jordan's reason for snapping.

Chloe refuses to move into Brady's mansion but starts living with Stefan. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 13540 (654)

Melinda dismisses the accusations made by Jack, and Jennifer decides to bring the debate to a close. Haley confronts JJ for betraying her, while Gabi and Brady discuss their shared enemy Stefan. On the other hand, Stefan takes care of a text that Chloe thinks is from El Fideo's goons.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13541 (655)

Sonny and Will are released on bail, and Justin cautions them not to stay together. Will and Leo meet, and the latter mocks him regarding Sonny before Marlena intercepts. Later, John talks to Roman about keeping the secret hidden.

Victor attempts to expel Leo from the mansion, but he refuses to leave. Later, Diana reveals to Victor that she will make Leo give in but only if he promises to help her handle something. Sarah dreams about getting romantic with Eric and later opens up to Rex about having trust problems with him. Rex later tries to get assistance from Roman.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13542 (656)

Rex asks Sarah to marry him in front of Eric. Who will she choose? Will and Marlena are shocked when John defends Leo. John later visits Diana while Marlena goes to see Victor, who has entered a deal with Diana. Sonny witnessed the two entering the agreement and confesses it to Brady, who feels they should accost Victor.

Will opens up to Eric about John not being supportive, and Eric pretends to support the opinion. Chloe and Stefan play chess, but their game is interfered with when Gabi arrives with a present from the board. Gabi later links up with Brady to deliver good news.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 13543 (657)

Jack is confused regarding the pain he caused JJ following his decision to expose Haley. He is convinced Eve has her hidden agenda. Melinda reveals to Eve and Jack that they got what they were looking for. Meanwhile, Haley believes she is going to lose her job after being exposed as undocumented, and Kayla feels sorry for her.

JJ opens up to Jennifer about Jack's betrayal. Lani and Eli interrogate Melinda and then head to JJ's place to chat with Haley. Meanwhile, Bells confesses to Ciara that he is horrified he still has the murderer spirit in him after his previous attempt to murder his sister. Claire is envious when Tripp takes Haley's side.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 13544 (658)

JJ cautions Haley about Eli and Lani searching for her at the medical facility. Meanwhile, Lani and Eli find out that Haley has just left after Kayla gets defensive. Haley meets Tripp, who asks her to hide. Ben wants to end his relationship with Ciara as he fears he might hurt her.

Claire twists a narrative when Tripp interrogates her. Rafe goes to see Kate, who opens up about having an affair with Ted. Elsewhere, Hope is angry after finding out that Ted never revealed his conflict of interest.

Claire is jealous when Tripp and Haley spend more time together. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 13545 (659)

JJ goes to look for Haley, and Tripp helps her hide in the attic. Ciara then comes with Hope, and the former attacks Tripp. Meanwhile, Rafe accosts Ted about preparing a play for his wife.

Rex wants Eric to help him get Sarah to say yes to his marriage proposal, and Eric makes a sober decision. Elsewhere, Chloe comes across evidence that reveals that she is being stalked. Stefan decides to rehire Ben to look after Chloe.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 13546 (660)

Marlena accosts John regarding the secret about Leo's birth father, and she is later shocked to see Victor with Diana. Sonny and Will break into Diana's hotel chamber to gather potential ammunition evidence against Leo, but the latter is thinking of doing the same thing.

Rex accosts an armed man who seems to be watching Chloe while Brady blames Stefan for doing little to ensure Chloe is safe. Sarah is confused regarding the proposal made by Eric after talking to Eric, and she seeks advice from Maggie. On the other hand, Eric informs Rex that he had a word with Sara.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 13547 (661)

Chloe rejects the advances made by Stefan, who is interrupted by Gabi's entrance. Brady opens up to Gaby about the way Chloe lost her temper on him. He then asks Gaby to collaborate with him to ensure that Stefan falls.

Sheila and Abe organize a charity fundraiser to help homeless individuals while Jack receives support from party leaders to vie for the mayor position. Later, Eve and Jack crash the fundraiser while Eli asks JJ about Haley. JJ is not happy when Lani announces that Jack wants to be the next mayor.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episode 13548 (662)

Marlena and John wait for the release of the paternity test results. Will tells Marlena and John about the plan he and Sonny were working on. Elsewhere, Jennifer attacks Jack for using Haley to boost his political bid.

Haley blasts JJ for his betrayal. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Days of Our Lives cast?

What is happening at the Brady, Horton, and DiMera households in the March episodes of the Days of Our Lives television series? Here is a recap of the month's riveting drama.

Sarah

She gets back with Rex but still has trust issues with him. She starts getting closer to Eric, who is upset about her being with Rex. Later, Rex proposes, but she is reluctant to say yes as she cannot choose between the two men.

Ben

He is desperate to find Ciara and later finds out that Jordan abducted her. However, Lani and Eli think Ben is behind Ciara's kidnapping and question him. Ciara's cabin is set on fire, and he struggles to rescue her. He is later haunted by his former attempt to kill his sister and decides to break up with Ciara as he fears he might hurt her as well.

Chloe

She turns down Brady's request to move into the mansion with her kids after a near-death experience. However, she agrees to move in with Stefan, upsetting Brady. Stefan hires Ben to protect her after finding out someone is stalking her, and Brady accuses Stefan of not doing enough to keep Chloe safe. Later, Stefan starts making advances towards her.

The drama in the Days of Our Lives television series keeps getting better, as seen from the Days of Our Lives teasers. Catch all the episodes on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 4.45 p.m.

READ ALSO: Suidooster teasers for March 2022: Yasmeen and Rhafiek's relationship is at crossroads

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming March 2022 episodes of Suidooster on kykNET and kykNET & Kie.

Rhafiek continues to experience intense inner turmoil as his relationship with Yasmeen reaches a point where decisions must be made.

Source: Briefly News