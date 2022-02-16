Netflix reality show Young, Famous and African: cast, trailer, release date

The Young, Famous and African release date is 18th March 2008. The new Netflix reality show is set in Johannesburg, South Africa. It features a group of wealthy celebrities across the continent. They will be showcasing their work, affluent lifestyles, and how they manage the showbiz competition. Also, expect some competitive romance as old flames rekindle and new connections are made.

The Young, Famous and African Netflix series debunks stereotypes known to the world about Africa by presenting it as a vibrant, beautiful, and glossy continent. Photo: @ZAlebs

The Young, Famous and African trailer was released on 14th February 2022. Besides romance and rivalry, the celebrities will give viewers more details about issues in their professional and personal lives that make headlines. Moreover, it will remind fans that these stars are also vulnerable humans.

Young, Famous and African actors

The Young, Famous, and African show is like a real-life soap opera. Martin Asare Amankwa and Peace Hyde are the co-creators of this seven-episode unscripted series. Here is a list of the Young, Famous and African cast members and a glimpse into their personal lives:

1. Andile Ncube

Andile is a South African TV personality and producer. Photo: @andilencube

He has a daughter named Gabriella with actress/model Rosette Mogomotsi. The duo has a good co-parenting relationship. Rosette later got married to entrepreneur Lunga Ncwana but divorced after six years. Meanwhile, Andile and his girlfriend Sebabatso Mothibi had their first child in 2021. Sebabatsoalso has a daughter named Ara.

2. Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Annie is a Nigerian model, presenter and actress and is married to Innocent Idibia. Photo: @Annie Idibia

Nigerian artists Annie and Idibia's love story goes back to when she was 15 years old. However, social media almost became a battlefield for the celebrity couple from mid to late last year. Annie's claims about Idibia's infidelity led to a heated exchange online with Idibia's younger brother, Charles.

3. Innocent Idibia (2baba or 2Face)

The continent eagerly waits to see Idibia in action. Hopefully, his fame will not overshadow other Young, Famous and African male actors. Photo: @2baba Idibia

Idibia started his career as 2Face before adopting the name 2baba. He is a Nigerian musician, singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, humanitarian, and activist.

He has two children with his wife, Annie Macaulay. On the other hand, Sumnbo Adeoye has two kids with Idibia and two more with her spouse. She is married to a pastor and has a good relationship with Annie.

Meanwhile, musician Pero Adeniyi and Idibia's relationship of about 20 years resulted in three children. However, Idibia and his wife reconciled in September 2021, and he promised to be a better version of himself for her.

4. Diamond Platnumz

Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack, aka Diamond Platnumz, and his first baby mama, Zari, will be meeting more often on the Young, Famous and African series. Photo: @diamondplatnumz

East Africa's King of music is known for his poetic, romantic songs, excellent dance moves, luxury lifestyle, and complicated love life. Diamond has two children with Zari, one with Hamisa Mobetto and one with Tanasha Donna.

Tanasha is a Kenyan model, singer, entrepreneur, and internet influencer. Meanwhile, Hamisa is a Tanzanian model, businesswoman, and socialite. On the other hand, Zari Hassan is a South African-based Ugandan socialite, musician, and entrepreneur.

Hamisa recently refuted allegations of dating the American rapper Rick Ross. Meanwhile, Tanasha is single, and Zari is dating the South African tycoon GK Choppa. Fans speculate that Diamond will marry Zuchu, a Tanzanian singer signed to his Wasafi label.

5. Zari The Boss Lady

Zari Hassan has two kids with Diamond Platnumz and three with her late husband, Ivan Semwanga. Photo: @zarithebosslady

The Ugandan socialite will never miss trending on East African blogs. Tabloids always have something to say about her, especially about her sense of fashion, the men she dated, and her wealth.

Tanasha and Hamisa get along, but Zari is not close to them. It is alleged that Diamond cheated on her with Hamisa. Meanwhile, Zari has never argued with Tanasha because she dated Diamond after breaking up with Hamisa.

Diamond's fans are torn between the three baby mamas. Each has massive followers rooting for her to be the singer's wife. Meanwhile, the star kept his love under the wraps after parting ways with Tanasha. As a result, Zari's fans want to see how she interacts with him on this show.

6. Khanyi Mbau

The South African actress, television host, and artist will also be joining the Young, Famous and African actresses. Photo: @mbaureloaded

Mbau has a daughter with entrepreneur Mandla Mthembu. The star was 19 years old when they first met at Divine Lounge. Khanyi called rumours about her teenage daughter being pregnant as cyberbullying. Regardless, the public believed that the 15-year-old Khanukani was pregnant after YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza posted a picture of her wearing an oversized shirt on Twitter.

7. Naked DJ

The Naked DJ is a South African radio personality. Photo: @naked_dj

The Metro FM DJ Quinton Masina, alias Naked DJ, and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willers split in 2019 after two years of marriage. Naledi is from Botswana but lives in South Africa.

Mzansi assumed Lerato Kganyago (a South African actress, model and media personality) was Masina's wife after announcing her marriage on Twitter in 2020. However, it turned out that the DJ had a gorgeous woman by his side while attending Lerato and Thami Ndlela's traditional wedding.

8. Kayleigh Schwark

Kayleigh Schwark is Naked DJ's wife. Photo: @kayleigh_schwark

A few months after making their relationship public during Lerato Kganyago's traditional wedding, Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ had a customary marital ceremony.

9. Swanky Jerry

The Nigerian fashionista serves stars like 2Face, Tonto Dikeh, Davido, D'banj, and Juliet Ibrahim. Photo: @swankyjerry

Jeremiah Ogbodo, alias Swankyjerry, is a Nigerian fashion stylist and is happily married. Fashion designer, Yvonne Nwosu, posted pictures of him proposing to his girlfriend in London four years ago.

10. Nadia Nakai

Nadia is a rapper, songwriter and television personality. Photo: @nadianakai

Nadia was born in South Africa to a native mum and a Zimbabwean father. In late 2021, Nadia revealed in a YouTube episode of Truth or Drink with Lasizwe Dambuza that she broke up with the American rapper/singer Vic Mensa.

The Young, Famous and African Netflix series will have you longing to experience the glamorous life of Johannesburg. It is a City of Gold, where people make and spend dollar bills 24/7.

