Legacy 2 Teasers for March 2022: Bribery creates room for greed

Legacy 2 teasers for March 2022 are here, and the show has so much in store for you in the coming month. The battle by Legacy 2 cast members to push their agendas is on. Some are willing to do so to the detriment of the people who care about them. As they do so, the situation gets messier and out of control. Check out the snippets in these teasers for more information.

Legacy 2 storyline features the struggle for power. Sebastian Price, the family's patriarch, retires from power as the head of the family's investment. His departure causes a brawl as the family members fight to replace him. Some have sincere motives for the venture, while others are after their selfish reasons. The hints in Legacy 2 teasers for March 2022 reveal the motives and how they intend to accomplish them.

Legacy 2 teasers for March 2022

Legacy 2 episodes recently focused on the dilemma that most cast members face. Elizabeth is in a compromising position because of her relationship. Angelique is determined to dupe a couple into marriage for her selfish reasons, and Sims and Stefan are forced to compromise their values to accommodate a selfish person. Read on to find out how the events unfold.

Episode 94 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

First date flutters

Sanele offers to prepare a surprise for Jabu's son, and Elizabeth is convinced that Max is the right man for her. Sandra's dinner with Hugos does not start as expected, although a series of revelations change the mood of the occasion.

Episode 95 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

When the heart is full, the mouth runs over

The Potgieters let Sanele host Kamo's birthday party at the house, although it looks like Sanele bit more than he could chew. Robbie attempts to get closer to Sandra, although she trashes his efforts and pushes him away. Elizabeth and Max take things to the next level despite Angelique's pleas to Elizabeth to take things slow.

Episode 96 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

The rule of love

Elizabeth convinces herself that she has hit the jackpot. However, everything hits the fan when Max gives an unexpected reaction when she mentions the idea of having children with him. Later, Max meets the family, and everyone loves him. Elsewhere, Sandra contemplates the consequences of letting love into her life.

Episode 97 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

The G-word

Sanele pressures Jabu to tell the truth, but the revelations leave him in shock. Max drops the bombshell on Elizabeth.

Episode 98 - Tuesday, 8th of March March 2022

Stalemate

Robbie reaches out to Sandra for help with his family's life insurance policy, and Stefan and Sims attempt to impress the Mayor when he comes to inspect the progress of The Brightside. Elizabeth is in a catch 22 about her relationship but is unrelenting about convincing Max to change his mind about having children.

Episode 99 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Baby blues

Robbie and Sandra clash over the Legacy Payout to Jana and Suzette, and when things escalate, Dineo orders them to fix the situation. Elizabeth struggles to come to terms with the reality of losing Max. However, that is the only way to bring her dream of having kids to fruition.

Episode 100 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Paying dues

Stefan and Sims' decision on the Mayor's request solicits an unforeseen reaction from the Mayor. After the post-corporate sparring, Sandra makes a startling decision, leaving Robbie shocked. Elsewhere, Elizabeth makes the difficult decision to live in the now.

Episode 101 - Monday. 14th of March 2022

Charming attempts

Robbie finally decides to apologize to Sandra, although it is too late. Stefan and Sims are shocked when the Mayor announces his decision to have dire consequences for their lives. Max and Elizabeth face another situation that requires them to make a hasty decision regarding the state of their relationship.

Episode 102 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

A hard pill to swallow

Msizi is in a dilemma as he contemplates choosing the new Head of Legacy to work with him. Elizabeth faces a dilemma; she has to choose between a future with the man of her dreams and her ideal future.

Episode 103 - Tuesday, 16th of March 2022

Compromised

The mayoral bribe puts The Brightside's future in the balance, leaving Stefan and Sims at loggerheads. Angelique takes over her new position. Later, Dineo's attempts to apologize and make up for her mistakes cause more chaos during the dinner party.

Elizabeth grapples with a duplicitous decision as Max plans a future with her.

Episode 104 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Big little lies

Hell breaks loose for Elizabeth on what was meant to be her best day when Max finds shocking details about her betrayal. Angelique discovers something that could give the Prices an upper hand with the family's control. Therefore, she plays nice with Dineo and Msizi to her advantage.

Episode 105 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Suspicious minds

Sims is unimpressed by what Brightside did to stay afloat. He is uncomfortable about the start of them compromising their morals. Elizabeth faces the consequences of attempting to dupe Max about her birth control.

Episode 106 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

To have and to hold

Sims' fears worsen when the Mayor shows up unexpectedly, asking for more favours. Robbie receives a devastating call from the Game Academy informing him about Ben's disappearance. Meanwhile, Angelique pursues her motive to convince Dineo and Msizi into getting married without either of them suspecting foul play.

Episode 107 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Errand boys

Cranston and Robbie make a startling discovery as they search for Ben, and Msizi's marriage proposal ends up in a shocking twist.

Episode 108 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Dead end

Cranston and Robbie persist with their search for Ben despite fears that he could be dead. Msizi and Dineo find themselves in a romantic deadlock, and Angelique moves on with her plan to regain Legacy.

Episode 109 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Out in the cold

Cranston and Robbie lead another search party to try and find Ben, but Janet is excited about the idea of Ben being missing. Angelique panics when she learns that Msizi and Dineo are not in terms; hence, she attempts to ensure they patch things up, and Dineo accepts his proposal.

Stefan and Sims concoct a plan hoping it will solve their problem with the Mayor.

Episode 110 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Tears for fears

The chances of Robbie finding Ben alive grow slimmer every minute, and it devastates him. Willem warns Stefan against playing a dangerous game. Dineo drops the bombshell about her deep-seated fear and why she is sceptical about remarrying.

Episode 111 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Angelique triumphant

Robbie slowly becomes pessimistic about finding Ben alive, and Angelique's wedding plans finally come to fruition.

Episode 112 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Missing person

Msizi is determined to do all it takes to marry Dineo, and the Hugos start losing hope in their search for Ben.

Elizabeth

Elizabeth refuses to heed Angelique's nuggets of wisdom about falling for Max. Instead, she goes ahead with the relationship to the detriment of her happiness. She convinces herself that Max is her Mr Right.

However, what seemed to be a perfect relationship turns into a rollercoaster when she brings up the issue of having kids with Max. Max is against it. It troubles her to imagine a future without kids.

She concocts a plan to dupe Max about her birth control. However, when Max finds out she tried to trick him, he gets furious. She sinks into oblivion after the incident, unaware of her future. She gives up her life for the sake of the relationship. Will she regret doing this?

Angelique

Angelique discovers something that could give the Prices an upper hand in the family's leadership. Therefore, she decides to use it to her advantage. However, her plan will only work if Dineo and Msizi are married. Consequently, she dupes them into getting married. Will things work in her favour?

Legacy 2 teasers for March 2022 are the tip of the iceberg of what the show has in store for you in the oncoming episodes. Ensure to follow the drama by tuning in to M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 19h00.

