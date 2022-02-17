Binnelanders teasers for March 2022: More mysteries unfold

Danny receives the test results after being honest with the doctor. Later, he gets suspicious about some nasty rumours when the media puts the Binneland Clinic in the spotlight. Get more updates about the show from the new Binnelanders teasers for March 2022.

In the Binnelanders' March episodes, Hugo suspects his dad did something to worsen a patient's condition. He covers Odendaal's clumsy decision by taking the blame but fails to stop someone's agenda.

Binnelanders teasers for March 2022

The upcoming episodes of Binnelanders have even more entertainment to offer than the previous seasons. Below are highlights of what to expect in March:

Tuesday, 1st March 2022 (E 192/3996)

Gaby is doubtful about disclosing the secret. Rian receives an unsettling call, Annelize finds company, and Delia explains her intentions to Louis.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022 (E 193/3997)

Gaby's news throws Karen off balance. Meanwhile, Piet's cunningness saves him from trouble, and the investigation's progress disheartens Annelize. Elsewhere, Danny opens up to the doctor.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022 (E 194/3998)

Gaby initiates a reconciliation, and Conrad expresses his fears. Eventually, Delia makes a painful decision, while two Kosters accept the reality. Elsewhere, Chanel's advice hurts Elton, and Rian takes the risk.

Friday, 4th March 2022 (E 195/3999)

Annelize exposes the secret after Tertius reprimands her about a patient, Danny receives the test results, and an emergency interferes with Martin's plans. Meanwhile, the events at Ferreira's house alter Chanel's sleeping routine.

Monday, 7th March 2022 (E 196/4000)

Tracy and Conrad's inspires teamwork. Elsewhere, Tertius includes Annelize in a family meeting, and Martin scolds Chanel's misconduct. Meanwhile, Conrad feels uneasy with Martin's decisions.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022 (E 197/4001)

Annelize tries to understand some mysterious information, and Naomi panics over a voice note. Meanwhile, Naomi asks Louis to warn Delia about social media's impacts, and Tracy suggests a solution for Conrad's anxiety. Later, Martin tells Chanel his plans.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022 (E 198/4002)

Martin offers the flat in the garden as a refuge. Elsewhere, Rian re-takes tests, and singing irritates Naomi. Later, Hugo discovers Martin's plans.

Thursday, 10th March 2022 (E 199/4003)

Martin's plans put Chanel under pressure. Meanwhile, when foul news spreads, Danny senses something fishy. Elsewhere, Tracy assumes she knows Conrad's woes, and Naomi tells Chanel her fears about the ER's emergency.

Friday, 11th March 2022 (E 200/4004)

Tertius inspires Annelize to press on. Later, Danny receives a threat, and the news highlights the Binneland Clinic. Also, Hugo worries about his dad being involved in a patient's deteriorating health.

Monday, 14th March 2022 (E 201/4005)

Martin criticises Conrad's new attitude. Kurt draws attention to himself and his son, and everyone rejects Danny's risky idea. Annelize exposes a coworker, and a picture makes Naomi uneasy.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022 (E 202/4006)

Martin, Adrenaline, and Louis are in trouble. Kurt tells Conrad his plans, and Naomi gets honest with Tracy.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022 (E 203/4007)

Hugo takes the blame when Odendaal makes a risky move. Tracy informs Louis about Naomi's problems, and Gaby witnesses a shocking incident.

Thursday, 17th March 2022 (E 204/4008)

Danny's attitude and secrets raise eyebrows at the hospital. The cops' move catches everyone unprepared, and Louis strikes a deal with Naomi. Further on Hugo realises it is too late to stop someone's crucial plans.

Friday, 18th March 2022 (E 205/4009)

Conrad keeps an eye on Martin during a critical operation. Tertius notices discomfort, and Gaby loses her temper. Elsewhere, Naomi finds a breakthrough on the homefront.

Monday, 21st March 2022 (E 206/4010)

Annelize ignores Conrad's anger while panicking over a challenging situation. Finally, Chanel puts her feet on the ground, and Amalia's future is predetermined.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022 (E 207/4011)

Tracy senses something about Chanel's questions, and Naomi bears Annelize good news. Later, Annelize holds an open discussion with Gaby, and Rian discovers a secret.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022 (E 208/4012)

Uys helps Tracy solve a problem. Annelize defends her opinion, and Martin takes control over his future. Elsewhere, Rian worries about his friends, and a young employee makes the ER more vibrant.

Thursday, 24th March 2022 (E 209/4013)

Rodney's words hurt Tracy, and Annelize tells Rian how she feels about Delia. Dabby loses support while Annelize and Gaby discover Jazzy's truth. Finally, Chanel reconciles the men in her life.

Friday, 25th March 2022 (E 210/4014)

Louis gives Conrad news about Delia, while Rian looks for new information. Elsewhere. Someone urgently needs Annelize's help while Gaby and Rian discuss their concerns.

Monday, 28th March 2022 (E 211/4015)

Piet and Jazzy seek the truth, while Uys and Rodney lead Tracy into a poor business decision. Gaby doubts a friend, and Annelize notices an enemy. In another bout of events, Martin feels awkward about Chanel's plan.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022 (E 212/4016)

Many people offer Tracy advice for her problems. Annelize meditates upon her next move while Danny desperately seeks quick success.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022 (E 213/4017)

Jazzy's fears lack a basis, and Rian cautions Annelize about her investigations. Meanwhile, Conrad inspires a loved one.

Thursday, 31st March 2022 (E 214/4018)

Annelize worries about Jazzy and tells Tertius her suspicions. Piet makes a hasty decision while Karen and Gaby make a painful discovery. Elsewhere, Lizette provokes Jenna's interest.

Martin

His determination to reshape his future puts Chanel under pressure. Moreover, Conrad keeps an eye on Martin, for he hates his decision-making tactics.

Tracy

She and Conrad promote team spirit at the clinic. Additionally, Tracy tries to solve Naomi and Conrad's problems.

Annelize

Tertius brings Annelize closer to the family. However, she later discovers a foe pretending to be a friend after ignoring Rian's warning against seeking the truth.

Watch all episodes discussed in the Binnelanders teasers on kykNET. The premier episodes air on weekdays at 19h30, while the omnibus runs on Saturdays from 09h30.

