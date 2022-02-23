Uzalo Teasers for March 2022: Sbu faces muscle and steel in prison

Uzalo teasers for March 2022 are out, and as the show's plot thickens, it brings out the unexpected in the cast members. Every episode has a unique highlight to leave your tongue wagging. Uzalo cast members issue death threats and no longer hide their intentions towards their foes. Check out these highlights for details of what to expect in the oncoming episodes.

Uzalo storyline highlights how significant religion is as a sphere of influence. The neighbourhood of KwaMashu deals with the confusion that is the church. "Men of God" are not sincere in their missions. Some turn the church into a business and engage in heinous acts in the name of wooing the masses. Uzalo episodes for March 2022 focus on Mr Mbatha's new chapter.

Uzalo teasers for March 2022

Recent Uzalo episodes saw Sbu make peace with the reality of how helpless he is. Unsure of what the future holds for him, he takes a day at a time and absorbs the reality of how life in prison will be. Nkunzi also seems to be facing challenges in the past couple of days.

Episode 257 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Mr Mbatha's fear of death leads him into a contractual bind, and Njeza receives devastating news. Elsewhere, a helpless Sbu prepares to go to prison.

Episode 258 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Mr Mbatha finally exudes confidence; what is he up to? Njeza is wary of his environment, and Sbu finally comes to terms with the reality of being in prison.

Episode 259 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Shlobos refuses to back Mr Mbatha up in his plan to start a new church, and an unknown person stabs Njeza! Sibonelo is stripped of the rights of the family land.

Episode 260 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Season 7 finale!

Mr Mbath proceeds to start the church, but it is off to a rocky start. Hlelo goes off at Gabisile, and Vika hijacks a truck.

Episode 1 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Season 8 premiere!

Mr Mbatha's church faces threats when he refuses to clear his debts. An unexpected death leaves the officers at the KwaMashu police station dismayed. Gabisile tries to make Sibonelo understand that they need the community's favour to survive.

Episode 2 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha struggles to keep his church afloat since he faces opposition from all ends. Gabisile worries about Nkunzi's loyalty to the rest of his family. Meanwhile, Sbu holds on to the hope of Nkunzi getting him out of prison.

Episode 3 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha shifts the attention of Lilly's shooting to himself, and as Nonka attempts to make a sale, she commands the wrath of a vicious dog. Mondli realizes he cannot solve the puzzle about the hijacking by himself; hence, he turns to an enemy for help.

Episode 4 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Hlelo gambles with the possible outcome of telling Sbu the whole truth, and Mondli makes significant steps in solving the hijacking case. For the first time in a long time, Nkunzi worries about his rivals.

Episode 5 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha initiates his campaign to pray for Lilly, and Abbas wants Raphael to murder Nkunzi. Shlobos thinks that Gabisile is not worthy of leading KCC.

Episode 6 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Gabisile makes her proposal for Abazalwane, although other plans are underway. Mr Mbatha's plans infuriate MaDongwe. Elsewhere, Raphael goes ahead to implement Abbas' plan to murder Nkunzi.

Episode 7 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha is on the rise, and Nonka gets frustrated when her business struggles to take off. Nkunzi is bummed when one of his own is kidnapped, and Pastor Gwala is chastised for his disappearance.

Episode 8 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha relishes in his moment of glory, and Hlelo receives saddening news from the nursing home. Nonka is head over heels after making a big sale, although danger seems to be following her.

Episode 9 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Sbu struggles with his loss, and Sibonelo's kidnappers finally reach out. Pastor Gwala's lousy behaviour to Abazalwane is met with a cold reception, and Mr Mbatha is forced to explain his attitude and bad behaviour.

Episode 10 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Nonka is shocked after she gets mugged off all her sales money. Mr Mbatha contemplates praising the Principal for Lilly's recovery will earn him a favour to pursue his church business. Meanwhile, Nkunzi puts Gabisilie on the spot when he forces her to make a choice.

Episode 11 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Mr Mbatha finds his much-needed emancipation, and everyone prepares to make a sacrifice at the Mhlongo household. MaDongwe does not understand why Lilly is still unresponsive.

Episode 12 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

People get used to Mr Mbatha and his new church, and Pastor Gwala finally gets the chance to preach again. Nkunzi gathers the courage to meet his enemies; is this a move he will regret?

Episode 13 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Sbu threatens to murder Pastor Gwala, and Nonka signs the lease for her business. Nkunzi shows up on time to rescue Sibonelo from Raphael and Abbas.

Episode 14 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha releases a promotional video for KFC. Pastor Gwala's sermon touches the congregation, and Gabisile is bummed when her loved ones return home.

Episode 15 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha makes headway with the developing KFC, and Pastor Gwala questions Sibonelo about abandoning Sbu. Vika's presence in KwaMashu makes Nkunzi grow wary.

Episode 16 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

A prominent gospel star threatens to issue Mr Mbatha with a lawsuit. The threats dampen his mood and excitement concerning the church launch. Gabisile's controversial article in Hope Magazine leaves KwaMashu residents in awe.

Episode 17 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Mr Mbatha convinces Hlengiwe Mhlaba that he is not using her fame for his selfish gain. Nonka makes massive sales, and Vika orders Ngobese to take care of all the loose ends.

Episode 18 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Gabisile opens Hlelo's old wounds when she surprises her with a visit from Smangaliso. Hleziphi returns and persuades Nonka to hire her, and Mondli shows up in time to save Lilly's life.

Episode 19 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Hlengiwe Mhlaba performs in Mr Mbatha's church, and Gabisile turns down the Ukhozi FM invitation. Mondli assures Nkunzi that he is not worried about Vika.

Mr Mbatha

Mr Mbatha battles the thought of dying a poor man. In his desperate state, he comes up with the idea of starting a church, although his debts will not let him prosper.

When Lilly falls ill, he takes advantage of the situation to stay relevant by pretending to pray for her. During his launch, a gospel artist threatens to sue him. Nevertheless, he succeeds in making them change their mind.

Sbu

The thought of going to prison to pay for his evil deeds troubles him, although it becomes a reality every passing day. He holds on to hope that Nkunzi will bail him out. The thought of the man who sent him to prison being free eats him up, and he contemplates killing Pastor Gwala!

The gist in the snippets of Uzalo teasers for March 2022 cannot compare to the dramatic episodes awaiting you. Tune in to SABC1 from Mondays to Fridays at 20h30 to catch the drama in all its glory.

