A Lockdown Love Story teasers for March 2022: A taxi driver spots Sonam's gun

It is drama upon drama on StarLife's A Lockdown Love Story. Before going into why Sonam Subadra is carrying a gun around, Milky files charges against Dhruv Jaiswal's family when he cancels their wedding but drops the charges later. A Lockdown Love Story teasers for March 2022 have more juicy updates.

Lockdown Ki Love Story teasers for March 2022. Photo: @sana_sayyad29

Source: Instagram

In A Lockdown Love Story's March episodes, Milky witnesses Pratap Subadra's daughter (Sonam) stealing Dhruv's gun after Raghav (Dhruv's younger cousin brother) offends her. The lady wants to perfect her shooting skills if Raghav attacks her again.

A Lockdown Love Story teasers for March 2022

Miss Subadra is done with being silent about Raghav's disrespectful habit towards her. He kidnaps her severally, tries to rape her and force her to marry him. Will the taxi driver panic and put her into more trouble with the law for having the gun?

Tuesday, 1/3/2022 (E 33 - 34)

Despite swearing her innocence, Dhruv confronts his mum (Nutan) and beats Subadra's daughter. Dhruv's intense interrogation makes his mum attempt suicide. Later, the man chases the Subadras out of his parents' mansion.

Wednesday, 2/3/2022 (E 35 - 36)

The Subadras meet the police, and Milky fakes tears to gain Dhruv's empathy. Subadra's daughter discovers Nutan's games after trouble hits her family. Meanwhile, Nutan and her family worry about her missing hubby, Shashikant.

Thursday, 3/3/2022 (E 37 - 38)

Nutan scolds her son for hiding cigarettes in his room, and the disguised Sonam visits their mansion. Dhruv scolds Milky for lying. He knows that she got a slap from Sonam for mocking her in public.

Friday, 4/3/2022 (E 39 - 40)

Sonam recalls her dad's advice to seek justice. Meanwhile, Milky is excited about having Suhag Raat with her childhood friend, Dhruv. Subadra's daughter moves into Hulchul's home while Dhruv looks for her in the entire Prayagraj.

Saturday, 5/3/2022 (E 41 - 42)

Milky is excited when Dhruv destroys Miss Subadra's photos. Later, Nutan insults Sonam before the cops bring sad news to her family. Later, Nutan's hubby prevents the enraged Milky from making a grave mistake after Sonam reminds her about her past.

The COVID-19 pandemic's lockdown forces Dhruv and Sonam's families to live under the same roof. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday, 6/3/2022 (E 43 - 44)

Sonam cries when Dhruv scolds her for living in his family's mansion but overlooks Milky, Nutan, and Sheetal when they bully her. Eventually, Nutan and Sheetal beg Dhruv to let Milky move into his room for some days, and Sonam continues making investigations.

Monday, 7/3/2022 (E 45 - 46)

Dhruv laughs at Subadra's daughter for returning the engagement ring and pretends he is not affected by her decision. Later, his kidnappers break into the house while Milky attempts to seduce him.

Tuesday, 8/3/2022 (E 47 - 48)

Sonam informs Bablu and Hulchul about Milky's abduction. While the duo tries to save her, Dhruv meets a surprise the following day. Bablu and Hulchul ruin Dhruv's plan by making Milky their hostage. Later, Nutan prevents Milky's mom from telling her family the truth.

Wednesday, 9/3/2022 (E 49 - 50)

Nutan slaps Hulchul for helping Sonam live in her mansion. As a result, Hulchul lays serious accusations against her son. Later, Shashikant defends Sonam when Dhruv throws her out of the mansion again.

Thursday, 10/3/2022 (E 51 - 52)

Nutan's hubby listens to everyone's opinion concerning Subadra's daughter staying in the house. Later, Sheetal argues with Nutan for voting against Sonam.

Friday, 11/3/2022 (E 53 - 54)

Sonam is grateful to Shashikant for preventing Nutan from doing more harm. Later, Dhruv gets upset with his mum for enticing Sonam to toss a coin over his future.

Saturday, 12/3/2022 (E 55 - 56)

A confrontation from Dhruv makes Nutan confess to the family that she conspired against Pratap's daughter. However, her decision puts Dhruv in a dilemma. Dhruv proposes to Milky due to pressure, and Sonam asks him tough questions afterwards.

The duo's mischief puts their families on their toes. Everyone has to keep an eye on them. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sunday, 13/3/2022 (E 57 - 58)

Ankita has a plan, and Sonam argues with Milky. She later feels jealous of Dhruv and Sonam's closeness. Nutan prevents Subadra's daughter from performing the Suhagan Puja with her son.

Monday, 14/3/2022 (E 59 - 60)

Pratap gives Nutan's son a shocking request before he and Milky perform the ritual. Later, Dhruv's throws callous words at Pratap's daughter. Eventually, someone secretly films Milky's mum telling her hubby the truth.

Tuesday, 15/3/2022 (E 61 - 62)

Dhruv demands evidence when Sonam revisits the past. Later, Raghav's unforeseen arrival astonishes his family. The young man exposes Sonam's secret while arguing with Dhruv. Later, Milky emotionally blackmails Dhruv.

