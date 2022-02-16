Almost Yours Telemundo: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers, episodes

Do you ever feel like the daily minute of your life is getting a bit dull? If the answer is yes, you may want to consider escaping into a telenovela. Almost Yours Telemundo is an excellent choice. The genre rooted in Mexican America is known for its colourfully elaborate plot that you will fall in love with.

Almost Yours Telemundo is a Mexican telenovela produced by Imagen Televisión. It is an adaptation of the Chilean telenovela titled Tranquilo papá, which was created by Rodrigo Bastidas. The show's production started on 31st October 2018 and concluded in March 2019. It premiered on 25th February 2019 and ended on 17th June 2019.

Almost Yours's full story

Antonio Solano is a successful man from a humble family. He strives to give his family everything he could not have in his youth. He spoils his wife and three children with his generosity, making the kids good-for-nothing. Similarly, his wife only cares about looking beautiful through surgeries. His sister Leticia, her husband and his wife's mother are on-and-off moochers of his wealth too.

He realizes the damages he has caused on his birthday, as none of his family members remembersed to wish him well. Instead, they only appeared to ask for more money. At that moment, he decided to end the bad behaviour by stopping his money supply.

Each of them is left no choice but to work to earn a living. However, the arrival of Julieta tears his life apart after almost hitting her with his car while running away from her wedding after finding out the truth about the groom. She becomes a person who is hard to separate from.

Almost Yours's plot summary

Almost Yours Telemundo revolves around the life of Antonio Solano, played by the talented Mexican TV and film actor Jorge Salina. Antonio is a good and hardworking man whose family abuses him. They only want him to provide for them. However, this changed upon meeting Julieta Vargas, played by Marjorie de Sousa.

Almost Yours's theme song and teasers

The telenovela's theme song is an English language track by Marbelious. Almost Yours, from the album Almost Yours, was released in the year 2010. The duration of the song is 3:35. You can easily download and play this English song online from JioSaavn.com.

Almost Yours's teasers are already out for your viewership. You can easily access them on different online platforms. So, make sure to tap on these sites and find out what to expect.

Almost Yours's cast members

The Mexican telenovela comprises the best Mexican actresses and actors. They perfectly fit into their roles and dedicate themselves to giving viewers the best entertainment. They include:

Jorge Salinas

Jorge is a Mexican television and film actor best known for his leading roles in telenovelas. In addition, he stars Antonio Solano in Almost Yours.

Marjorie de Sousa

Marjorie is a Venezuelan actress, model, and singer of Portuguese descent. She is globally known for her villainous roles in telenovelas. In the Mexican show, she stars Julieta Vargas.

Lorena Herrera

Born, Celia Lorena Herrera de la Vega, Lorena is a Mexican singer and actress. She plays the role of Catalina in Almost Yours.

Thali García

Thali Alejandra García Arce is a talented Mexican actress. She stars Viviana Solano in the Almost Yours telemundo.

Other cast members

Some of the recurring actors and actresses are:

Raúl Coronado as Elvis Ramón Rosales

Alexa Martín as Madonna Rosales

Daniel Tovar as Elton Rosales

María José Magán as Elena Vargas

David Palacio as Eduardo Solano

David Caro Levy as Javier Solano

Eugenio Montessoro as Francisco Vargas

Nubia Martí as Lupita

Ariane Pellicer as Gregoria

Christian de la Campa as Álvaro

Carlos Athié as Mateo

Eva Cedeño as Leticia Solano

Andrea Carreiro as Violeta

Camila Rojas as Azucena

Josh Gutiérrez as Beto

Sergio Rogalto as Johnny Green

Carlos Speitzer as Fonsi

Solkin Ruz as Wisin

Silvana Garriga as Rebeca

Lucas Bernabé as Fabián

Adriana Montes de Oca as Mileidy

Daya Burgos as Sara Escobar

Erick Velarde as Adrián Jiménez

Edmundo Velarde as Iván Jiménez

Almost Yours's episodes

Also known as Un poquito tuyo, Almost Yours airs on Telemundo from Mondays to Fridays at 2000hrs. The first episode premiered on 25th February 2019, and the last on 17th June 2019. It has a total of 79 episodes as follows:

Un poquito tuyo

¿Crees en el destino?

Esto es la guerra

La verdad

Hasta otra vida

Cansada de ser pobre

Solo amigos

El límite de Cata

El amor tiene su ciclo

El amor te puede hacer caer

Un peligro evitado

Rivales en negocio

Quédate con tu esposa

Al rescate del hogar

Mujeres resentidas

Terapia fallida

Adios a casa

En defensa propia

Sin mentiras no es amor

La estafa maestra

Desleal competencia

Peor es nada

La última cena

Destinos cruzados

Sin armas para dar batalla

Hasta los golpes de ser necesario

Divide y vencerás

Yo mo a Elvis

Amor consumado

Un perdón termina todo

Juicio a papá

Aprendiendo a ser papá

Nadie elige de quien enamorarse

Accidente inducido

Persona 'non grata'

Daño permanente

Un milagro para Javi

La luz al final del túnel

Termina la reeducación

Mi lugar es contigo

Destruiste a nuestra familia

Nos quieren separar

Tú eres mi corazón

La cachetada

Don Paco en el hospital

Corazones rotos

Javi mueve la mano

Él es mi hijo

¿Ya no me deseas?

El otro papá

Una visita inesperada

Cada quien en su papel

Me voy de la casa

Mataron a Beto

El beso

¿Quieres tener hijos conmigo?

Sol en casa

¿No volverá a caminar?

No estoy enamorada de ti

Quédate con mi hermana

Almost Yours is indeed a fascinating Mexican telenovela with an enthralling storyline. Are you eager to follow this captivating show? Then, tune in and watch this show on Telemundo from Mondays to Fridays at 2000hrs and see how the story unfolds.

