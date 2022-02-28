Arendsvlei Teasers for March 2022: Ingrid warns Angel to stay away from Daniel

Ingrid is determined to create a rift between Angel and Daniel. She cautions Angel to keep her distance from Daniel after the two lovebirds have a fallout. Ingrid is later excited to learn that Priester is still interested in Angel while the latter tries to end things with Daniel. Keep reading the Arendsvlei teasers to find out how the drama unfolds in the upcoming March episodes.

Arendsvlei television series airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

Ruby is concerned that she is a bother to Ezra and her family, while Lionel struggles to win back Janice after the two fail to find common ground. Elsewhere, Thys is not happy with Gertie’s big decision, and the contents of his mother’s Will create tension between her and Beatrice, who later threatens to move out of her own house.

Arendsvlei teasers for March 2022

Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie is an original Afrikaans telenovela whose storyline revolves the Cupido family in the fictional Arendsvlei. Here are all the teasers on how the drama unfolds in Arendsvlei March episodes.



1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 90

Ingrid improves her efforts to ensure a rift is created between Daniel and Angel. Poppie explains to Lionel her reason for being in Arendsvlei. Elsewhere, Gertie arrives home, and everyone makes amends.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 91

Gertie makes a huge decision that angers Thys while Ayesha and Beatrice go to the authorities to make a statement regarding Ruby and Denise. Lionel receives excellent advice from an unlikely individual.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 92

A disagreement arises between Daniel and Angel, and Ingrid sees this as the perfect opportunity to keep them apart. Elsewhere, Ruby is distressed after her mother is arrested while Thys is left speechless by the contents of the Will his mother wrote.

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 93

An infuriated Thys confronts Lionel regarding Gertie’s Will and testament while Daniel desperately tries to get to Angel. Jo-Ann of the Die Arendsvleier makes an annoying request to Ayesha.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 94

Tension continues to rise between Thys and Beatrice because of the Will Gertie wrote. Lionel and Janice fail to find something they can agree on in their relationship while Ingrid is perfecting her wicked plot.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 95

Sam is ready to help Beatrice and Thys end their feud while Angel tries to focus on her happiness. Meanwhile, Lionel is confused about how he can make Janice come back to him.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 96

Janice is left speechless by Lionel’s announcement, while Ruby is having a hard time trying to adjust to her new life. Beatrice threatens to leave her home and live somewhere else.



14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 97

Thys is devastated after finding out that everyone is leaving the house. Ingrid offers Angel a job at the boxing club while Aunty Poppie is concerned about Janice.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 98

Ingrid cautions Angel to keep her distance from Daniel while Lionel surprises Janice with a huge present. Priester and Ronnie wage a bet involving Angel. Elsewhere, Lennie reveals certain details about his past to Eva.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 99

Ingrid prepares Angel for life with her while Janice works on wedding preparations without telling anyone. Meanwhile, Langes is no longer concerned about Eva.

17th March 2022, Thursdays: Episode 100

Lennie prepares to start his new business while Daniel gets information on Dorothy Galant from an unknown source. Ingrid hosts dinner with Angel, Priester, and Ronnie while Lionel is convinced Janice is having a surprise goodbye for Aunty Poppie.



21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 101

A popular resident of Arendsvlei is fighting for his life after being attacked. Johnny and Gerty land in trouble during their holiday while Eva stands by Lennie at a meeting.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 102

Ingrid is happy when she discovers that Priester has not lost his interest in Angel, while Lionel receives a huge surprise from his biker gang. Lennie is having a hard time getting a location for his boxing gym.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 103

Aunty Poppie has disheartening news for Janice and Lionel, while Johnny is humiliated after Clint rescues him and Gertie. Meanwhile, Ruby feels she is a bother to Ezra and her family.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 104

Candice, Anton, and Hein tell Yvette that it is better for them to offer Ruby somewhere to stay. Clint and Gertie end their disagreement while Angel attempts to end her relationship with Daniel.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 105

Johnny and Gertie hoodwink Cupid while Yvette comes up with a decision that will affect numerous lives. Elsewhere, Beatrice sets other limits for Ingrid.



What happens to the Arendsvlei cast?

The town of Arendsvlei is always filled with dramatic events to ensure your evening home entertainment is exciting and worth looking forward to. What is contained in the Will drawn by Thys’ mother that is making him angry?

Ingrid

She is determined to keep Daniel and Angel apart. She employs Angel at her boxing club after the latter has a fall-out with Daniel. Ingrid uses the chance and cautions Angel to keep her distance from Daniel. Ingrid is later pleased to learn that Priester is still interested in Angel. What will be her next move?

Thys

He is angered by Gertie’s decision and is later shocked by the contents of his mother’s Will. He decides to confront Lionel about the Will, which also creates tension between him and Beatrice. Thys is devastated when people decide to move out of the house, including Beatrice.

The Arendsvlei television series fans will not experience a dull moment in the upcoming March episodes, as revealed by the Arendsvlei teasers. Is Angel ready to end things with Daniel and move? The local show airs on kykNET & Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

