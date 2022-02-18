Droomverlore teasers for March 2021: Sanem comes clean to Can

Sanem works at her father's grocery store but has a passion for writing. She finds a job at Emre and Can's advertising agency when her parents force her to choose between finding a better job and an arranged marriage. Droomverlore teasers for March 2021 unveils more about Can and Sanem's love story.

Droomverlore teasers for March 2021.

Source: Facebook

Sibling rivalry is seen when Aziz asks his elder son, photographer Can, to manage the company. Meanwhile, Sanem's elder sister is the company's executive assistant and directly reports to Emre.

Droomverlore teasers for March 2021

Can is attracted to Sanem, unaware that he mistakenly kissed her in the dark at a company's event years back. He later discovers that competitor Aylin uses Emre to commit financial malpractices in his family's business. Get more updates from Droomverlore's March episodes:

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 37

Sanem asks for time to figure out how she feels when her boss admits to being in love with her. Muzaffer and Cengiz interrupt a photoshoot, and Emre cautions Can against heartbreaking Sanem.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 38

Sanem's indecisiveness discourages Can. Emre persuades his brother to reconsider sacking Metin for misconduct.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 39

Can and Sanem make things more complicated but cannot take their friends' relationship advice. Meanwhile, his brother is scared of him discovering his deal with Sanem have done.

Can and Sanem are in love.

Source: UGC

Friday, 4th March 2022

Episode 40

Muzaffer escapes the police, and Ayhan gets mad at Cengiz for not noticing her seduction tactic. Later, Sanem is excited when her script wins an award from the company.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 41

Leyla tries to discourage Guliz from using an upcoming photoshoot to get closer to Osman without revealing that she also likes him. Meanwhile, the uprising star Muzaffer advertises his talent.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 42

Sanem is excited about becoming an intern copywriter. Meanwhile, Emre already knows that she is secretly dating his brother. He later confronts her for hiding that information from him.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Episode 43

Aylin tries to gain Sanem's trust during the photoshoot in the neighbourhood. Meanwhile, Mevkibe investigates how Sanem got money for the event.

Leyla notices that her sister is stressed out.

Source: UGC

Thursday, 10th March 2022

Episode 44

Chaos ruins Sanem's photoshoot in the neighbourhood, and her parents still think she and Can have nothing more than a professional relationship.

Friday, 11th March 2022

Episode 45

Mevkibe assumes Nihat forgot their 30th wedding anniversary and later discovers that her daughter is dating Can behind their back.

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 46

Ayhan and Osman express their love for Leyla and JJ, respectively, but at different locations. Meanwhile, a disaster strikes at Mekvibe and Nihat's marriage anniversary.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Episode 47

The doctors operate on Mevkibe after swallowing a ring during the anniversary party. Ayhan helps Muzaffer woe JJ. Additionally, she and Emre also plan to frame up Sanem.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

Episode 48

Can feels betrayed when he discovers the deal between his brother and girlfriend. As a result, he breaks up with Sanem.

Leyla informs boss Can the reason behind Sanem's emotional meltdown.

Source: UGC

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Episode 49

Can's family business is on the verge of bankruptcy, and unrest fills the neighbourhood when Muzaffer informs them about a looming Mafia invasion.

Friday, 18th March 2022

Episode 50

Muzaffer investigates the Mafia's activities, starting with the suspicious car roaming around. Meanwhile, Sanem works overtime, unaware that her family is worried about her. She later accepts Fabbri's proposal to save Can's agency.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 51

Muzaffer kidnaps a Mafia suspect to compel them to release Sanem. When the young lady seeks Fabbri's help, he contacts Can for more support. As a result, Sanem decides to tell Can the truth.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Episode 52

Emre requests Leyla to cover him when Sanem demands he comes clean to Can. Later, Samen catches Can and Deren in what seems like an intimate moment.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Episode 53

Mevkibe and Aysun toss themselves into politics after Mr Abdullah's death. Elsewhere, Aylin gets back at Sanem by creating enmity between Can and Fabbri.

Can walks out on Leyla to confront the situation.

Source: Getty Images

Thursday, 24th March 2022

Episode 54

Mevkibe and Aysun compete for the Ratepayers' Association's presidential's position. Coincidentally, the election day falls on Sanem's birthday, and the company also has a grand event in the evening.

Friday, 25th March 2022

Episode 55

Can discovers that Aylin and Emre are sidelining him and have also been business partners for a long time. Meanwhile, Sanem realizes that Leyla lied about the contract.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 56

A lady deliberately provokes Sanem's jealousy after Can's convinces her to return to work. Deren's plan succeeds, and the people's needs overwhelm President Mevkibe.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Episode 57

Can and Sanem reconcile in a malfunctioning lift. Ayhan meets unexpected results from trying to surprise JJ.

Can fights his brother for misusing Sanem and the family company.

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Episode 58

Mevkibe scolds Can at his office for spending a night with her daughter. As a result, Daren pours her anger in the coworkers because Can stood her up. Meanwhile, Aylin begins to control Emre to irritate Can.

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Episode 59

Can and Sanem use Fabbri and Gamze to make each other jealous. Later, Emre receives his mum's shares in the company.

Emre

Can discovers that Emre steals the company's money to finance Aylin's investments. Unfortunately, Emre forces Sanem to help them achieve the goal.

Leyla

She is a supportive sister but also loyal to boss Emre. She hides information that could save Sanem from trouble.

Can's heart goes out to Sanem when he sees her crying.

Source: UGC

Can

His love for Sanem strengthens when he discovers that Aylin and Emre made her their puppet.

Deren

The creativity manager in Can's family company also likes him.

Mevkibe

The conservative and protective Mevkibe wants her daughter and Can to publicize and officiate their affair.

E.tv airs all episodes highlighted in Droomverlore teasers on weekdays at 17h30, and the omnibus runs on eExtra on Sundays at 15h20.

Source: Briefly News