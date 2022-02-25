Gomora 2 Teasers for March 2022: Buhle disappears mysteriously!

In the upcoming episodes of Gomora 2 on Mzansi Magic, Buhle overhears Phumlani ordering a hit, and she decides to confront him. She disappears afterward, leaving Thathi distressed. Does Phumlani have anything to do with her disappearance? Keep reading the Gomora 2 teasers to find out how the drama unfolds.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gomora 2 television series airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m. Photo: @Mzansimagic

Source: Facebook

Zodwa suspects Bongani is cheating on her and later asks Zoliswa to stay away from her man. Gugu almost kills Ntokozo while Mazet recovers some feeling in her legs. Elsewhere, Gladys finally gives her relationship with Melusi another chance.

Gomora 2 teasers for March 2022

The drama in Gomora season 2 is not slowing down, and you should expect heightened drama in the upcoming March episodes. Here are all the Gomora 2 teasers on what is coming up during the month.

Mazet recovers some feeling in her legs in the upcoming episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 222

Melusi's speech leaves the wedding guests speechless. A delusional Ntokozo does everything he can to avoid coming into contact with Qhoqhoqho.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 223

Melusi finds out that Gladys is not the kind of person to break a promise she made. Meanwhile, Brains and Stompie make up their minds to silence someone for eternity.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 224

Thathi attempts to make peace with Gugu. But is she ready to end the bad blood between them? Elsewhere, Teddy comes home with an unexpected individual.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 225

Buhle is doing all she can to avoid interfering with Thathi and Gugu's affairs. Mazet is convinced that Sdumo will put an end to Stompie at the medical facility.

Thathi tries to make peace with Gugu in March episodes. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 226

Sdumo starts doubting where his loyalty stands. Elsewhere, Melusi finds out that Thathi has used Qhoqhoqho's cash.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 227

Zodwa summons the ancestors to cleanse them and remove Don's spirit from their lives. Officer Nabe tries to tempt Sonto with a certain offer.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 228

Melusi is disappointed in himself after finding out real facts regarding Ntokozo. Sdumo cautions Phumlani that he is not going to stay silent for long.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 229

Mazet is working on a plan that will make Brains and Sdumo open up about the truth. Elsewhere, Melusi tries to unearth the truth by investigating Phumlani.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 230

Mazet starts working on her revenge plan against Brains and Sdumo. Melusi threatens to do what Gladys commands him.

Buhle confronts Phumlani after overhearing him order a hit. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 231

Ntokozo is frightened when he finds out that Gladys expects him to be working as a gardener. Elsewhere, Sonto is suspicious that Mazet is aware of what is worrying Tshiamo.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 232

Officer Nabe is only a step away from finding the mastermind behind the attack on Sdumo. Ntokozo is yet to comprehend the accusations that Mazet leveled against him.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 233

Brains and Sdumo's situation takes a turn for the worse after Stompie locates them. Zodwa tries to make inquiries about Bongani's relationship from the past.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 234

Sonto decides to handle Sdumo's issues herself. Elsewhere, Gladys is not ready to let Melusi win as she sabotages every desperate effort he makes.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episode 235

Phumlani is under pressure from Sdumo to ensure protection is sent to him as soon as possible. Zodwa accuses Bongani of cheating on her with another woman.

Gladys gives Melusi another chance. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 236

A fed-up Phumlani cautions Sdumo to never make threats to him if he wants to stay alive longer. Melusi is doing all he can to get Gladys back, but she proves difficult to convince. Meanwhile, Ntokozo is not ready to give up on winning Mazet's love.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 237

Buhle accosts Phumlani after overhearing him ordering a hit on someone. Elsewhere, Zodwa goes to Zoliswa in secret and asks her to cut all ties with Bongani.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 238

Buhle disappears while Sonto holds Gladys at gunpoint and asks her to reveal the truth regarding the death of Langa. Elsewhere, Bongani tells Zodwa that she is the only woman in his life.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 239

Thathi is going through a hard time after the disappearance of Buhle while Gladys slowly develops a soft spot for Melusi. Meanwhile, Bongani gives Zodwa the go-ahead to meet his children, but she refuses.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 240

At last, Gladys gives her relationship with Melusi a second chance. Elsewhere, Stompie is convinced that Phumlani is the one who made an attempt on his life. Bongani feels that Zodwa does not believe his words.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 241

Things are getting better in Gladys and Melusi's relationship, while Gugu is attracted to Ntokozo. Elsewhere, Bonga makes Zoliswa and Zodwa meet to have a discussion and erase their doubts.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 242

Ntokozo almost loses his life because of Gugu, while Sibongile is caught trying to get out of the house secretly. Melusi decides to visit Thathi's place to cheer her up.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 243

Phumlani discovers that Melusi was there to visit Thathi. Later, Melusi is rescued by Miss Hlungwani while Sibongile gives Zodwa her word that she will keep her distance from Stompie.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episode 244

Phumlani accosts Melusi regarding his decision to talk to his wife Thathi. Meanwhile, Mazet starts feeling her legs while Bongani is not happy with Mass Madikizela's decision not to let him be a part of his children's lives.

Zodwa suspects Bongani is cheating on her. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Gomora 2 cast?

Gomora 2 March episodes have many twists that will keep you glued to your television, waiting for the next action. Sdumo, Brains, and Phumlani want Stompie dead while Sonto demands that Gladys reveals the truth regarding Langa's death. Here is a recap of what happens to other Gomora 2 characters.

Bongani and Zodwa

Zodwa appeals to the ancestors to cleanse them of Don's spirit and later starts investigating Bongani's past relationship. She then accuses Bongani of cheating on her and secretly asks Zoliswa to stay away from Bongani. He assures her that she is the only woman in his life. When Zodwa doubts his words, he makes her meet with Zoliswa to clear the misunderstanding.

Ntokozo

He is shocked to find out that Gladys expects him to be a gardener. He struggles to come to terms with Mazet's accusations but is not ready to give up on the love he has for her. Later, he almost dies because of Gugu, who is into him.

Melusi

Melusi tries hard to win Gladys back, but she sabotages his desperate efforts. She eventually softens and gives him another chance. Later, he goes to comfort a distressed Thathi following Buhle's disappearance, but Phumlani asks him to never talk to his wife.

Gomora season 2 never disappoints, and the upcoming March episodes will keep you hooked, as revealed by the Gomora 2 teasers. Is Phumlani responsible for Buhle's sudden disappearance? The local show airs on Mzansi Magic from Mondays to Fridays at 7.30 p.m.

READ ALSO: DiepCity teasers for March 2022: Mgedeza forces the girls to perform the heist

Briefly.co.za highlighted the drama to expect in the upcoming March episodes of DiepCity on Mzansi Magic. Lerato finally forgives Nox after learning about the misunderstanding.

Mgedeza forces the girls to perform a heist on Bafana's dealership, but Lerato is reluctant to rob his future husband. Elsewhere, Charleston's problems keep multiplying, and Asanda wants him to stop sending money to his mother and instead pay ger lobola.

Source: Briefly News