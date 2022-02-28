The Heir on eExtra Teasers for March 2022: Manu's secret if officially out!

The Heir on eExtra teasers for March 2022 are here. The snippets of the episodes you have been waiting for with bated breath are here, and the worst is finally happening. How will The Heir on eExtra cast members react when they find out that someone has been living a lie. Will they give in to their reason to keep a secret for that long?

The Heir on eExtra storyline features a young lady forced to live a lie. Her mother gives birth to her when her husband's family expect her to give birth to a baby boy who will be the heir. Giving birth to a daughter means her baby will be killed. The trying situation forces her to raise her daughter like a boy. Everyone is convinced that Manu is male; hence, Manu becomes the heir. Several decades later, Manu decides to let the cat out of the bag! The Heir on eExtra teasers for March 2022 highlight how shocked some cast members will be. What will her fate be?

The Heir on eExtra teasers for March 2022

The Heir on eExtra episodes have recently revealed how complicated it is for members from rival families to be together or consider marriage. The snippets also highlight how complex the situation is for lovebirds who are afraid of being judged for who they love. Manu is forced to deal with the reality of marrying someone for her mother's convenience. How will she break the news of her gender? And if she does, does her marriage hold water?

Episode 84 - Tuesday, 1st of March 2022

Harjeet disgraces Simran by asking her to join him for a dance, and Raman denies promising to marry Simran. Later, Raman remembers how Harjeet threatened to murder Simran and blackmailed him into ending the marriage.

Episode 85 - Wednesday, 2nd of March 2022

Jagan and Amba plan their next move to ruin the Bajwa family. Through Raj, Manu discovers that Raman was blackmailed into denying his relationship with Simran.

Episode 86 - Thursday, 3rd of March 2022

The Bajwa house is a beehive of activities as the members prepare for Astha and Raman's wedding. However, Manu reaches out to Raman and convinces him to run away with Simran. However, Rama refuses to give in since Harjeet is holding Amrit hostage.

Episode 87 - Friday, 4th of March 2022

Sukhi, Manu and Raman set the drunkard on the stretcher free, and Mohini stumbles upon Manu's letter and tells the family members the truth.

Episode 88 - Monday, 7th of March 2022

A decade later, the rivalry between the Bajwas and the Pawanias heightens. Members of the two families appear before the village council for the ruling of the couple who has dared to marry each other despite the rivalry between the families.

Episode 89 - Tuesday, 8th of March 2022

Manu engages Amba in details about her marriage, but Amba shuts him and says she is not allowed to talk about marriage. Elsewhere, Gunjan refuses to get married to anyone through an arranged marriage. She even asks Manu to help her.

Episode 90 - Wednesday, 9th of March 2022

Manu gets bruised, but a heartless Amba does not attend to her wound. Instead, she questions her to find out whether Raj touched her. Her words infuriate Manu.

Episode 91 - Thursday 10th of March 2022

Manu hides Raj's clothes, leaving him with just a towel. Raj courageously ties the towel around his waist and climbs the tree to get into the house. The neighbours spot him and laugh at him.

Episode 92 - Friday, 11th of March 2022

Raj manages to get to Sukhi and asks him to burn the magazines in the house. A concerned Sukhi asks Manu to join him as he burns the magazines, although Amba walks in o them. Raj pleads with Amba to spare them.

Episode 93 - Monday, 14th of March 2022

Manu and Raj befriend each other to help Aman and Gunjan unite. They pretend their jeep has broken down to make Aman stay with Gunjan as they look for a mechanic.

Episode 94 - Tuesday, 15th of March 2022

Mohini and Harjeet visit the Pahujas to look into Pammi's alliance with Aman. Harjeet goes against Mr Pahuja's will to invite the rest of the family for the inauguration of his new project.

Episode 95 - Wednesday, 16th of March 2022

Jagan and Amba are infuriated to discover that Gunjan took Pammi's help in breaking her wedding alliance. Therefore, Amba forces Gunjan to push a bowl of salt down her throat. What is she up to?

Episode 96 - Thursday, 17th of March 2022

Jagan and Amba blame Manu for breaking the alliance. Gunjan admits she loves Aman and toys with the idea of marrying him. Manu puts her worries to rest by promising to arrange her marriage to Aman.

Episode 97 - Friday, 18th of March 2022

Amrit travels to Ganguwahal. Manu and Raj convince Harjeet and Pammi to appoint them as the wedding planners.

Episode 98 - Monday, 21st of March 2022

The members of the Pahuja family visit the Bajwa house, and Raj and Manu harass Mohini and Pammi. Mrs Pahuja gets devastated when she sees Mohini and Pammi; hence, she calls on the two families to consider praying for peace.

Episode 99 - Tuesday, 22nd of March 2022

Raj is startled to find out Manu's real identity, and Manu falls on a nail and hurts herself. Raj takes Amrit to the hospital and convinces her to let him travel to Ganguwahal to get back at Mohini.

Episode 100 - Wednesday, 23rd of March 2022

Jagan and Amba present the Pahuja family members to the police station to prove that Nihaal is behind bars. They are shocked by how much the Pahujas have supported the Bajwas to get Nihaal out of jail.

Episode 101 - Thursday, 24th of March 2022

Manu finally opens up to Raj about the circumstances that forced Amba to raise her as a boy. However, she affirms she is still the head of the Pawanas and will always be.

Episode 102 - Friday, 25th of March 2022

Gunjan becomes suspicious of Raj and Manu's relationship, and Raj vows to convince Manu to change her identity to Preeti. The following day, Raj tricks Manu into dressing in a female's attire to bring out her feminine side.

Episode 103 - Monday, 28th of March 2022

Gunjan tells Manu to dress in Simran's clothes and perform a ritual that a sister does. Amba is shocked by Manu's outfit and blames herself for stopping Manu from embracing her feminine side.

Episode 104 - Tuesday, 29th of March 2022

Harjeet reprimands Rohan for calling himself the heir of the Bajwa family. He hurtfully says he considers all his children dead and that Nihaal is the family's heir.

Episode 105 - Wednesday, 30th of March 2022

Manu finally gathers the courage to face Amba and stop the engagement. However, Amba expresses her fears by saying how she lured the bride and her family to accept the alliance. Amba threatens to commit suicide if Manu refuses to go ahead with marrying Neha.

Episode 106 - Thursday, 31st of March 2022

Amba shoots Raj, and when Preeta finds Raj, she confesses her love for him. They agree to get married in the temple. Elsewhere, Gunjan and Aman get married at the Pawania house.

Manu

Manu salvages Simran's marriage by convincing Raman to run away with her. She also saves Gunjan, who is against getting married through an arranged marriage.

Her association with Raj forces her to let the cat out of the bag. She comes out about her gender and the circumstances that forced her to lie about being a man. Raj encourages her to dress like a woman and hone her truth. This makes her mother guilty of denying her the chance to be a girl.

Amba

Her daughter inquires about her planned marriage, but Amba shuns her. Later, when she gets hurt, a heartless Amba asks her whether Raj made any advances at her.

Jagan joins her in proving that Nihaal is behind bars; however, they are puzzled by how much the two rival families have been trying to get Nihaal out of prison. Later, she convinces her daughter to go ahead with her marriage to Neha. Why is she obsessed with taking advantage of her daughter's happiness.

The gist in The Heir on eExtra teasers for March 2022 does not pre-empt enough how dramatic the show has gotten. The show's premiere episodes air from Monday to Friday at 15h50. Tune in to find out how Amba and Manu will deal with their dilemma.

