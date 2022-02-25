Imbewu Teasers for March 2022: Shria and Maharaj's secret is out!

Imbewu teasers for March 2022 are officially here. The show gets better by the day as it explores and challenges your belief systems and your view of life. The religion popularity contest heightens as Imbewu cast members tackle each other. Check out these snippets for details of what to expect.

Imbewu storyline focuses on the battle between two oil companies. The companies' employees are in endless fights to push their agendas. Some get so insensitive that they throw their opponents under the bus and risk them losing their jobs. Others take over religious posts for their selfish gains. Go through the hints in Imbewu teasers for 2022 to find out how the drama will unfold.

Imbewu teasers for March 2022

Recent Imbewu episodes focused on Khanyo's woes as she dealt with her court case. Sebenzile's life has become a rollercoaster, and Nirupa vows to look into Shria's suspension. These hints highlight what you should brace yourself for in the oncoming episodes.

Episode 1012 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Khanyo gets uncomfortable as the prosecutor cross-examines her in court. Shria is reprimanded for placing Maluju in jeopardy, and a formal hearing is arranged to find out more about her actions and motivations. Later, Maharaj continues to concoct a plan to sabotage Maluju.

Episode 1013 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

The prosecutor comes up with a strong case against Khanyo, looking for answers on why Khanyo murdered Thokozile. Khanyo's family worries that she might not get her way out and end up in jail. Maharaj gets out of prison and contemplates visiting the Rampersades as his first stop.

Episode 1014 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

At the Rampersad house, Nirupa refuses to take Shria's suspension lightly. Meanwhile, tension reigns in court as Jason examines Khanyo. Hell breaks loose for Khanyo when Jason presents evidence that could influence the judge's ruling.

Episode 1015 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Shria accuses Makhsazana of plotting against her to get her job, and her fears come to pass when she loses it in front of her workmates. Meanwhile, Zakithi hints at taking over Maluju Oil, although Zithulele is not keen enough to piece up the hints.

Episode 1016 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

The court case stirs tension in the Bhengu family. Trouble at Maluju Oils gets compounded when the trucks go missing, and they do not have any insurance. Sebenzile pleads with Duduzile for help in reviving the church. Sebenzile also warns kaMadonsela against making a fuss out of her graduation preparation.

Later, the family is shocked to discover that Buhle is dating an older man!

Episode 1017 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Sebenzile and Phakade's joy is short-lived when initiates from kaMadonsela's graduation ceremony interfere with their prayer session. Duduzile establishes that Phakade's promise to keep the sangoma away was a lie. A furious Phakade storms the graduation ceremony venue and kicks Gobela and the initiates out.

Episode 1018 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

At Mbumbulu, Khanyo refers to her father's treatment of her mother as weak and inhumane. Shria's woes heighten when she learns that Maluju is threatening to sue her for the money she cost them. An outraged Shria storms at the company's offices and creates a scene. She pleads with Maharaj to get her out of the mess.

Episode 1019 - Thursday, 10th of March 2022

Maharaj draws Shria closer by playing out his hand and getting Maluju off the hook. Buhle is adamant about addressing her decision to date bra Xolani; she insists that it has anything to do with her missing Ngcolosi. Elsewhere, Sebenzile and Phakade enjoy their romantic time together.

Episode 1020 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Nhlakanipho, the mashonisa, makes it to town, although he is on a mission to find someone. Khanyo is left alone with her mother for divine intervention, and kaMadonsela gets into a trance and unwittingly reveals Khanyo's biggest secret.

Episode 1021 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Nhlakanipho reaches out to Sebenzile, forcing her to lie to Phakade. Sebenzile reels in disappointment when debts from her past haunt her. She has to pay Nhlakanipho on time before Phakade finds out. Meanwhile, at the Rampersad house, Maharaj is willing to do everything to win Shria's love.

