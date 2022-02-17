Can You See Me Zee World: cast, teasers, plot summary, full story, episodes

If you are a fan of Indian soapies, then the Can You See Me series on Zee World is just what you need. The show is guaranteed to take you on an emotional roller coaster with sadness and heartbreak, leading to eventual relief.

The series has two seasons with a total of 214 episodes. It is set to air soon on Zee World TV Africa with appearances from some of the top actors in India, including Arshiya Mukherjee and Shivangi Verama.

Can You See Me on Zee World: profile summary

Genre : Family

: Family Can You See Me episodes: 214

214 Number of seasons: Two

Two Channel: Zee World TV Africa

Can You See Me plot summary

Meet Bhutu/ Pihu, a five-year-old friendly ghost in a house. She is very accomodating, loves to play with friends and loves spending time with her mother. However, her heart is constantly broken as no one can see her. She, therefore, makes it her business to accommodate new tenants to the house by using her magic to help them with their daily challenges.

The first tenant is a family consisting of Anup, Asit, Rumi and Logence, who are all siblings. Under their mother's orders, Anup and Asit force their sister Rumi into marriage to a wealthy man discarding her love, Bikram. Since Logence is the youngest, he can see Bantu, who helps Rumi get together with her love Bikram. The family moves out, eventually claiming the house is haunted.

The second group to come into the home was a family whose main interests were kitchen politics and conspiracies. During this time, Bhutu locates her mother and grandmother and helps them identify villains in the series.

Her family finally moves back to the house, and Bhutu becomes visible to her mother and prevents her aunt's marriage to a villain. Her family then moves to a new home, and Bhuntu becomes visible to everyone.

Can You See Me full story

The show is filled with twists and turns that will most definitely be enjoyed by soapie lovers. It starts in tragedy after Bhutu wakes up in an empty house. She is confused and sad as she tries to talk to her friends, who don't talk back since they cannot see her.

As she waits for Anandita's (her mother) return, she overhears her neighbour claiming that the empty house is haunted. They try to purify it, Pihu faints, and Bal Gopal appears in her dream.

Bal Gopal reveals that Pihu died in a fire and is now a ghost. However, he assures her that she will have a friend who can touch and hear her and lead Pihu to her mother. The friend's name is Suchi, who rents Bhutto's house.

As Suchi Sharma, also known as Burburi, starts hearing Pihu's voice, she tells people who say that she is crazy. After meeting Bhutto's father, Subodh, Suchi confirms that the voices are not imaginary and a ghost in her house. Suchi tries to eliminate the spirit by sending her back to her family, which moves to Singapore. However, she starts developing a soft spot for Pihu and promises to find her mother.

Suchi has a fiance called Rishabh, who only wants to wed her for the dowry. Suchi gets into an accident, and her uterus has to be removed to save her life. As she lays in hospital, almost dead, Bhutu pleads with Gopal to save her life. After she wakes, Suchi realises Rishabh's deceptions and hands him to the police.

Suchi goes to look for a new job, and she finds one where her boss, Aarav, dislikes her. Anandita joins the office as Suchi's supervisor, and they immediately become friends. Aarav comes across Such's profile on a matrimonial site and becomes angry because he thinks she is flaunting her identity as a single mother to gain sympathy. This was not the case. Aarav is now falling for her.

Bunbury finally discovers Anandita's identity and rushes to rejoin her with Bhutu. She is, however, too late as Anandita had already left, who later finds that her daughter's death was not an accident. Suchi also gets wind of this information and vows revenge on those responsible.

Aarav and Burburi get closer, and he later confesses his love for her. Soon Suchi discovers that Aarav was the main culprit in Bhutto's death. Fortunately, Aarav surrenders to the police. However, it came to light that Aarav's sister, Mansi was the real culprit. Mansi was having an affair with Subodh, who broke up with her. For revenge, she planned an attack on Anandita, Subodh's wife, but killed Bantu.

Mansi is arrested, and Suchi apologises to Aarav, but he vows to torture her for having his sister arrested. Bunbury decides to leave the house with Bhutu but later returns. Since Aarav is still tormenting Burburi, Bhutu plays tricks on him but goes overboard. Bunbury and Bhutu get into a fight, and the ghost hides inside a doll but cannot get out.

Worried, Suchi looks for her and finds out that to free Bhutu, she has to take tests, which she passes. Soon Suchi realises that Mansi is faking mental illness to get a reduced sentence on her murder charges. Mansi tries to murder her, but Bhutu saves her. Anandita returns to Subodh but leaves him again after finding files Mansi had faked claiming she was pregnant with Subodh's child.

Suchi reveals all the deceptions about Mansi to Aarav, who initially does not believe her. Mansi kidnaps Suchi and elopes, and Bhutu asks Gopal to help her find them. At this time, Aarav starts sensing Bhutu and apologises to her. The two collaborate to find Mansi and Suchi and succeed. But, the room they found them in ends up in flames, and they assume Mansi dies in the fire.

Gopal tells Bhutu that her purpose is complete and promises to return as Anandita's daughter. Of course, Suchi and Bhutu have to be separated, and they are not happy about it. Bunbury and Aarav get married, but Mansi sneaks in and shoots Subodh during the ceremony.

Suchi can no longer sense Bhutu's presence and breaks down. Seeing that they yearn to see each other, Gopal lets Suchi and Bhutu meet one last time.

Season 2

After two years, Pihu still lives in the house, waiting for her mother. Finally, Anandita returns home but is unable to identify Subodh. This is where Vikram comes in. He weds Ananndita, and makes efforts to help her in her state.

However, a new group of criminals try to steal Anandita's property in vain. Anandita recovers and soon gets pregnant. She gives birth to a baby girl, and Gopal transfers Bhutu's soul to the baby girl's body.

Can You See Me on Zee World: cast with images

Part of the show's success is attributed to the exceptional performance of the actors and actresses. So who are they? Here are their names with photos.

1. Arshiya Mukherjee and Pihu Subodh Rose (Bhutu)

Arshiya Mukherjee, known as Gonu, is an Indian actress born in 2010. Her home town is Bansdroni, India. She is known for Cockpit (2017) and Bhootu (2017).

2. Viraaj Kapoor as Baal Krishna/ Gopal

Viraj Kapoor is an Indian television child artist. He started his career with the television serial Nadan Parinde. He has also worked in popular shows such as Devansh and Kulfi Kumar Bajewala.

3. Sana Amin Sheikh ad Suchi

Sana Amin Sheikh is an Indian actress and radio jockey who appears mainly in Hindi television shows and films. She has appeared in over 30 television serials and has established herself among the most popular Television stars.

4. Kinshuk Mahajan as Aarav

Kinshuk Mahajan is an Indian actor and model known for starring in television shows.

5. Akanksha Chamola as Anandita

Akanksha Chamola is an Indian television actress model. She is a fashionista who likes to wear short dresses.

Other actors and actresses in the series include:

6. Kapir Nirmal as Vikram

7. Animesh bhaduri as Subodh

8. Mimi Duta as Sudha

9. Samriddo as Logence

9. Riyanka Dasgupta as Mallika

10. Judhajit Banerjee as Jethu

11. Sunar Barnejee as Prabol

12. Sampurna Mondal as Ratri's daughter

13. Soma Chakraborty as Guruma

14. Ashmita Chakraborty as Munni

15. Chaitali Chakraborty as Churni Pissi

Can You See Me on Zee World is indeed one of the best shows airing, so you cannot afford to miss it. The bitter-sweet story will leave you with mixed reactions and emotions. Watch out for the Can You See Me teasers to stay updated.