Wednesday, 16/3/2022 (E 63 - 64)

Sonam suspects she is walking into a trap when she gets to where Raghav asked them to meet. As expected, Dhruv's cousin gives her an evil demand. Subadra's daughter lies to Dhruv to make him jealous and confronts Milky for belittling her.

Thursday, 17/3/2022 (E 65 - 66)

Sonam requests Dhruv to help her get back at his cousin. Later, Sonam fights with Raghav when he tries to rape her. But unfortunately, Bablu and Hulchul misunderstand the situation since she has nothing to prove her innocence.

Friday, 18/3/2022 (E 67 - 68)

Raghav sends a video to Nutan's family before blackmailing her son. Pratap's daughter leaves Dhruv's house to avoid more shame when she fails to defend herself against his allegations.

Saturday, 19/3/2022 (E 69 - 70)

Shashikant blames his wife when their son gets depressed over the missing Sonam. Dhruv later visits his cousin's house to look for her, but Raghav pretends he is clueless about Sonam's whereabouts. Elsewhere, Pratap slaps Milky.

Sunday, 20/3/2022 (E 71 - 72)

Nutan's son promises to return Pratap's daughter to the mansion. Meanwhile, his cousin forces the girl to marry him. Later, Goel discovers that her hubby (Pratap) is Nutan's ally, and Dhruv's cousin does the unexpected when he tries to rescue Sonam from him.

Pratap thinks Dhruv's family is too conservative for his daughter (Sonam), while Nutan believes the girl is too modern for her son (Dhruv). GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 21/3/2022 (E 73 - 74)

Dhruv apologizes to Sonam after watching the video, and Nutan defends herself when her son confronts her. Milky acts innocent while Dhruv prevents Sonam from breaking up with him.

Tuesday, 22/3/2022 (E 75 - 76)

Nutan exposes Subadra for being her ally, and Milky gets desperate when Dhruv decides to marry Subadra's daughter. Later, Shashikant's family receives a lawsuit from Milky.

Wednesday, 23/3/2022 (E 77 - 78)

Milky blackmails Nutan's son after an angry Sheetal yells at her. Elsewhere, the disguised Raghav goes to the hospital, and Dhruv reprimands Milky as the cops interrogate his family. Later, Sonam helps him find an experienced lawyer.

Thursday, 24/3/2022 (E 79 - 80)

Nutan's son and Sonam restart the wedding plans after Milky's apology. Sheetal strikes a deal with Raghav's gang, and Dheeraj argues with Raghav later.

Friday, 25/3/2022 (E 81 - 82)

Nutan and her husband receive astonishing news. The police question Ankita at the couple's mansion, and Sonam makes a mind-boggling decision. Later, Nutan faces a horrifying allegation, Raghav lands an incredible deal, and the jury's ruling is perplexing.

Saturday, 26/3/2022 (E 83 - 84)

Shashikant cautions Nutan against being envious of Subadra's daughter. Elsewhere, Sonam advises their son to stick with the family. Dhruv plans to send Milky out of his family house while his cousin makes ill plans against his mum.

Sunday, 27/3/2022 (E 85 - 86)

Milky rejects Dhruv's money and refuses to let him and Sonam be happy. Sheetal blackmails Sonam to make Sneha marry an older man, and Milky tries to harm her when she leaves the house.

Monday, 28/3/2022 (E 87 - 88)

Milky blackmails Subadra's daughter to marry Raghav for Dhruv's family's safety. She agrees with the condition, and Nutan later defends Milky's wrongdoings.

The duo's wedding is still on despite their family' differences. Also, Dhruv's childhood friend (Milky) stands no chance with him. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tuesday, 29/3/2022 (E 89 - 90)

Raghav sneaks into Shashikant's mansion to meet Sonam while Milky begs Dhruv to marry her. Sonam steals Dhruv's gun when Raghav upsets her. Meanwhile, Milky suspects she is up to no good.

Wednesday, 30/3/2022 (E 91 - 92)

Nutan's son learns that Milky dropped the lawsuit, and Dhruv's cousin goes to Dheeraj's hospital to execute his plan. Raghav brings Dheeraj home and exposes Nutan for causing the recent misfortunes.

Thursday, 31/3/2022 (E 93- 94)

Milky pretends to support Dhruv's decision to marry Sonam but still blackmails her. Pratap's daughter polishes her shooting skills and vows never to marry Dhruv's cousin. But unfortunately, the taxi driver notices the weapon on her way home.

Milky

She and Dhruv's cousin make a pact to separate Subadra's daughter from Dhruv. Dhruv gives Milky money in exchange for her to leave him and Sonam alone, but she rejects the offer.

Dhruv

He learns that Milky withdrew the lawsuit against his family and is delighted with her approval to marry Sonam. Little does he know that she is secretly forcing Pratap's daughter to change her mind.

Did you love A Lockdown Love Story teasers for March 2022? Then, tune in on StarLife daily at 19h00. StarLive is on DStv 167, Zuku 320, Openview 110, and Azam TV 163.

Source: Briefly News