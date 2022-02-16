Jo reluctantly meets Martin's parents. Meanwhile, her traumatic past and family disputes affect their relationship. Regardless, Martin desires to give Jo her dream wedding. The only problem is his financial position. Does Jo know about it? Find out from The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for March 2022.

The Estate's March episodes also unveil the land case's progress. Tsholo drops the legal suit over a death threat, and the jury discovers that a professional lied to the court. These events are delaying justice for the locals.

The Estate 2 on S3 teasers for March 2022

The Estate season 2 is packed with mind-boggling mysteries. For instance, Dumisani has become a vigilante to revenge a loved one's death. Therefore, take the land case as the tip of the iceberg. Below are more updates:

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 82 (237)

Lwandle recalls the accident, and Dumisani pledges to avenge his father's murder. Meanwhile, Muzi has a lot to benefit from Jo interrogating Siya.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 83 (238)

Dumisani asks Sindi to take a side, and Siya hires a fearless attorney. Elsewhere, Jo and Latifah are in trouble for conspiring to tell lies.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 84 (239)

Martin questions Jo about her family's dispute. Meanwhile, people riot when Shadrack's body arrives.

Friday, 4th March 2022

Episode 85 (240)

Muzi uses the media to mend his image, while the Thembalethu locals take Shadrack's body to Echelon.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 86 (241)

Muzi forces Rethabile to keep drugging Lwandle, regardless of the consequences. Meanwhile, Jo receives a present that provokes bitter memories.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 87 (242)

Sindi intentionally fails to meet Dumisani, for she is worried about how Muzi treats Lwandle. Elsewhere, the situation later forces Latifah to be a wedding planner.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Episode 88 (243)

Muzi wants to build Shadrack's memorial, and Sindi seeks help from someone she never intended to for her mother's sake.

Thursday, 10th March 2022

Episode 89 (244)

Jo is not sure about meeting Martin's parents. Castro deals with Lwandle's inappropriate manners, and Sindi takes her mum to a safe place.

Friday, 11th March 2022

Episode 90 (245)

Castro tells Muzi to focus on his opponents when questioned about the abduction. Later, Jo confides in Martin about her traumatic past.

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 91 (246)

The paranoid Muzi visits the Mokobanes, which makes Dumisani aggravate his problem. Meanwhile, Jo and Martin's love hits the wall when her family's disunity deepens.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Episode 92 (247)

Dumisani and Sanjay agree on how to handle the land case. Lwandle's reveals more secrets when her foggy mind starts to clear, and Jo strives to reconcile her family.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

Episode 93 (248)

Tsholo quiets handling the case after facing a threat. Elsewhere, Sindi tells Dumisani that she discovered Muzi's true colours after listening to his speech at an impromptu press conference.

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Episode 94 (249)

Jo's sister, Latifah, struggles with her dark past. Finally, Dumisani engages in vigilantism, and Lwandle takes a bold step regarding Muzi.

Friday, 18th March 2022

Episode 95 (250)

Lwandle makes a shocking announcement at the Leanne Mannas show. Mmakoena supports the Thembalethu locals, while Latifah and Jo want to pose for bail.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 96 (251)

Sindi desires to reconcile with her spouse. Siya has ill plans against Muzi. Lwandle argues with Gigi, and Jo takes a tough decision concerning her mom, Fareeha.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Episode 97 (252)

Mmakoena gets candid with Lwandle. Castro takes the land claim case into his hands, and Sindi takes her rightful place in the Thembalethu community.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Episode 98 (253)

Muzi requests Ayanda's support, while Jo and Latifah receive sad news. Meanwhile, Siya plans another move against Muzi.

Thursday, 24th March 2022

Episode 99 (254)

Gigi is caught between Siya and Muzi's dispute. The Mokobanes have a press conference, and Castro vows to deal with Jo.

Friday, 25th March 2022

Episode 100 (255)

Jo's investigation ruins Castro's plans, whereas Muzi and Gigi face more trouble. Lwandle and Mmatshepo later inform Muzi about putting up Shardarck's tombstone on the Estate.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 101 (256)

An interrogation session with Jo catches Castro unprepared. Leah and Chantelle accommodate Siya, and Mmakoena questions Lwandle about failing to testify in court.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Episode 102 (257)

Martin hides from Jo his financial struggles. Siya suspects Castro of being part of Goniwe's murder, and Lwandle revisits her decision not to testify.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Episode 103 (258)

Muzi's troubles intensify, and Dumisani is a step away from discovering what killed Shadrack.

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Episode 104 (259)

The land claim case takes a U-turn when the court discerns an expert's lies. Elsewhere, Martin worries about his wedding's finances, and Castro tries to bribe the judge.

Lwandle

Muzi forces Rethabile to drug his wife when she recalls the day the accident happened. Fortunately, the lady decides to testify in court when her memory clears up.

Muzi

Muzi wants to build Shadrack's memorial on the land, and Dumisani is close to discovering the truth behind his death.

SABC1 airs all the episodes discussed in The Estate 2 teasers for March 2022 on weekdays at 19h00. You do not want to miss the upcoming scenes.

