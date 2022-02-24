A fire breaks out, causing the demise of Puleng and another person. Puleng's death is hard on those who care about her, but it leads to the discovery of lies regarding her past. A new friend arrives in town with a mission to unearth the truth and seek revenge. Go through the Lingashoni teasers to find out how the drama unfolds in the March episodes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lingashoni television series airs on 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m. Photo: @1MagicTV

Source: Facebook

Mrs Chauke finally discovers the mastermind behind her husband's death, while DNA test results reveal that Gagashe is Letlotlo's brother. Elsewhere, Mpumi finds out she is pregnant, but her happiness is short-lived as she struggles to keep a damaging secret.

Lingashoni teasers for March 2022

Lingashoni on 1Magic promises great home entertainment as the first season ends with unexpected twists and the second season kicks off with surprising drama. Here are all the Lingashoni teasers on what to expect in the upcoming March episodes.

More secrets from Puleng's past start to come out. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

1st of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 198

Phakade receives the punishment he deserves in jail while Robert gives the word, and one of his acquaintances meets his fate. Elsewhere, Mpumi becomes the star of the event during Mantoa's marriage ceremony.

2nd of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 199

More dark secrets from Puleng's past come out in the open while Mpumi makes a frightening discovery. Meanwhile, Robert manages to escape the sticky situation.

3rd of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 200

Mdu is left speechless when the individual he trusts betrays him. Mandla forbids Puleng from ever coming to the Shisanyama, while Mpumi discovers that she is expectant. Is she ready to become a mother?

Mpumi discovers she is pregnant in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 201

Seipati has trouble managing the Shisanyama and seeks the help of an unlikely friend. Meanwhile, Mdu is only left with Tebatso and Phakade, while Mpumi's happiness to soon become a mother is short-lived.

8th of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 202

Robert gains an advantage over Mdu after an unexpected suspect takes Robert's side. The unlikely ally discloses something very crucial to him.

9th of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 203

Mrs Chauke brings to light the things that Robert did to Chauke while Mdu finds out the facts behind Phakade and Tebatso's arguments. Meanwhile, Mpumi makes a resolution regarding getting rid of the unborn baby.

10th of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 204

A huge problem is eliminated as Robert receives the punishment he deserves. Elsewhere, Mdu acknowledges his involvement in a certain criminal activity while Mpumi accepts to keep the truth hidden.

Mdu is shocked when someone he trusts betrays him. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

14th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 205

After being cornered to provide answers, Mandla decides to crucify an acquaintance to save his own image. Mpumi is concerned that Sarah might find out that the baby does not belong to Nondumo.

15th of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 206

At last, Mrs Chauke gets the mastermind involved in the murder of her husband. Meanwhile, Mdu prepares to be released, but it seems Kalipa has set his other plans in motion. The wrong person learns Mpumi's secret, and the person is happy regarding the revelation.

16th of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 207

Puleng has no choice but to relieve the past to ensure Mandla is safe. Mpumi makes a decision that is likely to result in distressing consequences. Meanwhile, Papi's triumph does not last long.

17th of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 208 – Lingashoni season 1 finale!

Papi is not happy to lose everything. He decides to do something that could potentially lead to the loss of lives of more than one person. Elsewhere, Mpumi goes back home to a baby welcoming ceremony.

Mrs Chauke finds out the mastermind in her husband's murder. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

21st of March 2022, Monday: Episode 1 – Lingashoni season 2 premiere!

Mandla and the family receive devastating news about a body discovered in the inferno. A mashonisa takes Poppy's TV while Mpumi opens up regarding details of her pregnancy.

22nd of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 2

The Cele family is going through a difficult time as they identify the body of Puleng. Branda informs Japan and Poppy about their deep connection to a wealthy relative while Tebatso's rivals launch an attack.

23rd of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 3

Another body from the inferno is identified. Meanwhile, the rivalry is about to get bigger after the arrival of new blood, while Seipati wishes a certain foe was not alive.

24th of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 4

Gagashe receives the DNA test results, and he learns that he is Letlotlo's brother. Elsewhere, the state has a strong case against Mchunu while Mdu is left with one card to play. The Cele household receives a surprise that leaves them speechless.

After losing everything, Papi makes a fatal decision that is likely to cause multiple deaths. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

28th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 5

A new friend is in town with a single mission; to dig out the truth and make the people responsible pay. Puleng's mother goes to the Cele household as she strives to make her point understood. Meanwhile, Mpumi is overcome with emotions after Donald's baby talk.

29th of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 6

Someone has to pay for causing the death of a loved one. Meanwhile, Robert is delighted when he receives excellent news that could potentially favour him in the case against him. Tebatso is given a card he has no business playing.

30th of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 7

Mandla finds out that Puleng did not reveal the truth regarding her uncles and her past. The passing away of a loved one torments Tebatso while Robert makes a radical decision regarding his future.

31st of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 8

It is a matter of life and death for Puleng while Gagashe decides to play the long game with his rivals. Elsewhere, Mpumi is struggling to keep a disturbing secret.

Gagashe discovers he is Letlotlo's brother after DNA results. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Lingashoni cast?

The fans of the Lingashoni television series have a lot to look forward to this March. Season 1 is ending with a bang, and season 2 kicks off with unexpected twists as two people are left dead, leading to the quest for revenge. Here is a recap of what happens to some of the show's characters in the upcoming Lingashoni March episodes.

Puleng

Her past secrets start coming to light, and she is later banned by Mandla from returning to the Shisanyama. Puleng is then forced to make a decision that will save Mandla, and she later meets her untimely demise after being caught in a fire. The Cele family is greatly affected by her death, but it is discovered that she lied about her uncles and her past.

Mpumi

After stealing the show during Mantoa's wedding ceremony, Mpumi later discovers that she is expectant. However, her joy to become a mother is short-lived as she has to make a decision about terminating the pregnancy. After agreeing to conceal the truth, she fears that Sarah will find out the baby is not a Nondumo. Mpumi later makes a decision that is likely to have devastating consequences as she struggles to keep her damaging secret.

The Lingashoni series has to be on your must-watch list this March, as revealed by the Lingashoni teasers. How will the characters be affected by Puleng's death? Catch all the show's episodes on 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 9.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Skeem Saam teasers for March 2022: A murder delays Lehasa's trial

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming March episodes of Skeem Saam on SABC 1. Lehasa's upcoming trial is delayed when someone is killed.

Meanwhile, things are not going well at his Café Rovuwa after its shares are proved to be peanuts and employees risk losing their jobs.

Source: Briefly News