Skeem Saam Teasers for March 2022: A murder delays Lehasa’s trial

Petersen is determined to unearth the truth as he conducts other search warrants on Lehasa, but his trial is delayed after a murder is committed. Meanwhile, the situation at Lehasa’s Café Rovuwa is not good as the employees risk losing their jobs. How will he get out of his predicament? Keep reading the Skeem Saam teasers for more on the upcoming March drama.

Eunice's financial struggles worsen as her debts pile in the upcoming March episodes. Photo: @SkeemSaam3

Alfred continues to lie to keep up with the Jones as he suffers the pain of seeing his nemesis doing well. Elsewhere, Eunice is experiencing financial strain as her debts continue to pile, but she refuses to get help from people who care about her.

Skeem Saam teasers for March 2022

Skeem Saam on SABC 1 gets better with each episode release, and the show’s March episodes are no exception. What should you look forward to in the upcoming drama? Find out from these Skeem Saam teasers.

Alfred tells more lies to keep up with the Jones. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 172

Melita tells John the L-word when he attempts to restrain the fling in the bud. Meanwhile, an elated Eunice starts a new journey while Alfred finally gets time to rest.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 173

MaNtuli goes to see Meikie in jail and makes a surprising revelation. Alfred continues to lie to keep up with the Jones, while Eunice breaks work rules but achieves nothing from it.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 174

The Maputla sons almost start a physical fight while Nimza helps his parents in a big way. Someone almost catches Eunice going against the rules again.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 175

John fails to contain his temptation to get to the forbidden fruit. Alfred struggles to see his rival winning, while Rovuwa shares turn out to be peanuts. At last, Eunice gets something right.

The possibility of Meikie's release has everyone rattled. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 176

Nothing seems to be going right for John while the employees at Rovuwa are on the verge of losing their job. Eunice is ready to find out other ways she can create more cash.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 177

Melita learns that she might be in danger. Elsewhere, Phomolo and Lehasa are convinced there is something hidden regarding Khwezikazi. A determined Koloi gains the courage to ask his older crush for her number.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 178

It appears John and Kwaito’s worst fears are coming to pass while Lehasa seems to have an advantage over Khwezikazi. Pretty does not support Eunice’s plot to test the intentions of her past fiancé.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 179

People are not happy to learn that Meikie may be released from jail sooner. Amidst the ongoing lobola saga, Khwezikazi finds Kgosi for Lehasa. Meanwhile, Eunice is concerned about her financial situation.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 180

Everything is ready for Melita and Meikie’s meeting on Monday. Lehasa is left speechless after going through the witness list for the State. Eunice does not want Emkay to assist her with the Fanie crypto file.

Employees at Café Rovuwa risk losing their jobs. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 181

Melita gets terrible news about her work at the Maputla supermarket while Petersen conducts a search warrant on Lehasa again. Eunice lands in an embarrassing situation in front of her former fiancé.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 182

A secret love affair is unintentionally brought to light in front of busybodies. Meanwhile, a detective determined to attain justice reveals a plot twist regarding the ongoing investigation. Eunice’s pride prevents her from opening up to a workmate regarding her financial problems.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 183

A prying reporter is persistent in her search for the truth. Kgosi is back, but Khwezi and Lehasa have an advantage over Petersen. A determined but inexperienced newbie is in trouble after overhyping her capabilities.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 184

An inmate learns about John and Melita’s affair while Eunice decides to defend Mr Moloi by putting herself at risk. Meanwhile, Khwezikazi dares Lehasa to start acting tough.

18th March 2022, Fridays: Episode 185

Melita is ready to tell her side of the story to the rival while Phomolo threatens to cause harm to Lehasa’s close friend for his advantage. Lizzy is doing all she can to help her sister, but her efforts are not appreciated.

Lehasa's trial is delayed after a murder is committed. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 186

Meikie is left speechless by John’s revelation during a jail visit while Khwezikazi knows how to solve Lehasa’s issues, but he does not know what to do. Elsewhere, Eunice manages to earn from her thriving side hustle.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 187

Turf Times manages to get Melita to narrate the story from her side, i.e., The Phumeza account. Lehasa has already made up his mind regarding what he plans to do with Café Rovuwa. Eunice’s debts continue to increase.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 188

Melita gets another public platform where she can make everyone understand what happened. Someone is killed, thus delaying the trial that had been set for Lehasa. Meanwhile, it is payday, but things do not seem to go easy on Eunice.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 189

A resentful ex-lover spills the beans about her private matters on air, but her enemy shows her flames. A proud Lehasa has nothing to say when he is served a search and cease warrant from Petersen. Elsewhere, Eunice is not happy when a workmate cannot stop meddling in her business.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 190

Melita continues to cause annoyance and more problems to John. Lehasa gets a comforting message from his former lover, while Eunice is concerned when a new hectic supervisor is assigned.

An inmate starts plotting against an imprisoned Meikie. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 191

Meikie is unintentionally indebted to Octavia, while Koko’s plan to look after Kat means a sacrifice has to be made. Lehasa overhears about where Fanie’s stolen money could be hidden.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 192

Leeto continues to fight battles for his mother while in Turf with Joy. Meanwhile, Charles makes a significant discovery, while Eunice receives an ultimatum from Elizabeth.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 193

Meikie is in grave danger as her cellmate makes an evil plan against her. MaNtuli learns that her time at work is almost over while Eunice continues to keep her distance from individuals who want the best for her.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episode 194

Octavia is working on the worst betrayal against Meikie, while Lehasa is angry when his plans for Café Rovuwa are postponed. Eunice manages to repay her debt with a close acquaintance.

Melita shares her side of the story with the enemy. Gif: youtube.com, imgflip.com (modified by author)

What happens to the Skeem Saam cast?

Skeem Saam March episodes are full of exciting twists as the characters strive to get out of their predicaments. The situation at Café Rovuwa seems to be worsening as Lehasa is served several search warrants, while Meikie might be in danger as her cellmate plots against her. Here is a recap of want happens to some of the Skeem Saam characters this March.

Eunice

She is happy to embark on a new adventure and later tries to find more ways to make more money as her debts continue to pile. However, her pride prevents her from admitting her financial problems to a colleague, and she refuses to get help from people who care about her.

Lehasa

He suspects there is more to Khwezikazi as he gains an advantage over him. He is later shocked after seeing the witness list for the State. Petersen, who is determined to dig out the truth, conducts other search warrants on him, but a murder leads to a delay in Lehasa’s trial. He later makes up his mind regarding Café Rovuwa and gets angry when his plans for the café are postponed.

Melita

She discovers that her life might be in danger and later decides to narrate her side of the story using public platforms. Her decisions cause more problems to an annoyed John.

Skeem Saam television series has an exciting episode lineup this March, as seen from the Skeem Saam teasers, and you cannot afford to miss it. What awaits Meikie in prison? The local show airs on SABC 1 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.30 p.m.

