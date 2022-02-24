Muvhango Teasers for March 2022: Susan stays in the Royal House

Muvhango teasers for March 2022 are officially here! The plot thickens, and it makes the show's storyline juicier by the day. Deep secrets risk being revealed, putting relationships in jeopardy. Muvhango cast members are willing to go above and beyond to fulfil their evil desires. However, they do so to the detriment of their loved ones. Check out the snippets in these Muvhango teasers for March 2022 to find out how the drama unfolds.

The Muvhango storyline highlights the effects of nepotism and violence in the corporate world. The cast members get so consumed by pride and vengeance. They constantly plot against their foes, and they get so inhumane that they attack where it hurts the most and do not care how much their loved ones suffer.

Muvhango teasers for March 2022

Recent Muvhango episodes revealed Susan's dilemma and how hard it is to deal with rejection. However, she holds space for herself and forges on a brighter future ahead. Will her return to the Royal House make her life better?

Episode 4023 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Hangwani gets so fed up with a troublesome guest's antics; hence, he ropes in Gizara. Susan reaches out to a hotshot lawyer for help, and Moipone betrays Tshireletso.

Episode 4024 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Hangwani pressures Gizara to help with the tenant from hell. Tshireletso burns with rage when he realizes his flesh and blood threw him under the bus. Susan's hotshot lawyer stops Azwindini's vengeful crusade.

Episode 4025 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

Tshireletso gets a gun, and Jacky plans to get Susan into the Royal House. Vho-Mukundi proposes an idea to Gizara, and the family is puzzled to learn that Susan is contesting the divorce on the grounds of fraud. Later, Iiseng hides Tshireletso in James' basement.

Episode 4026 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Vho-Mukundi crosses the line, and Shaz gets so pissed off and swears to put her in her place. Susan changes the situation at the Royal House when she makes shocking revelations. Tshireletso finally gathers the courage to stop running and face Tenda.

Episode 4027 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

Vho-Mukundi causes mayhem at Hangwani's house, and the royal house gets new tenants. Later, Tshireletso dupes Tenda.

Episode 4028 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Giza misunderstands Hangwani's request, and Tshireletso holds Kenosi and Mpho hostage. Vhutshilo and Susan get attacked at the Royal House.

Episode 4029 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Gugu lashes out at Azwindini for playing games with her ex. Shaz gets into a conflict with herself when she realizes that Vho-Mukundi takes advantage of everyone's generosity. Iiseng attempts to negotiate with Tshireletso to stop threatening the people he crossed paths with.

Tshireletso makes more demands as Tenda runs out of time. The members of the Royal House insinuate that Azwindini might be behind the attacks on Susan.

Episode 4030 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Hangwani figures out ways of getting rid of Vho-Mukundi, and Vhutshilo and Susan set a trap for their attacker. Tshireletso finally settles on Tenda's final punishment.

Episode 4031 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Vho-Mukundi's confession upsets Shaz, and Vhangani is in a dilemma. Later, a shooting takes place at Tenda's house!

Episode 4032 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Tshireletso is rushed to the hospital. Is he going to make it? Susan rebukes Azwindini, who threatens her. Iiseng sees Kgosi's bank statement.

Episode 4033 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Bubbles prepares a surprise for Kgosi, and Vhangani changes his mind about Azwindini. Susan feels uncomfortable because she has to welcome an uninvited guest into the royal house. Imani and James receive a phone call that changes the dynamics of their relationship.

Episode 4034 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

A mysterious stranger spies on Gugu, and Tenda forcefully goes back into MMC. Azwindini realizes most people are beginning to question his integrity, and Bubbles opens up to Kgosi about falling for him.

Episode 4035 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Susan becomes wary of Vho-Masindi's presence in the Royal House after the attack. However, she does not have enough evidence to support her claims. Later, Tendamudzimu returns as the CEO of MMC after being cleared of murder charges. He hopes that truth and honour will prevail.

Episode 4036 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Shaz mourns her financial situation. Vho-Masindi suggests that Susan should take the head of the table since she is the host. Nomasonto attempts to make Gugu understand that they are sisters, but Gugu is not ready to have any of that.

Episode 4037 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

Marang is puzzled to discover that Kgosi gave Bubbles more money, and Susan exposes Vho-Masindi. An unexpected turn of events causes an unforeseen change in Azwindini and Gugu's life.

Episode 4038 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Kgosi comes up with an altruistic idea to help everyone out of their financial woes. The Royal Family has no option but to let Susan stay at the premises. Azwindini and Gugu gang up to march to Venda and confront Susan.

Episode 4039 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Kgosi is unsure he has what it takes to be a mashonisa, and Vhutshilo worries about Susan's latest stunt. Gugu gets mugged, although an unexpected person comes to her rescue.

Episode 4040 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Kgosi is not worried about his finances, and Susan battles an invisible demon. Azwindini gets a good omen from the ancestors, and Gugu is enthralled about her baby's upcoming birthday, although danger lurks in the shadows.

Episode 4041 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Japan hooks up with Kgosi and is bummed to learn that the little pip-squeak is KK's son. Nomasonto breaks into Gugu's apartment, and Susan thinks that Vhutshilo left the cupboards open. Azwindini complains to Mulimisi about the student's presence at the Royal House.

Episode 4042 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Kgosi prepares for a David and Goliath situation. Nomasonto believes Gugu is living her best life; hence, he sets out on a mission to take it all back as an imposter. Vho-Nyamananga is unsure about protecting her daughter against the Mukwevhos.

Episode 4043 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Kgosi is forced to deal with an unexpected rival, and Nomasonto will not relent unless she takes Gugu down. The Mukwevho ancestors rescue Azwindini.

Episode 4044 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Japan threatens Kgosi to give him one million. Tension rises when two ex-lovers meet at Minenhle's birthday. A half-naked woman is roaming the streets of Thathe. Is it Masindi or Susan?

Episode 4045 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Kgosi stands up to Japan, and Vutshilo realises who the witch of Thathe might be. Tenda and James have a confrontation, and Vutshilo accuses Susan of having an affair.

Susan

Susan seeks help from a hotshot lawyer to counter the divorce claiming that the process was fraudulent. Jacky's plan to get Susan back to the Royal House bears fruits. Susan changes the dynamics of life at the Royal House when she makes a startling discovery.

Azwindini launches a series of attacks on her, messing with her mental state. Vutshilo takes advantage of the situation to attack her by claiming that Susan has an affair. Was her return to the Royal House a good idea?

Tshireletso

Moipone throws Tshireletso under the bus. A furious Tshireletso resorts to acquiring a gun. Iiseng kidnaps him and hides him in James' basement.

Tshireletso contronts Tendamudzimu and later dupes him. Later, he holds Mpho and Kenosi hostage, although Iiseng approaches him to plead with him to stop hurting those around him. However, Tshireletso takes advantage of the ticking time to make demands to Tendamudzimu.

Muvhango teasers for March 2022 highlight how dramatic the show has gotten. If you wish to find out more details, ensure to catch the show's full episodes. Muvhango airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 21h00.

