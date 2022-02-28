Durban Gen teasers for March 2022: Why is Calvin in a foul mood?

If you are a lover of medical dramas, Durban Gen is a must-watch for you. The South African medical drama telenovela reflects the struggles of nurses and doctors of Durban General hospital. Interestingly, the Durban Gen teasers for March 2022 give you a highlight of what to expect in the series.

Dr Mbali's arrival in the hospital and her assistance in a risky surgery led to the death of someone, which threatened the hospital's reputation. As a result, Dr Zulu and Mbali are thrown into an investigation. Will they be vindicated or found guilty? What will the verdict be?

Durban Gen teasers for March 2022

Nothing is more painful than being left in suspense while seeing your favourite soap opera. It leaves you with multiple guesses, uncertainties, and anticipation. However, you do not need to stay in the dark for too long. So, before the daily official broadcast, quit your uncertainties with these Durban Gen March teasers.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022 - Episode 367

Dhlomo wants to get rid of Thabo. On the other hand, Zondo and Bhengu are astonished by why their patients stated to be at the hospital. Mrs Dlamini and her church women are taking the phrase "saved to save others" verbatim; they are on a mission to save lives.

Wednesday, 2nd of March. 2022 - Episode 368

Will Bhengu sensitise and convince his colleagues to do the right thing, and will the nurses end Mrs Dlamini and the Abraham seeds? Will Lindelani accept Thabo's help?

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022 - Episode 369

Thabo is back in the OR while Bheka wakes up on a minus. On the other hand, Mrs Dlamini dives knee-deep into her commitments for the Abrahams' seed, but it boomerangs.

Friday, 4th of March, 2022 - Episode 370

Dr Dhlomo and Thabo are continuously at arm's length with each other. While Calvin is in a horrible mood and lashes out at innocent people, Mrs Dlamini gives her congregants too-hot-to-handle news.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022 - Episode 371

Mzamzo takes his wife by surprise with the news. Mrs Dlamini feels the loom of loneliness and abandonment as no one shows up to her women's ministry home cell.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022 - Episode 372

Mrs Dlamini attempts to persuade Calvin to drop all charges against Thano following his release from prison. But, on the other hand, Zandile finds something upsetting in John's brain.

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2023 - Episode 373

Thabo turns down his lawyer's advice, while Noxolo's demand ignites trouble in her family. In the same scene, Mrs Dlamini is not taking a "no" for an answer as she determines to be a part of the church again.

Thursday, 10th of March, 2022 - Episode 374

Xolile and Mzamo refuse to be on the same page. The church drama escalates as more teas are spilt, and Calvin is not having a great coping mechanism.

Friday, 11th of March, 2022 - Episode 375

Mrs Dlamini rigs the elections, and Calvin self-reflects while Thabo and Mbali play a risky game.

Monday, 14th of March, 2022 - Episode 376

Thabo finally gets his day in court. Mbali defends her man, while Sne wants Dhlomo to pay for damages.

Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022 - Episode 377

Sne's fantasies with Dhlomo are on the line because of tradition and cultural practices. Calvin helps Thabo hang himself while Palesa's world comes to a halt when Bhekizizwe gives her a wrong label.

Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022 - Episode 378

Can Thabo avoid the temptation of alcohol? Will Sne convince Dhlomo to pay damages, and is Bhekizizwe's situation more intense than the doctors think?

Thursday, 17th of March, 2022 - Episode 379

Mbali faces the dilemma of choosing between achieving her dreams and becoming a housewife. Palesa feels her husband should take a malaria test, while Sne thinks all is well, not knowing that Dhlomo has other plans.

Friday, 18th of March, 2022 - Episode 380

Thabo is at the centre of two lovebirds' fight. The surprise baby shower party is lit, and Jack faces the aftermath of her mistake.

Monday, 21st of March, 2022 - Episode 381

Dhlomo and Sne warm hearts with their display of love, as she becomes the envy of every woman at Durban General. Jack is clasped with a complicated medical case on her hands.

Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022 - Episode 382

Themba blindly denies that he is not an alcoholic. Zandile makes her move, but Mbali moves in.

Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022 - Episode 383

Zandile is unhappy with Mbali moving in, while Thabo gives a patient an intervention. Bab'Timothy is on the brink of death, and only a donor can save him.

Thursday, 24th of March, 2022 - Episode 384

Zandile turns the back of Mbali and Lindelani against each other, and Dhlomo makes a move on Sne's cousin. Tragedy brews as Bab Timothy's son disowns him.

Friday, 25th of March, 2022 - Episode 385

Thabo and Mbali are both trying to overcome their addiction. Mrs Dlamini plays the detective; she tries to uncover why Mbali moved in with Thabo.

Monday, 28th of March, 2022 - Episode 386

There is a change in Thabo's attitude after setting his eye on Precious. Meanwhile, Dlamini invites the entire staff to the Abraham's Seeds Easter Conference WhatsApp group.

Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022 - Episode 387

Thabo finally gets the opportunity to apologise to Precious, while Jack deals with a tapeworm. Mrs Dlamini continues to sell the church conference to the congregation.

Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022 - Episode 388

In the episode of Durban Gen for today, Zandile has a change of mind about going to church. But, on the other hand, Clive can not explain how he mysteriously knew his sister-in-law was in an accident.

Thursday, 31st of March, 2022 - Episode 389

Bishop Kasongo is drenched in red tears but is it the blood of Christ? Will Clive give an olive branch to Thabo and Precious?

Dr Mbali

Dr Mbali is a surgical intern and also engaged to Sibusiso Dlamini. However, she fell in love with Dr Lindelani, which led to a love triangle between the trio. She eventually married Sibusido Dlamini and pretended that she was a virgin until their marriage. However, unknown to her husband, she had lost her virginity to Lindelani.

Sne

Sne is a testament that nurses can be trendy and glamorous. In modern terms, she is the slay queen of the hospital. However, she is more concerned about what is happening on social media, and no information about other staff lives flies over her head.

The Durban Gen teasers for March 2022 share how Dhlomo wants to get rid of Thabo, and they continues to unfold several dramas and connect missing puzzles. So, get ready to watch the drama that would leave you at the edge of your seat as the premiere episodes broadcast on e.tv from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30 and the repeat version air on e.tv and eExtra the following day at 13h30 and 11h15 respectively. You can also watch the omnibus on e.tv on Sundays at 10h20.

