DiepCity Teasers for March 2022: Mgedeza forces the girls to perform the heist

Mgedeza is extra-nice to Lerato and supports her upcoming wedding with Bafana. He later forces her and the girls to perform a heist on Bafana’s dealership despite the girls finding a surprise during their pre-heist survey. Will things happen as Mgedeza wants them to? Keep reading the DiepCity teasers to find out.

DiepCity television series airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

Mgedeza and Maureen decide to seek help after failing to find common ground in their marriage. Elsewhere, Charleston’s problems keep multiplying, and Asanda asks him to stop sending money to his mother and pay her lobola.

DiepCity teasers for March 2022

In the previous DiepCity episodes, Nox was not happy when her ex-boyfriend Bafana moved on with Lerato soon after breaking up with her. She started a fight with Lerato, an action that strained her relationship with the girl squad. Will the ladies clear their misunderstanding in the DiepCity March episodes? Here are all the teasers on how the drama unfolds.

Lerato forgives Nox after learning about the misunderstanding.

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 237

The troubles in Mgedeza and Maureen’s marriage escalate as they fail to come to an understanding. The couple then decides to find help. Nox does her best to make things work between her and Lerato, but she worries that there is no more trust between them.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 238

Nox is planning to surprise Bafana and Lerato. How will they take it? Maureen is left speechless and reassured after finding out what Mgedeza has planned.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 239

Lerato decides to pardon Nox after learning the truth about what happened. On the other hand, Maureen and Mgedeza’s paths cross again.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 240

Khelina wants a complete transformation, but it seems Ringo does not have what it takes to do it. At last, Bafana gives Lerato the treatment she deserves.

Mgedeza forces the girls to rob Bafana's dealership.

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 241

Maureen is ready to have a special evening with her better half tonight. However, things quickly worsen when she shows him the medical bill.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 242

Mgedeza informs Lerato he is ready to send the letter to Bafana’s people. However, he wants her to assure him if she is done with the money-making world.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 243

Lungile believes Nox will be made the maid of honour, but Nox thinks otherwise. Elsewhere, Mgedeza encourages his foot soldiers to work harder.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 244

Maureen makes her lowest profits yet, and she accuses the employees of stealing. Meanwhile, Khelina attempts to figure out what Ringo might have said to Bonga, but Bonga calls her to order.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 245

The ladies try to persuade Nox to ask Herbert to attend the awards. Mgedeza wants to start working with Ntswaki again, but she is not interested.

Mgedeza informs Lerato that he is ready to send a letter to Bafana's people.

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 246

Charleston takes the offerings made to the church and keeps them for his personal use. Mgedeza treats Lerato nicely but talks in codes.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 247

Asanda loses her cool after finding out that Sne settled the electricity connection bill. Elsewhere, Mgedeza has found a new task for the ladies.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 248

There seems to be no hope for Charleston and Asanda’s marriage as things get out of control. At last, Mgedeza gets the things in the envelope.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 249

Mary starts doubting her capabilities when Themba feels there are minimal chances for her to be a caterer during Lerato’s upcoming marriage ceremony. Meanwhile, Lerato is almost caught stealing keys belonging to Mgedeza.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episode 250

Ama Wrong-Turn makes a comeback to the game. Charleston’s problems spiral out of control, and he does not know how to resolve them.

Lerato's wedding preparations are underway, and she is not willing to rob her future husband's dealership.

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 251

Mgedeza forces the girls into performing the heist. Elsewhere, Charleston opens up to Asanda on why his mom asks him for money all the time.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 252

The ladies accost Mgedeza after he double-crosses them with Cebekulu. Asanda asks Charleston to consider paying her lobola instead of sending cash to his mother.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 253

The girls are surprised by what they see when they make a survey of the dealership ahead of their heist. However, Mgedeza is not ready to change his mind, and the robbery must occur regardless of what is there.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 254

Lerato is not happy that she is about to steal from the man who is about to become her husband. Meanwhile, Sne puts the blame on herself, and she almost tells Cebekhilu the truth but changes her mind.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 255

A wedding guest objects during the marriage ceremony. Meanwhile, Khelina advises Lerato not to let Bafana slip away.

Mgedeza and Maureen decide to seek help after failing to resolve their marital problems.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 256

Nox is overcome with guilt after what happened. She tries to seek forgiveness, but the other person does not want anything to do with her. On the other hand, Mgedeza is under pressure to ensure that the heist is done smoothly.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 257

Lerato is not ready to perform the heist and seeks to leave, but Mgedeza will not let her. Mgedeza then asks Mnyambazo to handle Cebekhulu.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 258

Mnyambazo informs Mgedeza that he had trouble finishing. Later, Mgedeza and the ladies wait on Nox.

31st March 2021, Thursday: Episode 259

Bonga comes home severely beaten and with bruises. However, he does not want Lungile to call an ambulance to take him to the medical facility.

Asanda asks Charleston to stop sending his mother money and pay her lobola.

What happens to the DiepCity cast?

The upcoming March episodes of DiepCity on Mzansi Magic are filled with thrilling drama. The girl squad is back together, but they seem to have lost their spirit. Will they pull off their next heist without any glitches?

Nox

She attempts to make things work between her and Lerato but fears there will never be trust between them. Lerato finally forgives her after learning about the misunderstanding. However, she later messes up again and tries to make amends, but her efforts fail to work.

Mgedeza

He agrees to send the letter to Bafana’s people and is extra nice to Lerato. However, he later forces the girls to perform a heist despite what they learn about the dealership. Lerato is also not ready to steal from the man she is about to marry, but he guilts her into doing it.

Charleston

He takes church offerings for his own use, and his marriage with Asanda is not in a great place. His problems seem to be multiplying, and he finally opens up to Asanda on why his mother asks him for money frequently. Asanda then asks him to stop sending money home and settle her lobola.

From the DiepCity teasers, the upcoming March episodes have riveting drama that will keep you engaged. The local television series airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 8.30 p.m.

