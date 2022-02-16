Almost Yours Telemundo: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers, episodes
Do you ever feel like the daily minute of your life is getting a bit dull? If the answer is yes, you may want to consider escaping into a telenovela. Almost Yours Telemundo is an excellent choice. The genre rooted in Mexican America is known for its colourfully elaborate plot that you will fall in love with.
Almost Yours Telemundo is a Mexican telenovela produced by Imagen Televisión. It is an adaptation of the Chilean telenovela titled Tranquilo papá, which was created by Rodrigo Bastidas. The show's production started on 31st October 2018 and concluded in March 2019. It premiered on 25th February 2019 and ended on 17th June 2019.
Almost Yours's full story
Antonio Solano is a successful man from a humble family. He strives to give his family everything he could not have in his youth. He spoils his wife and three children with his generosity, making the kids good-for-nothing. Similarly, his wife only cares about looking beautiful through surgeries. His sister Leticia, her husband and his wife's mother are on-and-off moochers of his wealth too.
He realizes the damages he has caused on his birthday, as none of his family members remembersed to wish him well. Instead, they only appeared to ask for more money. At that moment, he decided to end the bad behaviour by stopping his money supply.
Each of them is left no choice but to work to earn a living. However, the arrival of Julieta tears his life apart after almost hitting her with his car while running away from her wedding after finding out the truth about the groom. She becomes a person who is hard to separate from.
Almost Yours's plot summary
Almost Yours Telemundo revolves around the life of Antonio Solano, played by the talented Mexican TV and film actor Jorge Salina. Antonio is a good and hardworking man whose family abuses him. They only want him to provide for them. However, this changed upon meeting Julieta Vargas, played by Marjorie de Sousa.
Almost Yours's theme song and teasers
The telenovela's theme song is an English language track by Marbelious. Almost Yours, from the album Almost Yours, was released in the year 2010. The duration of the song is 3:35. You can easily download and play this English song online from JioSaavn.com.
Almost Yours's teasers are already out for your viewership. You can easily access them on different online platforms. So, make sure to tap on these sites and find out what to expect.
Almost Yours's cast members
The Mexican telenovela comprises the best Mexican actresses and actors. They perfectly fit into their roles and dedicate themselves to giving viewers the best entertainment. They include:
Jorge Salinas
Jorge is a Mexican television and film actor best known for his leading roles in telenovelas. In addition, he stars Antonio Solano in Almost Yours.
Marjorie de Sousa
Marjorie is a Venezuelan actress, model, and singer of Portuguese descent. She is globally known for her villainous roles in telenovelas. In the Mexican show, she stars Julieta Vargas.
Lorena Herrera
Born, Celia Lorena Herrera de la Vega, Lorena is a Mexican singer and actress. She plays the role of Catalina in Almost Yours.
Thali García
Thali Alejandra García Arce is a talented Mexican actress. She stars Viviana Solano in the Almost Yours telemundo.
Other cast members
Some of the recurring actors and actresses are:
- Raúl Coronado as Elvis Ramón Rosales
- Alexa Martín as Madonna Rosales
- Daniel Tovar as Elton Rosales
- María José Magán as Elena Vargas
- David Palacio as Eduardo Solano
- David Caro Levy as Javier Solano
- Eugenio Montessoro as Francisco Vargas
- Nubia Martí as Lupita
- Ariane Pellicer as Gregoria
- Christian de la Campa as Álvaro
- Carlos Athié as Mateo
- Eva Cedeño as Leticia Solano
- Andrea Carreiro as Violeta
- Camila Rojas as Azucena
- Josh Gutiérrez as Beto
- Sergio Rogalto as Johnny Green
- Carlos Speitzer as Fonsi
- Solkin Ruz as Wisin
- Silvana Garriga as Rebeca
- Lucas Bernabé as Fabián
- Adriana Montes de Oca as Mileidy
- Daya Burgos as Sara Escobar
- Erick Velarde as Adrián Jiménez
- Edmundo Velarde as Iván Jiménez
Almost Yours's episodes
Also known as Un poquito tuyo, Almost Yours airs on Telemundo from Mondays to Fridays at 2000hrs. The first episode premiered on 25th February 2019, and the last on 17th June 2019. It has a total of 79 episodes as follows:
- Un poquito tuyo
- ¿Crees en el destino?
- Esto es la guerra
- La verdad
- Hasta otra vida
- Cansada de ser pobre
- Solo amigos
- El límite de Cata
- El amor tiene su ciclo
- El amor te puede hacer caer
- Un peligro evitado
- Rivales en negocio
- Quédate con tu esposa
- Al rescate del hogar
- Mujeres resentidas
- Terapia fallida
- Adios a casa
- En defensa propia
- Sin mentiras no es amor
- La estafa maestra
- Desleal competencia
- Peor es nada
- La última cena
- Destinos cruzados
- Sin armas para dar batalla
- Hasta los golpes de ser necesario
- Divide y vencerás
- Yo mo a Elvis
- Amor consumado
- Un perdón termina todo
- Juicio a papá
- Aprendiendo a ser papá
- Nadie elige de quien enamorarse
- Accidente inducido
- Persona 'non grata'
- Daño permanente
- Un milagro para Javi
- La luz al final del túnel
- Termina la reeducación
- Mi lugar es contigo
- Destruiste a nuestra familia
- Nos quieren separar
- Tú eres mi corazón
- La cachetada
- Don Paco en el hospital
- Corazones rotos
- Javi mueve la mano
- Él es mi hijo
- ¿Ya no me deseas?
- El otro papá
- Una visita inesperada
- Cada quien en su papel
- Me voy de la casa
- Mataron a Beto
- El beso
- ¿Quieres tener hijos conmigo?
- Sol en casa
- ¿No volverá a caminar?
- No estoy enamorada de ti
- Quédate con mi hermana
Almost Yours is indeed a fascinating Mexican telenovela with an enthralling storyline. Are you eager to follow this captivating show? Then, tune in and watch this show on Telemundo from Mondays to Fridays at 2000hrs and see how the story unfolds.
