Generations: The Legacy teasers for March 2022 (Sphe says her goodbyes)

Sphe panics after listening in on her kidnapper's dreadful arrangement. Her mistake was to date a man whose background she knows nothing about. Hence, the last calls she made might save her or be her last words. Catch more updates in Generations: The Legacy teasers for March 2022.

Sphe's new man and ex-husbands are on the top list of suspects behind her kidnapping. Meanwhile, Tracy tries to publish her work before everyone reports to the office. Mbali later regrets being clumsy with the evidence when a report of Tracy's missing friend triggers vital clues.

Generations: The Legacy teasers for March 2022

The cops detect Mbali's strange reaction when they pop up out of the blues. Is Sphe in the hands of the serial killer? Does Mbali know the murderer? Generations' March episodes have more details:

Tuesday, 1st March 2022

Episode 72 (1892)

Sphe swallows the bitter truth, the forensics experts discover something in the field, and Tracy believes she knows her purpose in life.

Wednesday, 2nd March 2022

Episode 73 (1893)

Luyolo helps his ex-partner, Mia feels discouraged after speaking to Winston, and Lucy overlooks Mbali's fear for school.

Thursday, 3rd March 2022

Episode 74 (1894)

Life teaches some teen not to trust all celebrities, and Mazwi quickly responds to troubling news. Elsewhere, someone spots a distressed girl leaving her workplace.

Friday, 4th March 2022

Episode 75 (1895)

Someone catches Tracy uploading her story in the morning before other colleagues report to work. Meanwhile, A wealthy girl likes the ghetto life, and Mpho concentrates more on the assassin than his missing friend.

Monday, 7th March 2022

Episode 76 (1896)

A meeting with his bosses upsets Lelethu, and Sphe's gift does not impress her man. Later, the police examine a discarded vehicle.

Tuesday, 8th March 2022

Episode 77 (1897)

Pele digs deep into the serial killer case, and Gugu hates the closeness between a handsome classmate and Mbali. Meanwhile, Mazwi hides his jealousy.

Wednesday, 9th March 2022

Episode 78 (1898)

The boss falls for an employee. Pamela avoids collaborating with colleague Lelethu, and the killer loses focus.

Thursday, 10th March 2022

Episode 79 (1899)

Winston finally has his female puppets eating from the palm of his hands. A cunning teen manipulates Cosmo, and Sphe panics over an alarming phone call.

Friday, 11th March 2022

Episode 80 (1900)

Mbali regrets not being keen on hiding the evidence when a report of Tracy's missing friend provokes a terrifying discovery. Later, Ayanda challenges Nontle to start the podcast.

Monday, 14th March 2022

Episode 81 (1901)

The girls tense after receiving a call from Miss Taylor. Meanwhile, the cops pursue the serial killer as he chases after his next victim, and Nkosiyabo issues out a grave warning.

Tuesday, 15th March 2022

Episode 82 (1902)

Fikile is surprised to know Mazwi still cares about his ex-partner, and Sphe's rebellion comes with a price. Meanwhile, Cosmo outsmarts his manipulator.

Wednesday, 16th March 2022

Episode 83 (1903)

Nontle receives opportunities, and Mbali puts Gugu in her place. Elsewhere, Mia carries the cross on behalf of the other inmates.

Thursday, 17th March 2022

Episode 84 (1904)

Mpho's latest assignment delights him. Ayanda gets a disturbing dream while Pamela feels Lelethu withheld some information.

Friday, 18th March 2022

Episode 85 (1905)

The schoolgirls experiment with alcohol. Someone eavesdrops on Mrekza and Mazwi's conversation, and Nkosiyabo punishes an employee for insubordination.

Monday, 21st March 2022

Episode 86 (1906)

Mo takes Mbali out. Elsewhere, Sphe overhears her kidnapper's plans, and Nontle explains why she accepted the job.

Tuesday, 22nd March 2022

Episode 87 (1907)

The Diales plan to outwit Winston despite time running out. Later, Miss Taylor's call enrages Lucy, and Pamela witnesses a heated argument.

Wednesday, 23rd March 2022

Episode 88 (1908)

Ayanda gets defensive when her friend criticizes her, and the police find more evidence at the dam. Meanwhile, Nontle finds a suspicious item in Nkosiyabo's drawer.

Thursday, 24th March 2022

Episode 89 (1909)

Mbali's lovely day ends in tears. A text message makes Fikile leave the office immediately, and Mrekza ignores his wife's demands to abandon a friend in need.

Friday, 25th March 2022

Episode 90 (1910)

Mpho thinks there is more to what the media has disclosed, and Pele dismisses his wife's awkward questions. Meanwhile, the youngest Diale breaks down.

Monday, 28th March 2022

Episode 91 (1911)

Nontle's new problems stress her out, and Gugu cuts ties with a friend. Elsewhere, Luyolo attends to the bleeding knife wounds of his former patient.

Tuesday, 29th March 2022

Episode 92 (1912)

Nkosiyabo disregards his kind assistant's ulterior motives. The guys discover clues leading to some morgue, and Cosmo realizes he needs more help than the loved one he is helping.

Wednesday, 30th March 2022

Episode 93 (1913)

Winston plans to eliminate someone. Meanwhile, Ayanda and her boss' arguments take an unexpected direction, and Mo supports his classmate in need.

Thursday, 31st March 2022

Episode 94 (1914)

Someone misinterprets Pele's genuine concern, and Sphe makes a goodbye phone call. Elsewhere, the police notice Mbali's strange reaction when they show up.

Mbali

She puts Gugu in her place for competing with her over Mo. Fortunately, Mo seems to like Mbali. However, their first date turns into a nightmare.

Mpho

Mpho's attention is on the murder instead of his missing friend. He also thinks the media is hiding something regarding the serial killer.

Nkosiyabo

Falling in love with his assistant makes him overlook her ill motives.

SABC1 airs all episodes disclosed in Generations: The Legacy teasers on weekdays at 20h00. Spend more time on this soapie to discover how amusing it has become.

