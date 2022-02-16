Getroud met Rugby teasers for March 2022: JJ takes over the Pottie's pub

JJ takes charge of the Pottie's pub, the Stryders' favourite place to hang out when its owner (Pottie Potgieter) goes missing. He later confides in Maryke about his plans for the business. Luckily, someone stops him. Who is it? Find out from these Getroud met Rugby teasers for March 2022.

Also, Getroud met Rugby's March episodes reveal how Johan and Petro's romance negatively influences the girl. Meanwhile, Lulu kicks off the adoption process for Regardt after marrying Simon.

Getroud met Rugby teasers for March 2022

Getroud met Rugby's upcoming episodes also expose Amanda Bekker for who she is. Jana knows that Amanda has a connection with Pine's assaulter. Kristien only suspects her but has no proof. So, what will Amanda do to blindfold the people? Find out from these episodes.

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 162

Kristien takes Reitz Becker's wife (Amanda) through an intense interrogation. Johan and Petro's love is at its peak, and Lulu aspires to build her new life.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 163

Ryno meets Tyler (Ashton's friend). Elsewhere, Schalk persuades Kristien to give Amanda the benefit of the doubt, and Johan dedicates a love song to Petro.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 164

Kristien and Amanda's rivalry persists, and Petro's mom sends Nesie some news. Meanwhile, Lulu argues with Simon.

Friday, 4th March 2022

Episode 165

Jana looks for the person who assaulted Pine while Lulu meets Simon at the park. Elsewhere, Nesie and Buks feel helpless regarding Petro's situation.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 166

Jana discovers that Reitz Becker's wife has a connection with Pine's attacker, and Bibi meets Ashton. Later, Nesie and Buks return Petro to her mom.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 167

Petro is bitter towards her mom. Finally, lulu and Simon arrive at a life-changing decision, and Kristien investigates Amanda's blackmail on Schalk.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Episode 168

Simon and Lulu's big day arrives, and Ryno reconciles with Blitz. Meanwhile, Pine tries to get information from Matt.

Thursday, 10th March 2022

Episode 169

Everyone is happy for Lulu and Simon. Later, Reitz Becker's wife puts Schalk into a sticky situation as Nesie and Buks worry about Petro.

Friday, 11th March 2022

Episode 170

Pottie is missing, and it is clear to Ryno and Ashton that a terrible thing will happen soon. Meanwhile, Jana mediates between Schalk and Kristien.

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 171

Schalk discovers Matt is working with Reitz Becker's wife to blackmail him. Ashton visits Ryno, and Pottie is still missing.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Episode 172

Magda seeks JJ's help while Matt gives Schalk vital information. Elsewhere, Nesie and Buks take Petro to her aunt and uncle.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

Episode 173

Magda's suspects something awful happened to the missing Pottie, Kristien resigns, and Petro flees from home again.

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Episode 174

JJ claims Pottie's business owner's position, and Schalk receives justice by seeking Breytenbach's help. Meanwhile, Buks and Nesie look for Petro.

Friday, 18th March 2022

Episode 175

Johan and Petro suffer the results of their actions, and Schalk restores harmony at the Stryders. Elsewhere, Maryke suspects JJ's kind gesture.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 176

Ashton introduces Ryno to the Kruger Rands. Finally, Schalk tries to outsmart his blackmailer, and Pottie's employees hate their new manager.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Episode 177

JJ transforms Pottie's business, Johan tries to reconcile with Petro, and Ryno buys gold.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Episode 178

JJ's dictatorship continues while Reitz Becker's wife desperately wants the community's sympathy. Later, Johan tries to win Petro back.

Thursday, 24th March 2022

Episode 179

Amanda creates a backup plan. JJ makes new enemies while Ryno and Ashton's relationship hits the wall.

Friday, 25th March 2022

Episode 180

Ryno looks for Ashton, Buks is tired of JJ's behaviour, and love teaches Johan a harsh lesson.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 181

Amanda's interview gets a negative response. Ryno questions Ashton about the Kruger Rands, and JJ surprises Pottie and Magda.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Episode 182

The Stryder community is touched by Amanda's attack, unaware that she scripted it. JJ lets Maryke into his plans, and Lulu begins Regardt's adoption process.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Episode 183

Reitz Becker's wife gains the people's sympathy, Festus pranks Koekie, and the men discover JJ's plans for Pottie's business.

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Episode 184

Koekie is determined to achieve her new resolutions, and Anastasia makes friends with Ryno. Elsewhere, Amanda protects Pottie's business.

Amanda

Schalk discovers Matt and Reitz Becker's wife are in a deal. He, therefore, tries to beat her at her own game. Later, Mrs Becker fakes an attack to win the Stryders' sympathy.

JJ

The Pottie's staff hate his business administration style. However, Amanda later saves the club after discovering what JJ plans.

Petro

Buks and Nesie fail to reuite Petro and her mum. As a result, they take her to some relatives' home, but the girl still flees to be with Johan.

All the episodes unveiled in Getroud met Rugby teasers are available on kykNET. Find the show on DStv Channel 148 on weekdays at 18h00.

