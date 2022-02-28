Surrender in Love Teasers for March 2022: Chahat is forced to marry an old man

Neel decides to marry his former girlfriend Meera after his father Vyasji learns about their past relationship and opposes his love for Chahat. Later, Gazala exposes Chahat's identity, and she is forced to leave. Gazala then arranges her marriage with an old man and threatens her when she protests. Keep reading the Surrender in Love teasers for more.

Surrender in Love on eExtra narrates the story of a Muslim and Hindu couple that tie the knot despite their conflicting religious beliefs. Neel (Hindu) is determined to avenge his sister's death, while Chahat (Muslim disguised as Indian) seeks to prove that her father is innocent. Neel is convinced that Dr Baig, Chahat's father, is responsible for her sister's demise.

Surrender in Love teasers for March 2022

In the upcoming March episodes, Chahat (Baig's daughter) realizes that she cannot live without Neel (Vyasji's son) after he decides to free her from their fake marriage. Will they tell Vyasji the truth? Go through the Surrender in Love teasers to discover how the drama unfolds.

1st March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 66

Chahat accosts the wife of Pradeep regarding the bangles while Neel seeks Bhepender's forgiveness after the latter is proven innocent. Baig's daughter resolves to make Aalekh's acts known and is later surprised to see Godamvari at the house of Pradeep.

2nd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 67

Neels tells Godamvari to handle the meeting with the blackmailer. He successfully captures the blackmailer Ramavatar, who makes a surprising revelation regarding Chahat in front of the family.

3rd March 2022, Thursday: Episode 68

Bhupender makes Neel aware of Dr Baig's departure while Baig's daughter feels Dr Baig is present. Chahat then makes Neel aware of the Doctor's watch and later tries to find out facts regarding Neel's accident.

4th March 2022, Friday: Episode 69

Neel makes up his mind to bring Dr Baig and his daughter together to ensure he is treated. Later, Chahat tells Neel that the truth regarding his accident will come to light after viewing the CCTV footage. Aalekh secretly listens to their conversation and starts working on a deadly plan.

7th March 2022, Monday: Episode 70

Chahat is badly hurt in the warehouse blast after endangering her life to rescue Vyasji's son and Kripa. She later finds out the truth regarding Neel's accident from a video clip.

8th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 71

Chahat foul-mouths Dr Baig for the bad things he has done and reveals to Neel the truth regarding his accident. The latter asks her not to tell Vyasji anything about the discovery and reveals that Dr Baig's daughter is the one who saved his life.

9th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 72

Aalekh intends to finish off Chahat close to the dargah, but she dodges the bullet, and it hits Dr Baig. Later, Godamvari and Aalek are convinced that Baig's daughter is a Muslim, while Vyasji receives a message for Meera from Neel. The latter then tries to make his feelings for Chahat known.

10th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 73

Vyasji resigns from his Mahant position, and the people start protesting against Chahat. Neel rescues her and confesses his feelings in front of everyone, but Vyasji is against the idea.

11th March 2022, Friday: Episode 74

Chahat and Neel take Dr Baig to a Rishikesh-based medical facility. Neel later frees Baig's daughter from their false marriage, but she discovers she cannot live without him. Vyasji's son makes up his mind to make his father aware of the truth.

14th March 2022, Monday: Episode 75

Neel embraces Meera after thinking she is Chahat. Later, Meera is heartbroken when Neel puts Vermillion on Chahat instead of her. The latter resolves to make Meera aware of the truth regarding her relationship with Neel.

15th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 76

Sweety Bai takes Chahat to her bar against her will and makes her dance. Luckily for the latter, Neel comes to her rescue before it is too late. Vyasji's son later finds out that Meera was behind everything that happened to Chahat.

16th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 77

Chahat expels Meera from the house, and she leaves but not without posing a challenge. The authorities come to the house and charge Neel with Meera's abduction. Meanwhile, Aalekh informs Vyasji about Neel and Meera's past relationship.

17th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 78

Meera informs people that she was abducted by Mrs Baig. Vyasji is unhappy with his son after his past relationship with Meera comes to light.

18th March 2022, Friday: Episode 79

Chahat blames Meera for the disappearance of Kripa. However, the latter is proven innocent and informs Baig's daughter to accept her situation. Meanwhile, Godamvari is plotting to have Naveli and Aalekh tie the knot.

21st March 2022, Monday: Episode 80

Neel makes Chahat aware of his decision to tie the knot with Meera and then asks her to go away. She remains adamant about Meera proving her capability as a future daughter-in-law before she goes away.

22nd March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 81

Neel later breaks up with Meera and tells her to go to Delhi. A celebration is held at the house when Vyasji is not around. Meanwhile, Naveli's scheme fails to work while Meera wants to make Chahat's deeds known.

23rd March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 82

Chahat blames Meera for taking the ancestral necklace without permission, and she threatens her. Later, Vyasji's son finds out about Meera's decision to fake her pregnancy. Aalekh goes to the medical facility to murder Dr Baig.

24th March 2022, Thursday: Episode 83

Neel sets out to save Baig's daughter after watching Meera's video in which she explains her entire plan. Chahat and Neel make up their minds to inform Vyasji of the truth regarding their romance while Gazala goes back to Devprayag.

25th March 2022, Friday: Episode 84

Aalekh is arrested, but Gazala helps him to avoid going to prison, and he asks him for a favour in return. The Dhyani family gets ready for the Jyot Mahotsav, while Gazala plans to make people aware of Chahat's identity.

28th March 2022, Monday: Episode 85

Chahat has no choice but to go away with Gazala, while Neel tells her that he will never pardon her actions. Later, Gazala plans to have Chahat married to an old man called Rahamtulia. She receives threats from Gazala after trying to oppose the idea.

29th March 2022, Tuesday: Episode 86

Gazala makes Chahat aware of Neel and Meera's marriage, while Neel believes Chahat will come back after finding out about his marriage. Later, Baig's daughter and Rahamtulla's Nikah rituals take place.

30th March 2022, Wednesday: Episode 87

Chahat is smacked by her Dadi Ammi and gives her wedding with Rahamtulla the go-ahead. Dadi Ammi later employs Neel, who is disguised as Qasim. He then reveals his identity to Chahat.

31st March 2022, Thursday: Episode 88

Neel lands in a difficult situation as he tries to please Dadi Ammi. Aalekh starts working on a plan to paralyze Vyasji while Gazala is punished after Chahat makes Dadi Ammin aware of her deceit.

What happens to the Surrender in Love cast?

Surrender in Love has proved to be the hottest Zee telenovela currently airing on eExtra. Here is a recap of what happens to the show's characters in March episodes.

Chahat and Neel

Chahat discovers the truth about Neel's accident from a video clip and informs him. However, they agree not to tell his father Vyasji. Neel later confesses his love for Chahat, but Vyasji opposes their romance. He then decides to tell Vyasji the truth, but his dad is upset after learning that Neel and Meera were in a relationship.

Neel decides to marry Meera. Later, Gazala returns to Devprayag and exposes Chahat's identity. Neel is disappointed, and Chahat leaves with Gazala. She is then forced to marry an old man, but a disguised Neel arrives to save her.

Aalekh

Chahat exposes his actions, and he later starts working on a dangerous plan. He shoots at Chahat, but the bullet misses and gets her father Dr Baig. Aalekh believes Baig's daughter is a Muslim. He later goes to the medical facility to kill the doctor and also plans to paralyze Vyasji.

Are you excited about the upcoming March episodes of the Surrender in Love television series? From the above Surrender in Love teasers, the show is packed with exciting drama that you cannot afford to miss. The soapie airs on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 2.55 p.m.

