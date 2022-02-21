Die Put Teasers for March 2022: Will Ayse finally divorce Selim?

Vartolu has successfully hid his secrets for a while now, but he must tighten the loopholes that could expose him. Information about various characters is going around in their circle, but who will find out the truth about the information? The Die Put teasers provide a sneak peek into the underground detective works in the Cukur neighbourhood.

Die Put soapie is a story of crime and the segregation of crime lords in a neighbourhood. When Kovocali and his sons began a life of crime in the city of Cukur, they made it a rule to never permit drugs in there. Hell broke loose, however, when a drug lord decided to start the drug business. So, who wins this war of crimes? You will find it out in the upcoming Die Put teasers for March 2022.

Die Put teasers for March 2022

eExtra is the station to switch to every day of the week except weekends. The Afrikaans series is all about the struggle between crime and the law. If you are already into this drama, try checking out the highlights below to get yourself in the mood for a rollercoaster of suspense.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022 - Episode 42

Yamac realises who the traitor is, thanks to Sena’s help. Vartolu and Idris finally meet each other.

Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022 - Episode 43

Idris believes that Sultan is keeping a secret from him while Pasha decides to attend to the issue by himself.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022 - Episode 44

Yamac coerces Pasha to tell him who the man in prison was, while Sena obtains vital information from Saadet.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022 - Episode 45

Saadet wants to call Vartolu out but was advised against such a decision by Sena while Idris attempts to get information out of Pasha. Yamac is in serious trouble.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022 - Episode 46

Pasha puts in the effort to keep the truth from coming to light. Saadet wants everything to be concluded as soon as possible while Yamac is frantic.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022 - Episode 47

Big boss and Nazim discover the real identity of Vartolu; meanwhile, Yamac is close to becoming hysterical.

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022 - Episode 48

Bakyal ensures that Vartolu tells the truth. Yamac sets up a meeting between Idris and Pasha to talk about the past, and Karaca continues to cook up her plans.

Thursday, 10th of March, 2022 - Episode 49

Vartolu wants to take a different approach towards achieving his revenge while Ayse tries to divorce Selim. However, Idris is all out for blood against Vartolu.

Friday, 11th of March, 2022 - Episode 50

Yamac tells Selim something private, but the latter’s reaction to the new knowledge is surprising. Saadet advises Vartolu to carry out an elopement with her, but Idris keeps up with plans to eliminate Vartolu.

Monday, 14th of March, 2022 - Episode 51

Vartolu must reach a critical decision while Yamac has a surprise waiting for Sena. Sultan is stranded with nowhere or no one to turn to.

Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022 - Episode 52

Vartolu and Yamac are involved in a physical brawl while Selim is trying to locate Karaca and Ayse. Is war imminent inside the pit?

Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022 - Episode 53

Idris and Vartolu’s men engage each other in a fistfight, and there is chaos everywhere.

Thursday, 17th of March, 2022 - Episode 54

Deren gives out vital information to Yamac. Then, Pasha sets out to discover the missing son.

Friday, 18th of March, 2022 - Episode 55

Celasun and Madat attempt to understand what is happening at the end of a severe issue. Idris is scared that something could happen to his associates because a new police officer is in town.

Monday, 21st of March, 2022 - Episode 56

Pasha undergoes an experience that almost ends his life, and Emrah almost puts the neighbourhood in stampede mode after he raids the town without prior notice.

Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022 - Episode 57

Emrah is furious about something that was left in his vicinity. Sena finds out that Yamac and Emrah have already met with each other. An unknown person assists Idris in prison.

Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022 - Episode 58

Sena is not happy about Emrah being in the pit. Bakyal leaks vital information about what is happening with me.

Thursday, 24th of March, 2022 - Episode 59

Bakyal’s evil schemes lead to chaos that nearly takes Selim’s life.

Friday, 25th of March, 2022 - Episode 60

Idris gets into a severe depression after discovering Salih’s identity. Emrah becomes even more obsessed with the Kovocalis while Selim remains in the clinic.

Monday, 28th of March, 2022 - Episode 61

Yamac is burdened with the responsibility of telling Idris about Selim’s issues. Meanwhile, Emrah wants to get his revenge at all costs, while Sena attempts to persuade her mother to speak with Emrah.

Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022 - Episode 62

The Kocovalis are trying to remain calm because it looks like Selim will not make it. Sena begs the mother to help Madat discover that Yamac is not a foe.

Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022 - Episode 63

Vartolu finally gets the chance to reveal his secrets to Idris. Nazim and Selim discover that they have a lot in common.

Thursday, 31st of March, 2022 - Episode 64

Baykal is mad at Guzide and Emrah visits Bakyal. Idris has a serious talk with Vartolu, and a problem arises. Will there be another war in the Pit?

Vartolu

When Vartolu meets Idris, a relationship starts that later leads to grievances between them. Most people were trying to discover his real identity, and only a few could get him. As a result, he creates enmity between himself and other people, eventually leading to a physical fight between him.

Idris

Idris is suspicious of a close associate and even tries to coerce another person into confessing their secrets. He plans something evil against another person but ends up in jail. Idris gets info about someone and later has a serious talk with an arch enemy. What will be the consequence?

Die Put teasers for March 2022 are now available for your enjoyment. But then, what happens to characters like Vartolu and Idris? Did they settle their feud, or it never ends? Find out more about this scintillating suspense as you watch the show on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 21h30.

