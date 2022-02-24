House of Zwide Teasers for March 2022: Shoki and Nkosi's war continues

When discussing some of the best local prime time soapies with a talented cast and fantastic content creators, House of Zwide cannot be missing on the list. This month's drama series shares how Nkosi becomes jealous after seeing Shoki with another guy and Nkosi's resolve to leave Jo'burg to reinvent himself. Before the show's daily official broadcast, these House of Zwide teasers gives a sneak peek of what to expect.

House of Zwide's storyline emphasises Ona, a talented young woman from the township who relocates to Rosebank to pursue her passion for fashion design. Interestingly, she lands an internship opportunity at the prestigious House of Zwide fashion house. Still, she finds out that she is the daughter of the fashion house owner. Nevertheless, her alleged father stole her when she was a baby.

House of Zwide teasers for March 2022

As you can always expect, your favourite television series House of Zwide comes with rich content to educate and entertain every viewer. This month's highlights discuss what each episode is based on. So, check out the teasers below and brace up for this month's series.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022 - Episode 162

After seeing Funani's, Nikiwe discontinues her arrangement with Alex. Laz is touched after discovering that the interns have not stopped working on his line, while Nikiwe shows up at HOZ and challenges Funani to work with her.

Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022 - Episode 163

Shoki and Nkosi locate themselves on the same dating app, while Funani makes a tremendous determination on working with Nikiwe. Soka finds himself in a predicament in choosing who to invite to his graduation.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022 - Episode 164

Shoki and Nkosi persist in waging their kindling wars. Funani takes a big chance with Nikiwe, while Soka still strives to settle his graduation matters.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022 - Episode 165

Nkosi becomes jealous after seeing Shoki with another guy, while Funani believes that his design for Nikiwe is the best, but she detests each one of them. Finally, Nkosi resolves to leave Jo'burg to reinvent himself.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022 - Episode 166

Funani and Nikiwe have a disagreement because she wants them to have a fresh start, while Laz tries to persuade Nina to partake in the shoot. Ona is at the crossroad of choosing between Soka and her work.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022 - Episode 167

Things become tenser between Nikiwe and Funani, and Faith is concerned with how it will not affect the deal. Ona arrives later than expected for the graduation, and Soka is unforgiving. Nikiwe shocks Funani when she pleads for forgiveness because of the outburst.

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022 - Episode 168

With Nkosi on the threshold of a life-changing move, Funani and Nikiwe work on their new relationship. At the same time, Ona and Soka's relationship continues to shatter because Soka considers a break-up.

Thursday, 10th of March, 2022 - Episode 169

Faith does not feel secure because of Nikiwe and Funani's bond. Ona and Soka retrace their steps back to each other, while Nkosi bids Shoki a touching farewell.

Friday, 11th of March, 2022 - Episode 170

Shoki and Nkosi fall in love again. Meanwhile, Funani imagines a world where his daughter is alive, and an old face shows up again, threatening a newly found peace.

Monday, 14th of March, 2022 - Episode 171

Mampho disagrees with Zanele because she wants to see Nkosi, while Faith eventually discovers what Funani and Nikiwe talked about, and she arranges a meeting with Nikiwe. However, Nkosi is astonished when Mampho declares she is pregnant.

Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022 - Episode 172

Nkosi requires answers from Mampho but is afraid of what the outcomes might be. Faith confronts Nikiwe about her relationship with Funani, and Rea is pushed to orchestrate an intervention with Molefe.

Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022 - Episode 173

Funani and Faith have a heated altercation, while Funani and Nikiwe withstand temptation. Mampho comes knocking for shelter with the interns.

Thursday, 17th of March, 2022 - Episode 174

Faith and Funani undergo severe fallout within their relationship after a tremendous and unresolved fight, apparently propelling him towards Nikiwe. Mampho takes the paternity test, and Molefe utilises a workaround to get across to Dorothy, though she tells him she does not have the urge to speak to him again.

Friday, 18th of March, 2022 - Episode 175

Faith's torment concerning Funani and Nikiwe's attraction reaches a fever pitch. Elsewhere, Nkosi is shocked when the DNA test proves that he owns Mampho's baby, while Molefe drinks hard to knock off Dorothy's memory.

Monday, 21st of March, 2022 - Episode 176

Funani and Nikiwe consent they have a connection but are troubled being caught. Nkosi's lie brings about a potentially surprising conclusion. Despite Dorothy swearing off men, Molefe is after winning her back.

Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022 - Episode 177

Faith is heartbroken and desires guidance from Isaac. Laz becomes a shoulder to cry on for Mampho and encourages a contradicted Nkosi to do right. Finally, Molefe writes a heartfelt love letter to Dorothy.

Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022 - Episode 178

Nkosi devises a plan to get rid of Mampho, while Lazarus shows up for Mampho with timely advice. Molefe's love letter touches Dorothy's emotions.

Thursday, 24th of March, 2022 - Episode 179

Funani and Faith locate themselves at a dangerous crossroads in their matrimony, and Nkosi finds that Mampho may seem much more unpleasant than she appears to be. Molefe does everything possible to win Dorothy back.

Friday, 25th of March, 2022 - Episode 180

Faith settles her quarrels with Funani, though it comes with a price. Molefe gets the response he desires from Dorothy, even though it ushers in another problem. Shoki and Nkosi reconcile again.

Funani

Having been confronted by Nikiwe, Funani decides to work with her. After both of them take a big chance, Funani starts seeing his design for Nikiwe as the best, even though the latter does not appreciate any of them. Later, a conflict arises between them, and things get tenser. Nikiwe eventually apologises to Funani because of her misbehaviour, surprising him, but will he let go of what had happened?

Nkosi

While using a dating app, Nkosi locates Shoki, and as they get closer, he becomes jealous of Shoki because the latter is with another guy. Later, he resolves to vacate Jo'burg to reinvent himself. However, after bidding his lover an emotional farewell, they later retrace their steps to each other, and their love rekindles.

As seen in the House of Zwide teasers shared above, the issues that this month's series raise are what every viewer will learn from. For instance, now that Nkosi and Shoki reconnect, will their relationship get any better? Do not miss the show as it broadcasts on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 19h00.