Episode 1022 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Maharaj insists on creating a gesture by being the hero father in Shria's life. While doing so, he interferes with her dinner with Jason by telling her he can fix her woes. This message lifts her mood, leaving her conflicted on whether to get into a deal with him despite his heinous ways.

Episode 1023 - Wednesday 16th of March 2022

Sebenzile organizes the first church event, although she gets discouraged when things do not work in her favour. The thought of Nhlakanipho pressuring her to pay her debts does not make it easier. Elsewhere, Khanyo supports kaMadonsela with the graduation festivities.

Episode 1024 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Khanyo is charged with hiding kaMadonsela's inyongo as they prepare to perform a ritual for kaMadonsela's graduation. kaMadonsela finds the inyongo easily, to the delight of the crowd. She gets so emotional when doing her graduation dance.

Episode 1025 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Maharaj uses his questionable connections to get close to Shria, but Nirupa is insecure about their friendship. Does Maharaj think he and Nirupa were destined to be together? Phakade is delighted by Nhlakanipho's choir's performance, although Sebenzile is uncomfortable about Nhlakanipho getting closer to her family.

Episode 1026 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

There is a sizzling spark between Sifiso and Khanyo as they briefly connect. Nkululeko's worst nightmare comes true during the awards.

Episode 1027 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Sebenzile worries about receiving a bloody knife. Maharaj congratulates Shria, although what she says shocks him. She asks whether the awards were rigged in her favour, and Maharaj confirms her fears when he admits he had a hand in it.

Episode 1028 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Zakithi is unimpressed that Sifiso spends too much time at the church, and Yuveer gets jealous at how much attention his father is dedicating to Shria. Shria goes against Nirupa's wish to invite Maharaj for dinner at the Rampersad's.

Episode 1029 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

More congregants join Phakade's church after hearing of the news of the miracle healing. Panic reigns at the Rampersads when Maharaj gets a seizure and twitches on the floor.

Episode 1030 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Sebenzile considers opening another bank account for church donations and promises to get Nhlakanipho his money in no time. Nkululeko declares war, and Zithulele and Zakithi celebrate their progress with the Rwandans.

Episode 1031 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Nkululeko blames maZulu for Shongololo's win, and tension reigns at the Bhengu breakfast table. Maharaj's presence makes Nirupa feel like a prisoner in her home.

Episode 1032 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Nirupa urges Nkululeko not to give up on investigating the missing trucks and how quick the issue was solved. Maharaj wants Shria to meet the rest of the family, and Nirupa looks for ammunition to get rid of Maharaj.

Episode 1033 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Nhlakanipho blackmails Sebenzile to pay her debts, and Nkululeko establishes that Shria has blood ties with Maharaj. She gangs up with maZulu, and they resolve to keep a close eye on them.

Episode 1034 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Shria insists on knowing whether Maharaj was involved in fixing the issue with the trucks. Makhosazana establishes that Maluju's server was hacked; hence, Nkululeko deduces that Shria colluded with Maharaj to set them up.

Shria

Shria gets suspended for her gross misconduct, although Nirupa promises to look into the issue. When she learns that the company is threatening to sue her, she desperately seeks help. Maharaj turns out to be her guardian angel. However, he has hidden motives.

Maharaj wins her trust despite his questionable reputation. He even helps her win an award. However, Nkululeko and Makhosazana find shocking details about their fraudulent activities. Did Shria jump from the frying pan to direct fire?

Sebenzile

Sebenzile is obsessed with growing her ministry. She starts a church, although growing her congregation is not as easy. An old friend comes to town looking for her and suddenly becomes the bane of her existence.

Nhlakanipho makes her life complicated by constantly asking her to pay the debt. A desperate Sebenzile is forced to steal from the church's account to settle the debt.

You cannot afford to miss out on the dramatic rollercoaster that is Imbewu. These Imbewu teasers for March 2022 are a testament to how eventful the soapie has gotten. The show's premiere episodes air on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 21h30 and on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 10h15. The repeat airs on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 12h30, and the omnibus airs on Saturdays at 11h20.

