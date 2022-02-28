Wrede Stad Teasers for March 2022: Can Ceren perform well in her new role?

Wrede Stad teasers are here, and the show is getting more intense and exciting by the day. The series made its debut in October 2021 and has become the fan-favourite telenovela. Would you like to have a glimpse of what is to come? The highlights of the episodes in this article point you in the direction to watch out for as the series broadcasts this month.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Wrede Stad series cast. Photo: @Wrede Stad Kuiertyd Eextra

Source: Facebook

The Wrede Stad series is about family. It centres around a woman and her three daughters. However, her life experienced a complete turn of events when her mother-in-law planned to sell one of her daughters to an influential businessman. Will she get over it, and what will be the fate of the family?

Wrede Stad teasers for March 2022

While you are looking forward to the airing of the soap opera, here is a sneak peek of what to expect. Read through to stay ahead of the Wrede Stad Turkish drama about to hit your screen.

Tuesday, 1st of March, 2022 - Episode 87

Seniz and Cenk feel a strong sense of dread as Nedim declares his intentions. Ceren, on the other hand, finds herself an unlikely ally.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022 - Episode 88

Dr Oya and Agam plan an intervention for Nedim while Cenk spills a tea that shakes the entire family.

Thursday, 3rd of March, 2022 - Episode 89

Secrets and mysteries unfold, and Cenk is at the brink of death at the hospital. Can the family survive this, and will more secrets be revealed?

Friday, 4th of March, 2022 - Episode 90

While the Karacays family waits for Cenk to get better, Ceren opens a media circus by giving out family secrets. On the other hand, Nedim struggles with his guilt regarding Cenk's tragedy.

Monday, 7th of March, 2022 - Episode 91

Cenk leaves the hospital, and Ceren gets a hold of some powerful information. Agah continues to play the detective to find the truth.

Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022 - Episode 92

Tension brews in the Karacay house because it is judgement day. What will be the fate of everyone?

Wednesday, 9th of March, 2022 - Episode 93

Following Seniz's departure, Cerem takes up the role and title of the lady of the house. On the other hand, Seniz's plan to move to the mansion is cut short by Agah.

Thursday, 10th of March, 2022 - Episode 94

From D to D, Seniz moves from being desperate to being dangerous. Also, a planned coffee date turns into a jail adventure for Civan and Damla.

Friday, 11th of March, 2022 - Episode 95

Seher scolds Damla, and adrenaline rise as Nedim meets Seniz at her hotel room.

Seniz's plan to move to the mansion is cut short by Agah. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 14th of March, 2022 - Episode 96

It is team Seniz vs team Nedim and tensions are rising, putting everyone's relationships to the test. Will Nedim be proven innocent, or has Seniz won the war?

Tuesday, 15th of March, 2022 - Episode 97

The forensic reports are released, and things are looking bad for Nedim. Ceren tries to retrieve her pen so she can uncover the truth.

Wednesday, 16th of March, 2022 - Episode 98

Nedim is about to face trial, and Ceren attempts to clear his name regardless of the stacked evidence against him.

Thursday, 17th of March, 2022 - Episode 99

With the turn of events towards Nedim, Seniz makes a shocking decision, and Cemre finds out why Nedim was contained in a wheelchair.

Friday, 18th of March, 2022 - Episode 100

Cemre finds out a dark secret. But, on the other hand, Nedim and Ceren make some intense business plans that will leave Cenk and Nedim in the dark.

Monday, 21st of March, 2022 - Episode 101

Tensions are high again in the Karacay home between Cenk and Nedim. Cemre is desperate to mend their bumpy relationship, but how much longer can she hold them?

Tuesday, 22nd of March, 2022 - Episode 102

Cemre confronts Seniz about her secret, threatening to tell Nedim and Cenk, while Seniz strives to get herself out of the damp situation.

Wednesday, 23rd of March, 2022 - Episode 103

Cemre must tell Cenk the truth, but Seniz has other plans in mind. Agah steps down from the company and makes a surprising announcement.

Thursday, 24th of March, 2022 - Episode 104

Cemre is being held down as captives, and ransom is demanded. Will her absence be felt, and besides, who will bring the ransom to save her?

Friday, 25th of March, 2022 - Episode 105

Cemre's situation puts everyone on edge; who will save her? More so, which of the Karacay brothers will get to her in time?

Cenk comes eye to eye with his true feelings. GIF: youtube.com, gifs.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 28th of March, 2022 - Episode 106

Cemre fights for her life, and the search for her continues, while Cenk comes eye to eye with his true feelings.

Tuesday, 29th of March, 2022 - Episode 107

As Cenk and Cemre fight for their life, Nedim intervenes and saves the day, but Agah is on a search to uncover who is behind all of this.

Wednesday, 30th of March, 2022 - Episode 108

It is a hide and seek game in the Karacay mansion, but one member knows all the nooks and crannies of the house. So, what will the outcome be?

Thursday, 31st of March, 2022 - Episode 109

Cenk pulls one last string and proposes to Cemre in the presence of Nedim, but Nedim has his revenge lined up for Cenk. Oya and Bask begin to know each other better, but it soon becomes crystal clear that there is more to Basak and handful.

Ceren

Nedim feels uncomfortable when Ceren returns to the mansion. Later, someone walks in on her in a compromising position, making her feel guilty for what she is doing. Afterwards, she goes for a honeymoon, although her joy and excitement are short-lived.

Nedim

An unexpected confession pushes Nedim into choosing love and revenge. Agah invites him and Cenk for dinner to help them crush their differences. Nonetheless, a catastrophe between them leaves Agah guilty about his dirty past.

Wrede Stad teasers for March 2022 have proved that this is a one-of-a-kind soap opera that will keep you on your toe from beginning to end. Therefore, do not miss the full story as the premiere episodes broadcast on eExtra from Mondays to Fridays at 19h30.

READ ALSO: Die Put Teasers for March 2022: Will Ayse finally divorce Selim?

In a related publication by Briefly.co.za, there are exciting highlights also that you must not miss about the Die Put drama series.

When Vartolu meets Idris, a relationship starts that later leads to grievances between them. Most people were trying to discover his real identity, and only a few could get him. Read up the highlights from the post.

Source: Briefly News