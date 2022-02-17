When you think of medical dramas, you perhaps believe that doctors will steal the show since most dramas have that storyline. However, the Nurses soapie has set itself apart from other shows and spotlighted nurses. Here is everything you should know about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nurses is a Canadian medical drama series that revolves around the personal and professional lives of five nurses at St. Mary's Hospital. Photo: @weeklymovie

Source: Instagram

Most medical dramas tend to put nurses in the periphery despite their critical roles in patient care delivery. However, the Canadian drama television series Nurses is changing this narrative. It focuses on nurses and honors their stories by concentrating on their heroic actions.

Nurses TV series

The series is a creation of Adam Pettle. However, much of its creation was the same team that produced the Rookie Blue series, including Vanessa Piazza, Ilana Frank, and Tassie Cameron.

It premiered on Global for the first season on 6th January 2020. However, it aired in America on NBC on 7th December 2020.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nurses series: plot summary

The series focuses on the lives of five young nurses working on the front line of St. Mary's Hospital. It showcases their dedication as they help others and figure out how to help themselves.

Nurses season 1 full story

Nurses showcases the challenges faced by five nurses working at St. Mary's hospital and their work-life balance. Photo: @elacinefila

Source: Instagram

The series has a different storyline but the same concept in each episode. We are introduced to Grace Knight for the first episode, who we see battling an ethical dilemma. She is treating an attacker who is behind the injuries of several patients who have been brought in after a vehicle-ramming attack.

Elsewhere, Keon Colby makes a single pregnant woman feel less lonely, while Ashley Collins loses much of her excitement working in a hospital after being assigned to call duties. We see Grace in the next episode struggling with the ethical implications of retaining a patient's condition from her family.

Keon links up with his college buddy, whose wife he is treating. Meanwhile, Naz faces embarrassment due to her upbringing since she lacks specific skills. On the other hand, Ashley becomes antagonistic towards Grace after finally discovering why she was let go from her previous job.

We see Grace mediating between the patient's spouse and their son in between the season while adjusting to an unwanted new hospital CEO. We also see Dr. Hamilton making his presence felt in the hospital through a high-stakes medical procedure while trying to shield Naz from a lethal situation.

Nurses has two seasons, and each season has its exciting plots and twists. Photo: @sandysid

Source: Instagram

The season ends in a tense environment, with the battle against Dr. Hamilton reaching the climax. It also ends with Grace in a stretched-tight situation since she has an upcoming operation on an Instagram celebrity.

Was the show Nurses canceled?

Although the show's first season was aired in America on NBC, the second season, however, was not. So, it had fans in the United States asking if the medical drama had been canceled.

No, it was not canceled. Global renewed the second season of the series in early 2020. It also has ten episodes, just like the first season.

However, NBC will never air the second season. This follows a request from the creator of The Resident, Amy Holden Jones, of removing copycat medical drams from the broadcast.

Where can I watch season 2 of Nurses?

In light of this, you may be wondering where you can continue binge-watching this medical drama. Well, you can do so on Netflix.

Is there a season 3 Nurses trailer?

Although fans are desperately looking for Nurses season 3 teasers and trailers, there are not any at the moment, indicating that filming is not yet done. Photo: @sandysid

Source: Instagram

Sadly, no. Most fans speculate that the cast is not done with filming yet. So, the speculation is that the trailer will be released when filming is done.

What is the Nurses season 3 synopsis?

Of course, the series is expected to resume with the season 2 storyline but introduce different plots and twists in each episode, just like in the first two seasons.

Nurses cast members

The drama has brought together talented actors and actresses from different spectrums. Before we look at the recurring and main cast, let us first answer some commonly asked questions about the cast of this series.

Who is Naz nurse?

It is the talented actress Sandy Sidhu.

Who plays the Irish nurse on Nurses?

It is the head of nursing, Sinead O'Rourke. She is Irish-Canadian.

Who stars in the new show Nurses?

Grace Knight is one of the cast members of the medical drama series Nurses, and she plays the role of Tiera Skovbye. Photo: @tskovbye1

Source: Instagram

Of course, the new season is set to retain its main and recurring cast members. The main cast members are:

Tiera Skovbye as Grace Knight

Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Keon Colby

Natasha Calis as Ashley Collins

Donald Maclean Jr. as Wolf Burke

Sandy Sidhu as Nazneen Khan

The recurring cast members are as follows:

Tristan D. Lalla as Damien Sanders

Cathy White as Sinead O'Rourke

Trish Fagan as Dr. Rori Niven

Ryan-James Hatanaka as Dr. Evan Wallace

Nicola Correia-Damude as Dr. Vanessa Banks

Jordan Connor as Matteo Rey Raymond Ablack as Kabir Pavan

Humberly González as Dr. Ivy Turcotte

Alexandra Ordolis as Caro

Rachael Ancheril as Kate Faulkner

Katie Uhlmann as Candy Kemper

Peter Stebbings as Dr. Thomas Hamilton

Ryan Blakely as Red

Matt Gordon as Dr. Mike Goldwyn

If you are looking for a medical drama TV series where nurses are the show's stars, then Nurses is perfect for you. The Canadian TV series has such a storyline and incredible plots and twists in between. You can be sure that you will binge worth throughout the two seasons.

READ ALSO: Telemundo's The search for Frida: Cast with images, plot summary, full story, teasers

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Telemundo's The search for Frida. It is one of the most entertaining Spanish telenovelas, with talented actors such as Victoria White, Arap Bethke, and Eduardo Santamarina.

It recounts the life of the Pons family and how its life changes when their 16-year-old daughter disappears. Click on the link to get to know more about this TV series.

Source: Briefly News