The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for March 2022 are here, and the show keeps getting saucier by the day. The darkest secrets risk being revealed as the plot thickens, leaving The River 5 on 1Magic cast members in the most compromising situations. If you are an avid fan of the soapie, you can attest that every episode leaves you wishing for more.

Recently, every aspect of The River 5 on the 1Magic storyline has felt like a web of secrets being unpacked. Lindiwe's life suddenly spirals after her family turns against her. She sinks into a rabbit hole when things fail to work in her favour. Despite her dire situation, she extends an olive branch to a desperate Andile whose world comes crumbling down his eyes. The snippets in The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for March 2022 highlight her woes.

The River 5 on 1 Magic teasers for March 2022

Recent The River 5 on 1Magic episodes featured Lindiwe's complicated situation. She realizes how messed up her situation is, and her family's stand does not make things any better. On the other hand, Zweli is a man on a mission, and Cobra is optimistic about a brighter future. Does it get easier?

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Dance like no one's watching

Mnqobi's worries make Zweli incredibly uncomfortable, and Mabutho's friends and family receive news that leaves them devastated.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Take one for the team

A humiliated Lindiwe is forced to admit her mistake, and Mabutho gets into the fight of his life.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Fighting for survival

Paulina and Andile join forces to solve a mystery, and an unrelenting Lindiwe insists on getting what she wants.

Episode 20 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Firsts

A desperate Lindiwe does the unthinkable, and Andile finally gets to the bottom of what has been happening.

Episode 21 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Fighting temptations

The community of Refilwe join forces to support a brother in need, and Lindiwe finds herself in a situation she never thought she would be in.

Episode 22 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

What am I to do?

Paulina battles to keep Mabutho in check, and Zolani wonders whether he still has a place in Lindiwe's life.

Episode 23 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Out with the old

Zweli worries about the developments in his home. Later, Cobra shows up unexpectedly with a new family member.

Episode 24 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Something that's forever

Lindiwe does everything within her capacity to avoid being a worst enemy. Meanwhile, Cobra's newfound success does not sit well with everyone.

Episode 25 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

The life I deserve

An unexpected guest shows up at the Mokoenas, and Lindiwe has to dash her family and friends' hopes and dreams.

Episode 26 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Lead us not into temptation

Angelina's clumsiness worsens her situation with Cobra. Lindiwe's life finally returns to normal, although something does not seem right.

Episode 27 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

A house on fire

The Mokoenas have their hands full with Angelina and Cobra, and Lindiwe struggles to keep her hands away from an itch that will not go away.

Episode 28 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Lioness

Cobra's dreams to start a new life face an unforeseen halt. Elsewhere, Zweli and Lindiwe's little bubble is burst by a blast from their past.

Episode 29 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Mergers and aquisitions

Lindiwe unwittingly launches more than her new acquisition. When she discovers that running her mouth has failed her, Angelina initiates a new plan.

Episode 30 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Mother of your child

Mnqobi realizes he is dealing with more than one problem. Angelina discovers that she only has one solution for her relationship after everything they have been through.

Episode 31 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Why have you been lying?

Zweli steps up his plan to attack his enemy, and Angelina comes bearing devastating news for Cobra.

Episode 32 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Bugging

Zweli and detective Tshabalala face a difficult decision, and uncle Moses shares his nuggets of wisdom.

Episode 33 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Whose idea was it anyway

Angelina opens up to the wrong person about a sensitive matter. Mnqobi insinuates that Lindiwe's trust is wavering.

Episode 34 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

No lies, no secrets

Zweli's investigations take him down a rabbit hole. Cobra focuses on making Angelina see that he is committed to her.

Episode 35- Friday, 25th of March 2022

Every man for himself

Zweli draws closer to finding out the truth, and Angelique sets the mood for her happily ever after.

Episode 36 - Monday 28th of March 2022

1031

Cobra is unsure who to trust, and Lindiwe stumbles upon Mnqobi in a compromising situation.

Episode 37 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

What you will not do for love

A desperate Angelina moves from pillar to post in an attempt to get Cobra to forgive her. Zweli's investigations lead him a few steps away from the truth, and Lindiwe realizes she is sinking into oblivion.

Episode 38 - Wednesday 30th of March 2022

Eighth of nine lives

Lindiwe makes a choice she never imagined she would settle for, and Zwelli is on his last lap of life.

Episode 39 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Dead men walk

Cobra gathers the courage to make a decision that might affect his and Angelina's future. Lindiwe concocts a plan to teach Mnqobi a lesson.

Lindiwe

The odds are not in her favour, although she insists on working for what she wants. As her situation worsens, she is careful not to be her worst enemy. Luckily, things start working out, although she is still convinced that something is wrong.

As her relationship with Zweli gets better, shocking details about their past resurface and change the mood. Her heart breaks when she walks in on Mnqobi in a compromising situation; hence, she declares war on him.

Cobra

He shocks everyone when he shows up with an unexpected person. His success gives him joy, although it does not sit well with everyone. He tries to make everything right with Angelina, but her clumsiness worries him.

Later, he devises a plan to make Angelina believe he is committed to her. However, an unfortunate turn of events convinces him that no one is trustworthy. When Angelina realizes she messed up, she makes amends and tries to be in his good books. Will Cobra forgive her?

The juicy snippets in The River 5 on 1Magic teasers for March 2022 highlight how dramatic the oncoming episodes will be. Ensure to catch the show's full episodes on 1Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 20h00.

