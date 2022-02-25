7de Laan Teasers for March 2022: What is happening in Hillside?

7de Laan television series is one of the best scripted Afrikaans soapies, and it always has something for everyone. In the upcoming March 2022 episodes, the Hillsiders are concerned with the developing news regarding the Welmans. Go through the 7de Laan teasers below to find out more.

Most of you probably grew up watching 7de Laan on television. The series debuted in April 2000, and it is still being broadcast more than 20 years later. As of February 2022, the Afrikaans soapie is in its 23rd season with over 5,200 episodes.

7de Laan teasers for March 2022

What should you expect in the upcoming episodes of 7de Laan on SABC2? As usual, the community of Hillside will take you through an emotional rollercoaster as the characters go about their daily lives. Get to know how the drama unfolds this March from the 7de Laan teasers.

1st of March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 5246

Chris has no choice but to come up with fast and hard resolutions. Tjattas wants Vanessa to purchase a plane ticket for him so that he flies to Cape Town.

2nd of March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 5247

Alexa makes up her mind to take charge of the situation after losing her patience with her parents. Elsewhere, Ivy makes a prayer for Amorey and Fikani.

3rd of March 2022, Thursday: Episode 5248

The Hillsiders have all their eyes glued to the television as they wait for the developing news regarding the Welmans. Uys is concerned about his safety as a future pilot, but Tanya gives him assurance.

4th of March 2022, Friday: Episode 5249

People are eagerly waiting for the upcoming event where Augusta will meet and talk to them. Elsewhere, Ivy spots a suspicious connection between Marvin and Vanessa, and she decides to accost the latter about it.

7th of March 2022, Monday: Episode 5250

Tumi is having a great time getting a retail therapy session at the boutique. Augusta receives an invitation from Shady to attend Ivy’s book club night.

8th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022 episodes

The teasers for this period will be updated later since they are spoilers for the ongoing 7de Laan storyline.

One of the longest-running soapies continues to give viewers authentic storylines, as revealed by the 7de Laan teasers for the upcoming episodes. The Afrikaans television series airs on SABC2 from Mondays to Fridays at 6.00 p.m.

