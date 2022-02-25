The Queen Teasers for March 2022: Will Olerato and Khumo's plan work out?

The Queen South African crime series tries to portray the happenings of drug dealings and accompanying violence. A Queen who has always been the undisputed leader of that sector of the underworld must contend with a new and even more brutal competition that eventually overthrows the latter. For March 2022, The Queen teasers introduce romantic undertones even amongst the most vicious criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Queen soapie. Photo: @TheQueen.MzansiMagic

Source: Facebook

The Queen series offers you a sneak peek into Olerato's secret love life and how abruptly it ended with the disappearance of her secret lover. For instance, what becomes of Harriet's relationship with her family when she finds love amid a disturbing health condition? Will Vuyiswa complete her revenge mission against Hector and go back to living a life full of grudge and bitterness? These and many more are some scenes to catch in The Queen's upcoming episodes.

The Queen teasers for March 2022

Mzanzi Magic is the channel to tune to every Monday through Friday at 21h00 if you are already a follower of the series or new to it. The episodes of The Queen soapie below allow you to glimpse some of the rare soft sides of hardened criminals.

Episode 157 - Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022

Title: Desperate measure

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Schumacher does something romantic to woo Georgina. Olerato devises a plan to go and visit Khumo without anyone knowing besides both of them. Harriet needs help, and she seeks it from Noma.

Episode 158 - Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022

Title: Dating gone wrong

Olerato lives a dishonest life as she shuttles between playing games with the Khoza and Sebata household. Finally, Khumo reaches a decision and will not have it any other way, but this comes to Hector and Thando as a rude shock. Schumacher's date is disrupted.

Episode 159 - Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022

Title: My lover, my friend

Schumacher succeeds in making a lover out of a friend while Khumo and Olerato decide to take a ride in a coop.

Episode 160 - Friday, 4th of March, 2022

Title: Secrets and consequences

Something unexpected happens to Khumo while the secret romance between Georgina and Schumacher is in the open.

Episode 161 - Monday, 7th of March, 2022

Title: Feel my wrath

Thando and Hector find it difficult to believe that Khumo is no longer alive; meanwhile, Olerato cannot contact Khumo anywhere. Mjekejeke is finding it difficult to understand the relationship between Georgina and Schumacher.

Episode 162 - Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022

Title: It happens to everyone

Olerato is still in disbelief regarding Khumo's death, while Harriet suspects a close associate.

Episode 163 - Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022

Title: A cold case

Thando is all out to seek revenge, and she will do anything to have her pound of flesh.

Episode 164 - Thursday, 10th of March, 2022

Title: Facing reality

Olerato disagrees openly with Brutus while Thando looks out for someone to pour out her frustration on.

Episode 165 - Friday, 11th of March, 2022

Title: This is goodbye

The Sebastas are in the process of paying last respect to a close associate when Vuyiswa observes that Hector is not as close to her as before. Olerato is in a difficult place after the demise of her romantic partner. Brutus puts a stop to a recurring issue permanently.

Olerato is in a difficult place after the demise of her romantic partner. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 166 - Monday, 14th of March, 2022

Title: The war at home

Harriet gets disturbing information regarding her health. Vuyiswa attempts to comfort Hector.

Episode 167 - Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022

Title: The truth shall set you free

Harriet is in dire need of help and asks Hector for support. Vuyiswa and Thando are worried when Hector is nowhere to be found.

Episode 168 - Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022

Title: When the chickens came to roost

Thando finds Hector's behavior a bit strange. Harriet cannot stay calm, and Brutus is surprised at her outburst.

Episode 169 - Thursday, 17th of March, 2022

Title: Final days

Harriet is sure that her days are numbered while Patronella and Thando find romance in each other's company.

Episode 170 - Friday, 18th of March, 2022

Title: The path of love

Harriet approaches the doctor's office to obtain some information; is it true that she has cancer? But, unfortunately, Hector cannot get Harriet out of his memory, and it becomes a matter of how faithful he is going to be with his wife.

Episode 171 - Monday, 21st of March, 2022

Title: Leave my man alone

Vuyiswa must accept that her husband is now in cahoots with her sworn enemy, while Brutus is committed to loving and supporting Harriet.

Episode 172 - Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022

Title: A woman's treat

Hector attempts to reconcile with Vuyiswa while Brutus is scheming to have Harriet dislodged from the Khoza property. Thando cannot wrap his head around Hector and Harriet's affair.

Episode 173 - Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022

Title: Taking back control

Harriet must choose between love and family, and she chose the former. Thando steps up to carry out critical action to get at an enemy.

Episode 174 -Thursday, 24th of March, 2022

Title: A battle of wits

Vuyiswa's latest move catches Hector by surprise while Harriet gives a deadline for Brutus to do something.

Harriet gives a deadline for Brutus to do something. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Episode 175 - Friday, 25th of March, 2022

Title: End of an era

Khoza's world is about to experience significant changes while Vuyiswa will stop at nothing to have Hector in prison.

Episode 176 - Monday, 28th of March, 2022

Title: Poisoned gifts

Harriet realises that she has accepted a poisoned gift when love and happiness locate her. Brutus is finally home with no plans to go away again, which excites MaJali while Vuyiswa is all out for blood.

Episode 177 - Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022

Title: Declaring war

Thando realises that her father might be leaving her for a good while the KZN family is in serious turmoil. The boys from Khoza are not accepting a particular decision moving forward with Brutus.

Episode 178 - Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022

Title: Bridges burn, tables turn

Hector ends the relationship between himself and Thando. However, Vuyiswa is on the verge of finding a piece of evidence that nails Hector's coffin.

Episode 179 - Thursday, 31st of March, 2022

Title: Not my brother's keeper

Hector becomes hysterical when it reaches a point where one of his closest associates will leave him forever. Bhambatha and Brutus are at loggerheads because it is now clear who the latter's favourite son is.

Olerato

Olerato's double lifestyle seems to be catching up with her as it becomes a tug of war choosing between the Khozas and Sebatas. She also plans to sneak out of her abode to see a loved one in secret. She already made plans to have fun with her secret lover but becomes hysterical when she cannot get through to the latter. Olerato finds it hard to believe that her lover is dead and gone away from her forever; she begins to have a new outlook towards life.

Harriet

When Harriet is in trouble, she seeks assistance from a trusted friend, but she eventually begins to have second thoughts about someone close to her. Are her fears real, or is it just a case of paranoia? Things get worse for her after she receives disturbing news about her health, and she seeks comfort in the company of a friend. She thinks it is the end of the road for her, especially now that it is a question of whether or not she has cancer.

The Queen teasers for March 2022 are out, and they offer a preview of what to expect from the new episodes that will be on your screen. These Queen South African teasers are one of the surest ways to get a combination of education and entertainment.

READ ALSO: The Estate on SABC1 Teasers for March 2022: Muzi strips Sindi of her inheritance

Briefly.co.za recently shared highlights on The Estate television series for the March 2022 edition. The teasers discuss how the land claim case takes a toll on Muzi as the tension between him and his brother rises.

Also, find out how Leah pleads with her mother to rethink her decision and later finds out she is not the only woman in Gilles’ life.

Source: Briefly News